CenterPoint Energy: A Solid Utility With High Growth

On Thursday, May 9, 2019, gas and electric utility CenterPoint Energy (CNP) announced its first-quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be quite disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on either the top or the bottom lines. However, utilities in general tend to be reasonably stable entities, and we do see this reflected in the firm's results. As is sometimes the case with utilities though, especially gas utilities, CenterPoint Energy did blame the weather for missing its guidance. Overall though, this was a reasonably decent quarter, and CenterPoint Energy continues to show the relative stability that we have come to expect from this sector.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from CenterPoint Energy's first-quarter 2019 earnings results:

CenterPoint Energy reported total revenues of $3.531 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents an 11.92% increase over the $3.155 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

Operating income was $245 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a slight decline over the $251 million that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Electricity usage among its Houston-based customers declined fairly significantly quarter over quarter due to weather conditions.

Operating cash flow was $271 million in the first quarter of the year. This compares very unfavorably to the $484 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $169 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a slight 2.42% increase over the $165 million reported in the first quarter of 2018.

One of the biggest pieces of news to affect the company during the first quarter was its merger with Vectren Corporation, which was completed in early February. As might be expected, this merger expanded the company's operations to include regulated electricity and gas utility businesses serving seven million customers in eight states and auxiliary energy businesses in 40 states. While this merger naturally did have an overall positive impact on the company's financial performance, which was somewhat expected, it also resulted in a few of its units incurring one-time expenses as a result of integrating their operations with those of Vectren. For example, these expenses reduced the operating income of the Houston Electric unit by $10 million and the Indiana Electric by $20 million in the quarter. The natural gas distribution units saw their operating income decrease by a much larger degree, to the tune of $53 million in the quarter. It is important to keep in mind though that these were one-time expenses that came about as a result of the Vectren merger and they will not reoccur in later quarters. Thus, we should expect some positive improvements to the company's operating income in the coming quarters as these charges go away.

The merger was part of a plan meant to expand the company. Although the company did issue new shares as one of the methods to finance the $6 billion acquisition, it still expects its earnings per share to grow over the coming quarters and years. In fact, CenterPoint Energy expects to grow its earnings per share at a 5-7% compound annual growth rate from now until 2023:

Source: CenterPoint Energy

This is certainly a fairly impressive growth rate for a utility. Fortunately though, there are some near-term drivers that will help boost the company's performance in 2020. These drivers include higher rates from its Minnesota natural gas distribution businesses. There are also judicial proceedings in progress that should allow the company to raise its raises for in other areas, such as Houston. When combined with the company owning the Vectren assets for the full-year 2020, which was not the case in 2019, we can see how it should be able to deliver some year-over-year growth.

One of the more interesting parts of CenterPoint Energy's business is its sizable stake in Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL). Admittedly, Enable has not been performing too well lately:

There are quite a few other midstream companies that have been performing poorly that are not really in trouble though, so this poor performance may not be indicative of a problem. For its part, CenterPoint Energy spoke well of Enable Midstream's performance in its earnings report:

Source: CenterPoint Energy

In particular, we note that Enable's volumes were higher in the first quarter of 2019 than they were during the year-ago quarter. As I have discussed in numerous past articles, midstream companies generally see their revenues and cash flows grow as volumes do. That was actually the case for Enable Midstream Partners despite the overall poor market price performance of the units. We can also see above that Enable has some forward growth prospects with the FERC approval of the Enable Gulf Run project. This project will not be operational until 2022, so we will not see any positive impact on the company's results until that time, but this is still a nice development overall.

Utilities are generally known for paying out relatively high dividends. This is due to the fact that utilities are relatively stable entities that do not generally have high growth rates, so they provide most of their returns to investors in the form of dividends. CenterPoint Energy is not an exception to this. In the first quarter, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.2875 per share, which was in line with the previous level. This gives the company a 3.88% yield at the present stock price. This is certainly respectable, although it is certainly not the highest yield in the space. Nonetheless, if the company manages to achieve its already discussed earnings per share growth, then it should deliver a fairly attractive total return when combined with this dividend.

In conclusion, this was a reasonably decent quarter for CenterPoint Energy when you overlook the one-time costs associated with the Vectren acquisition. The company also appears to be reasonably well positioned to deliver forward earnings per share growth. Overall, this is one utility that could deliver a fairly attractive total return going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.