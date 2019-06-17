Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/14/19

|
Includes: CHFC, CNR, ETM, GES
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/14/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

As a thanks to our thousands of followers, we're attaching the June 14th Daily Ratings Report [PDF download] here as well.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Entercom Communications (ETM);
  • Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), and;
  • Chemical Financial (CHFC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • Take-Two Interactive (TTWO);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • Elastic (ESTC);
  • Walt Disney (DIS);
  • Berry Petroleum (BRY);
  • Alteryx (AYX);
  • AGCO (AGCO), and;
  • Arcosa (ACA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Fox (FOX), and;
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Mayville Engineering Company (MEC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Murdoch Keith R

CB,DIR

Fox

FOX

JB*

$21,174,000

2

Alberini Carlos

CEO,DIR

Guess

GES

B

$4,974,579

3

Alafi Christopher D

DIR

Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI

B

$1,993,793

4

Field Joseph M

CB,DIR,BO

Entercom Communications

ETM

B

$1,797,550

5

Kamphuis Robert D

CB,CEO,DIR

Mayville Engineering Company

MEC

B

$448,140

6

Metcalf James S

CB,CEO

Cornerstone Building Brands

CNR

B

$444,580

7

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$418,184

8

Frost Richard W

DIR

Beacon Roofing Supply

BECN

B

$401,634

9

Torgow Gary

DIR

Chemical Financial

CHFC

B

$395,789

10

Provost David T

CEO,PR,DIR

Chemical Financial

CHFC

B

$395,789

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Valueact

O

Arcosa

ACA

JS*

$54,045,000

2

Benefit Street Partners

DIR,BO

Berry Petroleum

BRY

JS*

$50,023,688

3

Frei Brent

DIR,BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

JS*

$27,622,500

4

Benchmark Cap Co Vii

BO

Elastic

ESTC

S

$13,232,867

5

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$8,015,774

6

Rowe Zane

CFO,VP

VMware

VMW

AS

$3,956,076

7

Horing Jeff

DIR

Alteryx

AYX

S

$3,688,341

8

Richenhagen Martin

CB,CEO,DIR

AGCO

AGCO

AS

$3,651,498

9

Zelnick Strauss

CB,CEO

Take-Two Interactive

TTWO

S

$2,718,483

10

Mucha Zenia B

VP

Walt Disney

DIS

S

$2,131,590

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.