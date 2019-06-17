Iridium Communications: An Undervalued Growth Company

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) completed their $2.9 billion satellite constellation earlier this year. Dubbed Iridium Next, the 66 Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) constellation is the only satellite constellation to cover the entire world. Iridium’s future is hedged on their ability to generate enough profit, off of Next, to cover their current debt of $1.7 billion. Throughout this article, I will break down how Iridium is utilizing its new constellation to enter new markets and expand its presence in those that it already exists in. Through the implementation of Next’s unique capabilities, Iridium will grow its revenue streams in existing and new markets, providing steep growth in both the near, and distant future.

Unique Service

Certus is the name given to the primary service Iridium will be providing for their customers, whether at sea, in air, or on land. Certus was recently awarded the Top Connected Platform during the annual Mobile Satellite Users Association Mobility Satellite Innovation Awards. Iridium Certus is the backbone of almost all of Iridium’s services, from basic voice packages, to critical military applications. Intelsat (NYSE:I), SES S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:SGBAF), Inmarsat (OTCMKTS:OTCPK:IMASY), and Eutelsat (OTCPK:OTCPK:EUTLF) are the satellite communications companies with, in 2014, a greater market share than Iridium. The market share reported in 2014, although not 100% accurate today, is likely still an accurate representation of today’s market. The satellite communications market tends to remain quite stagnant, unless a new constellation is created - such as Iridium NEXT. Because Iridium’s NEXT constellation is a LEO constellation, as opposed to a Geostationary Orbit (“GEO”), used by Inmarsat, they are able to provide the lowest latency and best-in-class speeds. GEO satellites are able to cover more ground than LEO satellites, located 22,300 miles above a fixed point on the equator. Iridium’s satellites reside just 431 miles above the ground in a polar LEO at 16,689 mph. This is similar to the other companies previously mentioned, besides Intelsat (more on Intelsat later), who are also operating LEO constellations. However, the Intelsat, Eutelsat, and SES constellations rely on the higher frequency C-, Ka-, and Ku-band, while Iridium uses the L-band. The SES constellation is also located in Middle Earth Orbit (“MEO”), ~4970 miles above the earth, creating slightly higher latency. The C-, Ka-, and Ku-band is easily affected poor weather conditions because higher frequency wavelengths transfer more energy into the medium they are passing through, such as dense clouds, smog, rain, or any other airborne debris. The L-band operates at a frequency of 1.215-1.71 GHz, while the C-band operates at 3.4-7.05 GHz. The Ku- and Ka-bands operate at a significantly higher frequency of 10.6-15.7 GHz and 17.3-31 GHz respectively. The C-band is slightly better at handling adverse weather, as it is a notably lower frequency than the Ku and Ka-bands, but it is also notably higher than L-band. C-band satellites also only make up 21% of SES’s satellites, though Intelsat and Eutelsat both utilize a combination of C- and either Ku- or Ka- bands on the majority of their satellites. However, they limit the amount of data that can be transmitted and received (transceived) when the Ku- and Ka-bands are hindered, due to the coupling with C-bands. In addition, Intelsat uses wide beams to transceive their signals, which amplifies the effects of poor weather. Iridium uses 48 spot beams on each satellite in order to transceive their signals, which allows for further enhanced penetration through poor conditions and the transmision of more data. This is why The Ocean Cleanup partnered with Iridium in order to provide real-time data, even through hurricanes.

The satellite phone market is expected to grow 4% annually through 2023. While this market has never been a particular target for Iridium, they still operate in the market and have the possibility to capitalize on its growth. Even when Iridium was operating off of its older constellation, they were a vital source for emergency service communications during natural disasters. Their unique reliability could lead to long-term contracts with first responders, or just a higher adoption of their phones by first responders as well as people living in areas prone to these disasters. Though natural disasters may end up as Iridium’s highest growth factor in the satellite phone market, they will also see growth in areas traditionally untouched by these disasters. Iridium’s strongest demographic outside of those areas will be those who want a highly reliable communications device, or those who tend to venture into areas that are not covered by other communications devices. Through this growth from both types of customers, Iridium’s satellite phone revenues should increase by 6% every year through 2023, double that of the market average.

Source: Spaceflight 101. The distortion at the poles is due to the globe’s shape being translated onto a 2D map. The satellite coverage at the poles is actually more dense as the orbits actually converge at the poles.

The Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (“GMDSS”) is a required communication system for all maritime vessels. In May of 2018, the Maritime Safety Committee (“MSC”) approved Iridium, with their Next constellation, as a GMDSS service provider. Inmarsat is the only other company certified to be a provider of the GMDSS service. Inmarsat was given their approval upon the creation of the GMDSS in February of 1999, allowing them to maintain a de-facto monopoly of the market, one which Iridium aims to end. Inmarsat chose to create a GEO constellation because they allow for a much broader range of coverage. However, GEO satellites are much more susceptible to interference due to the lower angle of reception and transmission, especially towards the edges of the satellite’s coverage. Because GEO satellites travel over a fixed equator orbit, they are unable to change this angle, but Iridium’s 66 satellites complete a full orbit every 100 minutes, following an orbit around the poles. Additionally, since Iridium has many more satellites, their angle of transceiving is much steeper which allows them to avoid most obstructions. However, even Iridium’s constellation is not invulnerable to obstructions, but their fast polar orbit allows the satellites to reposition themselves, overcoming the blockages quickly. GEO constellations also have much higher latency because the signals have a much further distance to travel, about 51x more miles (using numbers provided above) than a LEO constellation like Iridium’s. This discrepancy is demonstrated through Inmarsat’s offering of a max data speed of 432 kbps, while Iridium will ramp their speeds up to 1.4 Mbps, or 1,400 kbps. Iridium also has the advantage of completely global coverage, an advantage that Inmarsat does not have, as their satellites only reach the lower and upper ~68-75 degree of latitude. Inmarsat uses an L-band network as well as Iridium because of the previously discussed reliability, a necessity for GMDSS providers. Iridium’s service is expected to begin in Q1 2020, for less than the service Inmarsat currently provides.

Through providing an inherently superior, and cheaper service, Iridium will be able to capture a large portion of the market, even with Inmarsat’s total monopoly. Inmarsat offers their GMDSS service through FleetBroadband and Fleet One. The FleetBroadband service is Inmarsat’s L-band broadband service for marine vessels, a market that Iridium is the only other player in. Both companies will offer their GMDSS service as a bundle option with their existing broadband services, for Iridium all is powered by Certus. Through this bundle, most consumers using each company’s respective broadband services will also likely elect to use their GMDSS service as well, solely for convenience and cost. All advantages of Iridium’s GMDSS service also apply to their broadband service, as the Inmarsat GMDSS service is run through their FleetBroadband service. Because of this, Iridium will not only be capturing a large portion of the GMDSS market from Inmarsat, but their broadband service customers as well. Due to all of the reasons listed above, I believe that Iridium will be able to capture 50% of Inmarsat’s FleetBroadband subscribers by the end of 2025. This is five years after Iridium enters the market, giving plenty time for Inmarsat customers to switch over to Iridium and new market entries to sign on with Iridium. The adoption of Iridium’s services will likely be on an exponential curve with a slow initial adoption, but a much higher adoption rate by 2025. The slow initial adoption will be due to the inconvenience of switching, but as the pros of Iridium’s service begin to clearly outweigh the cons of switching, and service contracts end, Iridium will start making fast progress in the market. As new vessels enter the market, they will also likely chose Iridium, which eliminates the need to switch, and will likely be the largest adopters of Iridium’s service early on. The GMDSS will act as a catalyst for Iridium’s maritime services growth, giving their broadband subscribers a major boost.

Companies such as SpaceX (SPACE), OneWeb, owned mostly by SoftBank (OTCPK:OTCPK:SFTBY), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have made some noise in the satellite world with their plans for global internet coverage. At the surface, this seems to bode quite poorly for Iridium which will now no longer operate the only constellation to cover the entire world. However, none of the constellations plan to operate on the L-band, Iridium’s greatest market attraction, instead they plan on operating on the faster K- and Ku-band. SpaceX’s constellation will even include the V-band in order to gain access to even higher speeds. As I’ve discussed before, these higher-speed frequencies lead to worse performance in adverse weather, but their job isn’t to serve as safety services, or even communication satellites. Their job is to provide internet connection to undercovered areas of the world. Because these companies are looking to cover a completely different field than Iridium, there is no service overlap and therefore they are not competitors. These companies don’t serve any threat to Iridium’s future business, making their existence irrelevant to Iridium’s growth.

Iridium Partnerships

A large part of Iridium’s plan to turn their $2.9 billion investment into a steady profit source is a large network of partners. Iridium utilizes a number partners to further develop both its hardware and software, but some of their greatest partnerships include Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO), Amazon, the United States government, and Aireon. Gogo announced, on May 28, 2018, that they will begin to manufacture antennas and provide an inflight service through Certus, beginning in mid-2019. Gogo has been a partner of Iridium since 2002, but the news of their new partnership sent the stock soaring 25% in just a week after the announcement. Between the seventeen airline companies using Gogo, there are 4,376 operational planes (author calculations using information provided by each airline company), the majority of which will likely chose Gogo’s Iridium plan. In their partnership announcement, a key element that Gogo highlighted about Iridium was their ability to provide connectivity “from any airspace, including the poles.” As with the GMDSS, the advantage of global coverage, low latency, and reliability in all weather will likely be a large driving force in the mass adoption of Iridium’s service for aerial consumers. This adoption, through Gogo, will likely represent the majority of Gogo’s cockpit solutions business, as Iridium’s service is the same price as Gogo’s other service option, which is not global. The Iridium service also doesn’t require a subscription to one of Gogo’s other services in order to work.

On September 27, Iridium announced that it had partnered with Amazon to provide a global cloud service with Amazon Web Service (“AWS”), Iridium CloudConnect. As CEO Matthew Desch noted, current cellular networks, which AWS currently relies on, cover only about 20% of the world, but with Iridium, the coverage would be global. Iridium is the first and only satellite partner of AWS, making it the only choice for clients looking for global, or even just more, coverage. As the leading cloud infrastructure service provider, Amazon will act as a growth catalyst for Iridium’s Internet of Things (IoT) subscribers, which totaled 647,000 at the end of 2018 Q4. Desch predicted that Iridium’s IoT subscribers could increase to tens of millions of subscribers due, in part, to the growth opportunity that AWS provides. This prediction doesn’t seem too far-fetched at all, with the cloud infrastructure service market expected to reach $81.29 billion by 2023, from $30 billion in 2018. This growth will likely be cornered mostly by AWS and a global coverage option will be quite appealing to many consumers, especially those in constant motion, or remote areas. Although plans of an Amazon satellite constellation were recently announced, the company is still years away from any deployment, allowing Iridium to fully utilize the growth provided by AWS before they launch their own service. Upon completion of their own constellation, Amazon may not even choose to compete with Iridium through AWS, if it all, as they plan on creating a global WiFi network, a separate market from Iridium’s (discusses in more detail above).

The United States Defence Information Systems Agency (“DISA”) has been a long-time partner of Iridium, and just recently announced an extension to their previous contract with a Hawaiian ground-station. DISA is a support agency of the Department of Defence ("DOD") and is in charge of the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Service (“EMSS”), a satellite communications service for the DoD. The contract is worth $54 million over 4.5 years and will have Iridium providing both voice and data services for the DoD through the EMSS. Under the previous contract, the total subscribers doubled, a leading factor to the DoD’s decision to renew the contract. The DoD doesn’t only operate off of this contract, they also operate off of a contract to provide the actual EMSS service which, as I mentioned earlier, they were awarded a contract to develop a ground station for. The EMSS service contract is the more lucrative of the two, as the original contract was valued at $88 million annually in 2016, 2017, and 2018. 2018 was the final year of the original agreement with two extensions to the contract allowing it to continue through 2019 so far. The first extension, for six months, was valued at $44 million, while the second of the two extensions, for one month, was valued at $8.3 million. For a full year, the second extension would be worth $99.6 million, which offers some insight into what Iridium’s new contract may entail. Iridium’s service has been substantially upgraded since the previous contract, in addition to doubling government subscribers under the last contract, proving that Iridium’s value to the DoD has increased dramatically, which will be represented through a new contract. One of six analysts covering Iridium, Louie DiPalma of William Blair, projects that Iridium’s new contract will generate $120 million in the fifth year of its contract. Iridium operates through a COMSAT (NYSE:BT) partnership to further fit their service to the requirements of the DoD and manufacture some necessary hardware pieces. Iridium CEO, Matthew Desch also serves on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC), a committee responsible for providing recommendations to the President, and other high-ranking officials on the country’s security council, concerning their telecommunications infrastructure. This gives Desch a unique insight on what is required and desired for Iridium’s service, providing further appeal to their service and adding more leverage to their bid.

Iridium’s Air Traffic Service (“ATS”) Safety Voice provides an alternative to high-frequency (“HF”) radio waves, the current means of cockpit communications to Air Traffic Control (“ATC”). Contrary to their name, HF radio waves actually operate on a much lower frequency than the L-band, at .003 - .03 GHz, though they are no better than L-band communications at besting poor weather due to the L-band’s ability to resist adverse skies. However, HF radios are prone to solar flares and they also have a lower range than Iridium, which has no range restrictions, as they rely on ground towers to transceive signals. The distance signals can travel is also reduced at night, as night communications work better closer to the .003 GHz, but HF waves travel further closer to the .03 GHz. The range of The Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) top-of-the-line HF radio is 3,000 km, less than the width of the Atlantic Ocean, and over 6x less than the width of the Pacific Ocean at its widest stretch. Obviously aircraft still fly over the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, but at a much lower efficiency. Planes must take longer flight paths, sometimes by hours, in order to remain under the coverage of HF radios for as long as possible, though, even with the modified flight paths, planes must travel outside of HF radio coverage at times. These short periods of time can be detrimental for planes, as the infamous Malaysian Airlines crash occurred in an area without any possible contact to ATC. This drastic safety and efficiency improvement that SATVOICE providers can implement is where the Federal Aviation Administration (“FAA”) gets involved. A May 2018 report by the FAA confirmed SATVOICE as a viable alternative to HF radio, eliminating the need to, if using a SATVOICE service, have an HF radio service as well, for backup. By eliminating the need to couple an HF radio system with SATVOICE, SATVOICE providers will see tremendous growth in their aviation services. SATVOICE is cheaper for airliners to use because, not only is travel distance reduced, but installation cost, antenna size, and service rates all decrease as well. SATVOICE is also more energy efficient, which further reduces the cost and time of air travel for those using SATVOICE services. The best-in-class HF radio operates at speeds of 1,800 baud, or 1.8 kbps, compared to Iridium’s 1,400 kbps; even Inmarsat’s speeds of 432 kbps put the top-of-the-line HF radio to shame. This speed further enhances safety and efficiency for the aircraft, making SATVOICE a favorable choice for airlines. However, these benefits don’t only make SATVOICE appealing to airlines, but to regulators, such as the FAA, who may choose to implement a mandatory SATVOICE service, similar to the MSC’s GMDSS mandate. This would likely result in the approval of only Iridium and Inmarsat, who have the greatest coverage available and operate on the L-band. However, due to many of the reasons discussed above, most aircraft will likely chose Iridium, even without a mandate by the FAA. Without an FAA mandate, which is the more likely scenario, Iridium will likely be able to capture around 35% of the market by the end of 2025, but with an FAA mandate, Iridium may be able to take 75% of the market by 2025’s close.

Aireon is a jointly owned air traffic surveillance company, of which Iridium owns 24.5% of; NAV CANADA owns 51%, both the Irish Aviation Authority (“IAA”) and Naviair own 6%, and Enav (BIT:ENAV) owns the remaining 12.5% of Aireon. Aireon operates off of Iridium's Next constellation, in order to provide global tracking of up to 11,000 aircraft at once (this capacity is expected to double by 2030). Aireon provides an unrivaled edge in flight efficiency and safety with its live report of every aircraft’s location to ANSPs and ATC centers. Prior to Aireon’s tracking service, pilots would need to manually report their position every fourteen minutes due to radar’s limited range capacity of just 150 miles. With Aireon, this is now unnecessary because Iridium’s global coverage allows Aireon to report the location of every plane regardless of their location. This dramatically boosts efficiency, allowing planes to travel within fifteen nautical miles of each other, when the previous standard was 100 nautical miles. By allowing for closer travel, and more optimal flight altitudes, planes can further optimize their routes and reduce travel time and costs. In terms of safety, Aireon tracks the position, speed, and altitude of all aircraft, allowing for the retrieval of black box data, without retrieving the actual black box. This capability was demonstrated after the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia. Many countries ordered the grounding of the Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 Max quite soon after its crash, though the United States held off - until the FAA received critical flight data from Aireon. FAA administrator, Daniel Elwell, attributed the data that Aireon was able to provide, before the recovery of the black box, to the ultimate grounding of the 737 Max by the FAA. Aireon is currently partnered with many of the major Air Navigation Service Providers (“ANSP”), NAV CANADA, the second largest ANSP by traffic volume, IAA, ENAV, NATS, and Naviair, but has still not obtained a partnership with the FAA. The FAA is the largest ANSP by both coverage area and traffic volume, tracking 5,000 planes simultaneously at peak operational times, making its partnership highly desirable. However, due to Aireon’s proven capabilities, a partnership with the FAA is looking increasingly likely within the next three months. Having already secured about $1 billion in long-term contracts with various ANSPs and fees of $40 per hour for oceanic flights, but just $1-$8 for terrestrial flights, Aireon is becoming a highly profitable subsidiary of Iridium. In addition to the retained ownership of Arieon, Iridium also earns money from Aireon with hosted payload hosting fees, $200 million, and ~$23 million annually from a data services fee (Iridium allows Aireon to operate on their satellites). The Harris Corporation has a similar deal with Iridium, generating ~$8 million annually for Iridium from their revenue contribution.

Resulting Valuation

First, let’s look into the possible financials of Iridium’s entrance into the GMDSS market. Inmarsat reported maritime revenues of $128.5 million in Q1 2019, almost as much as Iridium reported for their total commercial revenue in Q1 2019. As previously mentioned, Inmarsat offers their GMDSS service through FleetBroadband and Fleet One, which generate a combined annual revenue of $320.5 million. Using the above analysis of the GMDSS’s impact on Iridium’s broadband growth, this would lead to Iridium realizing an additional revenue of $160.25 million annually through their maritime services (author calculations using previously stated information). However, with the maritime service market expected to grow at an annual rate of 7% through 2021, Iridium’s broadband services and overall maritime revenue will likely increase as well, at a similar pace to the rest of the market. The key thing to note from this analysis is Iridium’s broadband growth. This potential growth has been overlooked by analysts, who are focusing on the revenue potential of the GMDSS solely, not the likelihood of vessels to combine their broadband and GMDSS service under one provider. With the addition of Rolls Royce Maritime’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSKFF) partnership to develop autonomous shipping, Iridium’s maritime revenue will see tremendous growth through the foreseeable future.

Next, looking at aviation revenue, Iridium stands to capitalize greatly on their Gogo partnership, as well as from the certification of SATVOICE in cockpits. The SATVOICE revenue opportunity is harder to predict than anything else in the article, because it is a completely new market and there is no precedent for a SATVOICE system. Although, looking at the current aircraft communications market of over $1.5 billion growing at 7%, the new SATVOICE systems of Iridium and Inmarsat are well positioned to capture a large portion of the market. As existing planes go out of service, more planes will begin service with Iridium’s SATVOICE package, eliminating the need for a more costly replacement of installed HF radio hardware. While there are 23,600 planes currently in service, Boeing expects 39,000 new planes to enter service in the next twenty years, enough for Iridium to fully capitalize on the aviation market. Gogo’s partnership will also contribute to a large growth in aviation revenue by giving another outlet for Iridium to provide Certus in the air. As discussed earlier, Gogo’s partnership will lead to a best-in-class service that will further grow Iridium’s aviation revenue, past just the cockpit.

Aireon will become an increasingly large part of Iridium’s business as it ramps its services and acquires an FAA partnership. Through a 24.5% ownership of Aireon, Iridium receives a sizeable portion of Aireon’s future profits, which I believe will be quite high. As of now, the average amount of planes in the sky at a given time in 2017 was 9,728, which also gives a lot more weight to the FAA’s 5,000 average. Aireon has literally no competition in its market with no plans by any companies to compete with them either, meaning their growth will be based solely on the growth of the aircraft flights market. The International Air Transport Association (“IATA”) predicts the demand for flights double by 2035, bringing the 9,728 average to 19,456. Part of Aireon’s value to ANSPs is its ability to track all planes at all times, meaning it must also be able to operate effectively at peak hours, making its capacity to track more than just the average air traffic critical. Using today’s average of 9,728 planes in the sky at any given time, and assuming 75% of flights are over land, Aireon has the potential to make $1.108 billion annually, with current operations. Aireon will operate with a similar future capex of Iridium, to be discussed later, and their value for Iridium isn’t just in profit contributions, but in bolstering the Iridium’s value through the increase of their own value. Aireon itself is likely undervalued in its current state, especially without their current FAA partnership, and as its value grows, so will Iridium’s (due to 24.5% ownership). Because of Aireon’s future partnership and profit potential, Aireon should contribute to a 13% increase in Iridium’s value by the end of 2019.

Debt is the only big question mark remaining around Iridium communications, currently at $1.7 billion, representing more than half of the company’s market cap. Though, under the guidance of Iridium’s CFO Tom Fitzpatrick, Northern Virginia Technology Council CFO of the year finalist, Iridium is working to eliminate their debt completely. Iridium is currently guiding to net leverage of 4.5x their OEBITDA by the end of 2019, after leverage peaked at 6x in 2018. This leveraging down will be achieved through semi-annual principal payments with cash that has been generated through internal revenue. This is where Iridium is able to thrive. There is a clear and direct correlation to Iridium’s capex while creating their Next constellation, causing their capex to clearly outweigh their OEBITDA. However, now that the period of investment for the new constellation is over, Iridium is able to capitalize on ten years of just ~$35 million of capex annually. Following the high end of 2019 guidance, this is $300 million less than what annual OEBITDA for the year is projected to be. If this OEBITDA were to remain the same for the next six years, Iridium will have generated $1.8 billion in OEBITDA, after capex payments, fully covering their debt. However, their OEBITDA will not stay the same, and I will now analyze Iridium’s deep growth potential through 2025. Firstly, their margins will see tremendous growth. In a recent Mad Money segment (5:43-5:48), Matt Desch related their financials to those of a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”), which have margins of at least 75%. Iridium’s 2019 guidance also implies a margin of 75%, with revenue of $440 million and an OEBITDA of $325-$330 million, though Iridium’s margins will need to surpass 75% in order to reach their estimates, due to Q1 margins of just 58%. Stabilizing at margins of ~80-85% (company Q1 guidance), Iridium will become incredibly cash-efficient as they continue to increase their revenue. Following the below projections, Iridium will be able to pay off over 75% of their debt in 2025’s profits alone. However, as mentioned earlier, they will be making incremental payments, allowing them to be debt-free by the end of 2022. With the additional $200 million owed by Aireon, expected to be paid off by 2021, this goal should be even easier for the company to achieve.

This table is a projection of Iridium’s 2025 financial results. Source: Author Calculations with information provided by Inmarsat,Iridium, through their Q1 earnings report and a presentation made in October, 2018, and statements made by CEO Matthew Desch.

Once their debt is fully paid off, Iridium will be a completely self-sufficient company with more free cash to do with as they please. For investors, this doesn’t just mean smooth sailing ahead, it also entails certain rewards such as dividends. Matthew Desch responded to Jim Cramer's idea of an Iridium dividend in the same Mad Money segment (5:35-5:43) mentioned earlier, by saying “Well, that’s what we’re excited to be finally thinking about.” Cramer went on to discuss Iridium’s ability to pay a dividend similar to those of a utility company, which average a 2.91% yield. A 2.91% yield for Iridium, at the time of writing this article, would be worth ~$.67 per share, becoming a reliable source of revenue for dividend investors. The likelihood of a dividend really is quite high. If you look at any other decent dividend stock, it is able to provide it though a high cash-flow, just as Iridium will be. Though, Iridium may be able to offer an even higher dividend as their free capital begins to pile up.

With a similar market cap to Inmarsat, some of Iridium’s potential has already been priced in, but the market is still missing a large part of its potential. From a dividend, to the incredible growth Iridium may see in their maritime and aviation services, the company is still far from correctly valued. Aireon’s value is still dramatically overlooked by the market, even as the company continues to expand. With the recent dip of ~16%, Iridium has become an even more appealing buy, as the dip seemed to have been caused solely by trade war concerns and profit-taking. The trade war minimally effect’s Iridium’s business through tariffs on equipment components, certainly not warranting a 16% drop. Because of this, Iridium is a prime investment now, not only for long-term investors, but dividend and short-term investors as well. By the end of 2019, Iridium’s vale will see a 21% rise from its current value, due to its continuous revenue growth of over 20% and the realization of its asset value. I believe that the greatest value for Iridium is in the long-term as more customers are able to switch current systems from HF radio, or from Inmarsat to Iridium equipment and contracts, which is why I chose to analyze their 2025 potential, five years after the debut of their GMDSS service and six years after SATVOICE’s approval. Right now, Iridium is priced far below its value and should continue to see tremendous growth in the years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRDM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.