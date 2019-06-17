SailPoint: Cheap Valuation Makes Up For Sales Issues

The company said its low guidance is due to a slip-up in execution, particularly in its enterprise sales strategy. SailPoint has promoted its CFO to COO to oversee sales.

The stock is also approximately 50% below all-time highs of $35 not seen since last September.

After falling more than 20% this year, accelerated by a poor Q2 outlook initiated last May, shares of SailPoint are trading near all-time lows.

It's time to reassess the bullish thesis on SailPoint (SAIL). Immediately after its September 2017 IPO, the identity management software vendor was one of the best-performing IPOs of its cohort, rising by nearly 3x over the next twelve months. Since then, however, growth deceleration kicked in - something that happens, technically, to every fast-growing company, but that investors still don't like to see. In SailPoint's case, the company has been citing some growing pains as well that caused investors to back away in droves. Shares are down more than 20% in the year-to-date, heavily trailing the broader market as well as peers in the software sector:

Data by YCharts

In my view, it's a good time for opportunistic, patient investors to invest in SailPoint and wait for the rebound. While investing in turnaround stocks is always a risky proposition, we note that SailPoint still remains a best-in-breed vendor in its category with limited competition, as well a solid growth engine that is also generating positive FCF. While we may have to wait several quarters for a bona fide recovery in growth rates and sentiment, the risk-reward proposition at current levels is compelling.

Q2 guidance and the words that no investor wants to hear: sales execution issues

When SailPoint delivered its second-quarter guidance, it did so with a bit of a mea culpa, admitting to some internal sales pipeline issues. Here's a look at the company's Q2 outlook, which is responsible for slicing off more than 30% of SailPoint's market value since May:

Figure 1. SailPoint Q2 outlook Source: SailPoint 1Q19 earnings release

The outlook above is the most dismal forecast SailPoint has ever offered; the company's revenue range of $59.7-$61.2 million represents a meager growth range of just 9-12% y/y, indicating up to fifteen points of deceleration from Q1's 24% y/y growth rate. It's also a stark miss versus Wall Street's consensus estimate of $65.3 million, or +20% y/y. Make no mistake - with this big of a disappointment, the sharp drop in share prices was fully justified.

There are two reasons for this weak growth outlook, however - one that is a bona fide business challenge, and another that is more optical.

Mark McClain, SailPoint's CEO, summarized SailPoint's issues as follows during his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call:

As we spent significant time analyzing the root cause in recent weeks, we identified two factors impacting the quality and volume of opportunities in our sales pipeline. First, we increased our focus on targeting mid-market enterprise buyers and our go-to-market teams didn't maintain the same level of focus on our large enterprise audience. This impacted the volume and the pace at which deals were moving to the large enterprise portion of our pipeline. Second, as we expanded our focus and emphasis on the mid-market enterprise, we didn't effectively adjust our go-to-market approach with these buyers and we are not experiencing the higher levels of growth we know we can. While this is obviously disappointing in the short-term, let me talk about the things we've been doing in the business that we think will help correct this going forward. First, we're renewing our focus on the current and emerging needs of the large enterprise segment of our business. This includes sharpening our focus on where the large enterprise market is going, more vertical industry messaging, emphasizing the importance of governing cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, and our multiple deployment options for hybrid environment. Second, we are improving our messaging and targeting aimed at the mid-market enterprise. While the large enterprise buyer understands the important roles that identity governance plays in their overall cybersecurity strategy, the mid-market enterprise buyer is still learning about the role of identity governance in their organization and within their identity stack."

In short: SailPoint is experiencing growing pains. As the company transitioned into focusing on mid-market sales, it muddled up its messaging to enterprise clients. Thankfully, the company has root-caused its issues and is refining its sales playbook, while elevating its CFO to head global sales as COO to oversee the transition.

The second issue impacting growth rates, however, is more optical in nature. SailPoint's outgoing CFO/new COO Cam McMartin noted that 2018 presents a tough compare in license revenues, which SailPoint is replacing in favor of subscription SaaS revenues. The company's outlook builds in a decline in license revenues (a 4-5% decline for the full year FY19), which McMartin believes is masking underlying growth trends. This is a challenge that is not unique to SailPoint: many other software companies that have pivoted to focus on SaaS/subscription revenues have faced the same optical issue. Over time, however, SailPoint's richer mix of subscription revenues will offer the company a more predictable and profitable revenue stream.

Valuation check

While acknowledging that SailPoint certainly has a plethora of issues to work out, we must also recognize that the stock has fallen far enough where the company's risk-reward profile begins to look attractive. Investors tend to react sharply to news of sales execution problems because they don't want to hold the stock through a turnaround; however, in cases like Autodesk's (ADSK), buying at lows last year has yielded tremendous gains.

At SailPoint's current share price, the company trades at a market cap of $1.65 billion. SailPoint also has $92.5 million of cash - netting this out of the company's market cap yields an enterprise value of $1.56 billion.

Versus the midpoint of SailPoint's FY19 revenue guidance of $277-$281.5 million (+11-13% y/y), the stock is currently trading at a valuation multiple of 5.6x EV/FY19 revenues, which is significantly below most software peers trading at a high single-digit multiple, and far below the double-digit multiples at which SailPoint was trading immediately post-IPO.

While it may take several quarters, if SailPoint is able to see a recovery in growth rates to the ~20% range, the stock may see a sharp rebound. It's also worth noting that while the company has lowered both its Q2 and FY19 outlooks to forecast low-teens growth, SailPoint exited Q1 at a still-strong 24% y/y growth rate. We could chalk up the drastic guidance cut to conservatism that sets a low bar to be beaten, especially after CFO McMartin's comments that while "it's worth noting that while our revised guidance implies a year-over-year decline in our license revenue for 2019, we continue to see year-over-year growth in our long-term pipeline."

Cash flow positive

It's also worth noting that unlike most companies in its position, SailPoint has a strong underlying business model that affords it the ability to sit out a long transitionary period. Despite the crunch in revenue growth, SailPoint has managed to retain positive operating cash flows. In its most recent quarter, SailPoint grew OCF by 12% y/y to $17.2 million:Figure 2. SailPoint cash flows Source: SailPoint 1Q19 earnings release

For the full year FY18, SailPoint had generated OCF of $37.5 million, up 71% y/y and representing a respectable 15.1% OCF margin. Assuming that the company can hold the same margin into FY19, SailPoint will generate an estimated $42.2 million in OCF this year, based on the midpoint of its revenue ranges. This also gives SailPoint a more-than-reasonable cash flow multiple of 37.0x EV/FY19 expected OCF, given the company's prior cash flow growth rates.

How should investors react?

Summing up SailPoint in a nutshell: the company remains a best-in-breed vendor in identify governance that has hit a near-term snag in sales execution. Looking longer-term, however, SailPoint is still a company with a fantastic product, one that has been named by reputed industry analyst Gartner as a Leader in the space for five consecutive years, and with a predictable subscription revenue stream that is expected to comprise about half of FY19 revenues. We should care less, essentially, about declines and slowdowns in the company's license and services revenue streams, and focus more on the 41% y/y growth rate in subscription revenues that SailPoint notched in Q1.

While buying a turnaround stock always has its risks, SailPoint's bargain valuation gives investors a wide room for error. Stay long here and wait for the rebound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAIL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.