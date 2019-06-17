Qualcomm: Betting On A Big Rebound

Qualcomm's (QCOM) stock has given back a significant portion of its 2019 gains in recent weeks after a judge ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission regarding anti-trust practices by the company. However, that may be about to change, based on a favorable technical chart and options market. The analysis suggests that Qualcomm rebounds to roughly $76.50.

I have written a lot on Qualcomm in the past months, and this is the first time I have weighed in since the stock's steep decline. The last time I wrote on Qualcomm was on April 23, noting I thought the stock would rise to around $96 from its then price of $86; the stock made it has high as $90. You can track all of my free SA articles on this Google spreadsheet I created.

Technical: Holding Support

Qualcomm's stock has managed to find technical support around $65 and is now beginning to rebound, currently challenging resistance at $70. Should the stock rise above that resistance, the price could rise back to $76.50, a gain of about 11% from its price of roughly $69 on June 17. That is where the next level of resistance can be found, along with a technical gap that was created on the negative FTC headlines.

The relative strength index is also starting to trend higher again after hitting an oversold level at 30. The rising RSI is a sign that bullish momentum is entering the stock.

Options: Betting On a Rising Price

The options for expiration on July 19 suggest the stock rises or falls by about 8% from the $70 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $64.50 and $75.40. There are about 40% more open calls than puts, with approximately 14,000 open calls to just 10,000 open puts. It would indicate there are more bets that the shares rise towards $75.40 in the coming weeks than fall towards $64.50.

Speculative Betting

However, some traders are betting the stock jumps significantly by the middle of July. The July 19 $90 calls have seen their open interest rise sharply by about 17,000 contracts over the past five days. It brings the total number of open calls to around 50,000 contracts. However, the bet appears to be highly speculative. Because the calls trade for a premium of about $0.05 contract.

Fundamental View

Given all of the uncertainty for the company surrounding the court case, analysts have been boosting their estimates for the company. Currently, the consensus earnings estimates for fiscal 2020 have increased to $5.31 from a prior forecast of $4.84 at the end of January. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have risen to $6.87 from $5.82. The stock has a compounded annual earnings growth rate from 2019 through 2021 of 23%.

The sharply higher earnings estimates leave the stock trading at 13 times 2020 earnings estimates. When adjusting that earnings multiple for the estimated growth rate, the equity trades with a PEG ratio of just 0.57. A low PEG ratio suggests the stock is cheap when adjusting for growth.

Big Risk

There is a lot of risks surrounding Qualcomm currently, especially in light of the ruling in the FTC lawsuit. For example, in fiscal 2018, the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) segment accounted for revenue of $5.1 billion, while Qualcomm CDMA Technologies' revenue was $17.3 billion. However, while QTC revenue had grown since fiscal 2016 when it stood at $15.4 billion, QTL revenue has been in steady decline, falling from $7.6 billion in fiscal 2016. Should Qualcomm lose its appeal against the FTC, it could result in that licensing revenue falling even further. The growth in the QTC portfolio, however, has not been fast enough in recent years to offset the loss of the company's licensing revenue.

Additionally, if the stock fails to rise above technical resistance at $70, it could result in it falling to around $65. Meanwhile, the options bets in the stock at the $90 calls although interesting do not align with any expected news event from what I can tell. It makes the call buying interesting, but again highly speculative.

Qualcomm has had a highly volatile 2019 thus far, and based on many factors, it appears that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

