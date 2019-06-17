Massive Increase In Short Interest Could Be Setting Bears Up For A Fall In Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

New institutional buyers are soaking up the short interest with catalysts right around the corner for Arrowhead's pipeline along with partnership news.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) has had another recent marvelous run, which has also resulted in a significant increase in short interest as bears are betting that the stock has run too far too fast. With volume up significantly during that short time period as both institutions and shorts added to their positions, another massive pop for the stock could be right around the corner on partnership news or from the start of dosing in key upcoming clinical studies.

After a few months of consolidation around the $18 level, Arrowhead finally had a breakout to new 2019 highs on no specific news except the fact the stock was moved into the S&P SmallCap 600 Index.

Data by YCharts

Hardly groundbreaking news for the company. But, key institutions chose this time to add to their positions, because of the increased volume of shares traded because of the new index inclusion, as the stock had been mostly rangebound over most of 2019.

Source: Fintel.io

Blackrock, Inc. (BLK) was the standout institutional buyer during this time as it increased its position as reported on March from 7,184,621 shares of Arrowhead stock to 14,869,280 shares held on June 7th. This massive move helped to propel much of Arrowhead's recent share gains during this volatile period. Other institutions of note who also increased their positions during this time included Morgan Stanley (MS) and Perceptive Advisors LLC.

This most recent stock run was based on no new Arrowhead data reveals or partnership news making it a seemingly ideal time for bears to increase their bets against the company as maybe the gains are unsustainable once Blackrock and others move on from their most recent purchases. Here's how much short interest for Arrowhead has blossomed, to its highest level in years, after its most recent run.

Arrowhead Short Interest Average Volume 5/31/19 19,147,477 5,125,073 5/15/19 13,338,693 1,317,112 4/30/19 13,859,207 1,063,221 4/15/19 14,125,978 1,396,537

Table by Trent Welsh

Short interest has increased in the period by over 43.5% to over 20% of the company's float while the stock has only sustained a ~4.5% pullback from its most recent highs as most of the increase in short interest has been fully absorbed by institutional investors increasing their stakes in the company.

Data by YCharts

This sets up an interesting dilemma as both institutional investors along with short sellers might both be exhausted at this point, setting up another consolidation period around the $25 level until a new catalyst arrives.

Arrowhead was due for a breakout after the plodding of the stock over the beginning of 2019. However, it might also be due for another jump higher based on actual data and news announcements sooner than investors might realize.

First, initiation of the company's FDA approved Phase 2/3 pivotal ARO-AAT trial for AATD is planned in Q2 of 2019. ARO-AAT is the lead candidate in Arrowhead's pipeline so its initiation and announcement should be an event of interest for shareholders. Arrowhead expects to have 3 of its candidates in pivotal studies by the end of 2020 including ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3.

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen division posted on June 7th a Phase 2B clinical study for Hepatitis B with 450 participants featuring Arrowhead's ARO-HBV candidate (now JNJ-3989) after a $3.7B licensing and collaboration deal with Janssen in October of 2018. The estimated start date for the study is July 17th, which is most likely around when the official press release will come along with an expected milestone payment for Arrowhead. Arrowhead received a $25M milestone payment from Janssen on ARO-HBV's initial advancement and can expect another $25M payment when Janssen initiates the Phase 2 portion of the candidate's progress.

This clinical study is a major deal for Arrowhead as its $3.7B deal with Janssen far outstrips Arrowhead's current market cap of ~$2.45B. Janssen is also a holder of Arrowhead equity so advancements in the collaboration candidates also increase the probability of a potential buyout scenario for Arrowhead. As the data continues to impress, JNJ might just decide to make a play for all of Arrowhead instead of following the collaboration routes.

Also remember that Arrowhead has a $617M licensing and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc (AMGN) that also included an equity investment in Arrowhead stock. Amgen's AMG-890 (formerly ARO-LPA) for cardiovascular disease has also been progressed into clinical trials with Arrowhead earning a $10M milestone payment when patients were first dosed in August of 2018. As data rolls out, Arrowhead will be in line for additional milestone payments over time along with a greater potential chance of a buyout from Amgen if the data is great also.

Finally, Arrowhead might not done with partnerships and collaborations for its TRiM platform as management seems very open to progressing its own wholly-owned candidates or partnering them off if the price is right. Because of Arrowhead's shrewd business acumen, its current cash position after the company's last earnings call sits at ~$285.7M compared to the $76.5M it had in September of 2018. With a quarterly cash spend of around $26M in total operating expenses, Arrowhead has more than enough cash to progress its candidates over the next couple of years before commercialization concerns start to come into play.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is starting to set up a nice new base for its stock around the $25 level after being rangebound over most of the first few months of the year. The most recent move up involved massive moves by both long institutions along with a major increase in short interest. Arrowhead might consolidate at these levels for a few months, but with key catalysts for the stock right around the corner, another quick move up could be in the cards as short interest is at highs not seen in years. M&A activity or another collaboration deal could cause a major spike in the company's share price as the deals Arrowhead makes all include nice upfront payments, lucrative commercialization terms, and equity investments in Arrowhead by their collaboration partners. I continue to be long Arrowhead now with a nicely oversized position in my portfolio. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARWR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.