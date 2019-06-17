Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 6/14/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 6/14/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

As a thanks to our thousands of followers, we're attaching the June 14th Daily Ratings Report [PDF download] here as well.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Entercom Communications (ETM);

Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), and;

Chemical Financial (CHFC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Guess (GES).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI);

VMware (VMW);

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO);

Smartsheet (SMAR);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Elastic (ESTC);

Walt Disney (DIS);

Berry Petroleum (BRY);

Alteryx (AYX);

AGCO (AGCO), and;

Arcosa (ACA).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Fox (FOX), and;

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Valueact O Arcosa ACA JS* $54,045,000 2 Benefit Street Partners DIR,BO Berry Petroleum BRY JS* $50,023,688 3 Frei Brent DIR,BO Smartsheet SMAR JS* $27,622,500 4 Benchmark Cap Co Vii BO Elastic ESTC S $13,232,867 5 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $8,015,774 6 Rowe Zane CFO,VP VMware VMW AS $3,956,076 7 Horing Jeff DIR Alteryx AYX S $3,688,341 8 Richenhagen Martin CB,CEO,DIR AGCO AGCO AS $3,651,498 9 Zelnick Strauss CB,CEO Take-Two Interactive TTWO S $2,718,483 10 Mucha Zenia B VP Walt Disney DIS S $2,131,590

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.