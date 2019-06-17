The Policy Rate Dilemma: The Federal Reserve Meets This Week

The only major beneficiary of a cut would be investors in the stock market who keep looking for reasons to think the Fed will continue to underwrite higher stock prices.

A cut in the policy rate will have little or no impact on future U.S. economic growth as the current growth needs of the economy are tied to longer-term factors.

I am in favor of the Federal Reserve, at the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee this week, keeping its policy rate of interest exactly where it is.

Will the Fed cut its policy rate of interest this week? Or, will the Fed keep the policy rate where it is?

These are the questions for the week.

My own preference is for keeping the rate where it is.

In terms of the two Federal Reserve policy goals, determined by the U. S. Congress, the unemployment rate is at 3.6 percent, rate not hit since the 1970, and, the Fed's choice for capturing the amount of inflation in the U.S. is below 2.0 percent, the Fed's current target.

When this month ends, the current period of economic recovery will have reached a new record, spanning ten full years of economic growth.

Sure the rate of expansion has not been great, the compound annual rate of economic growth will come in around 2.3 percent. But, the expansion has extended for a period of ten years.

And, this is the main point. The economy has expanded, but the rate of growth has been held back by the slow rate at which labor productivity has grown and the slow rise in the rate of growth in the labor force.

Yes, these are supply side factors, but when looking back over the past ten years and reviewing what really seems to have driven the growth rate of the economy, these two factors seem to dominate everything else.

On the demand side, consumption has been the major driving force as was planned by former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, but overall, it does not seem to be the driver of longer-term economic growth.

If anything, the emphasis Mr. Bernanke placed on the consumption side of the equation may have come at the expense of real investment expenditures, something that may have restrained the growth of labor productivity. We will examine this more in the future.

Overtime, the growth of labor productivity and the growth of the labor force seem to dominate the longer-term economic performance of an economy.

And, these two factors are not impacted by monetary policy in a way that a reduction in the Fed's policy rate of interest would help achieve faster growth.

One way the rate of growth of the labor force could have achieved a faster growth rate is if the labor force participation rate would have risen. But, the participation rate was at a level of around 61 percent t0 62 percent for much of the period and only rose modestly to a level of around 63 percent recently.

The labor force participation rate dropped significantly over the past twenty years, primarily because of the changing technological makeup of the economy. This rate is only expected to change modestly over time and that change will be driven by the opportunities people who have left the labor force have the opportunities to develop their skills to meet current requirements and have the will to make the effort to go through this learning experience. Solving this will not be a quick fix.

The growth of labor productivity is somewhat of a mystery in this age of innovation and the changing nature of corporate America. The "new" Modern Corporation, the model of the future business environment relies on intellectual capital as the foundation of the new ecosystem it is building around platforms and networks.

There is some talk about how this evolution of the business model really impacts the growth of labor productivity, but as of yet, all the changes taking place in the economy seem to have resulted in only a slow improvement in real wages. Historically, real wages have increased in parallel fashion with the increase in the growth of labor productivity.

Furthermore, the "new" Modern Corporation is very savvy when it comes to financial engineering. In fact, this is another one of the fundamental skills of the "new" Modern Corporation.

Two examples of what this means relative to Federal Reserve monetary policy and to the Federal Government's fiscal policy. First, we see that one of the greatest beneficiaries of the Quantitative Easing of the Fed over the past ten years has been corporate America as stock prices have hit new historical high after new historical high. Wealth has increased dramatically, and one of the major tools of financial engineering, the stock buyback, has grown by massive amounts.

This same thing can be said about fiscal policy when one looks at where the benefits of the tax reform bill passed by the U.S. Congress in December 2017 went. Some estimates have run up to 60 percent in benefits went to buy back company stock.

One cannot ignore the way that corporations have used historically low interest rates and new innovative financial techniques and instruments to engineer profits during this same time period.

One could argue, as I do, that because to the climate of credit inflation built up over the past fifty years or so, financial engineering has become as important as real investment expenditures for many of the major corporations in the United States.

Given this picture of how the economy is now functioning, the question becomes, how is the Federal Reserve going to change the path of economic growth by a cut in it's policy rate?

It seems as if all the major factors impacting economic growth mentioned above are connected to the supply side of the economy, in areas that monetary policy does not directly influence.

We haven't seen the new economic projections of the Fed, but the projections the Fed provided earlier just expect "more of the same." The expansion will continue beyond ten years, but at the slow, steady pace of the past.

Who would a policy rate cut help?

Well, a policy rate cut would keep the stock market optimistic in the fact that the Fed was continuing to underwrite new higher levels of stock prices, similar to what it has done for the past ten years.

And, what will this get us?

Oh, a policy rate cut might cause the value of the U.S. dollar to sink, which could help exports at the expense of imports. But, this impact is likely to be very small and will take time to realize.

A rate cut could stop, for a little while at least, the calls coming from the White House, but will that really be helpful to the economic picture?

My choice is to stay the course and keep the policy rate exactly where it is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.