IPO Update: Change Healthcare Proposes Terms For IPO

I'll be watching this IPO from the sidelines.

CHNG's revenue has contracted in the most recent period and the firm will still have a heavy debt load even after paying some of it down with the IPO proceeds.

The firm provides IT data and solutions to healthcare industry participants.

Quick Take

Change Healthcare (CHNG) has filed to raise $750 million in an IPO of its common stock, per an amended registration statement.

The company provides a wide range of healthcare IT services to healthcare organizations of all size.

CHNG’s revenue contracted in FYE 2019 and the firm will have a heavy debt load after the IPO, so I won't be participating in this IPO.

Company & Technology

Nashville, Tennessee-based Change Healthcare was founded in 1986 to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system through data and analytics-driven solutions.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director Neil E. de Crescenzo, who has been with the firm since 2013 was also serves as Senior Advisor at The Blackstone Group.

Change Healthcare has developed the Intelligent Healthcare Network [IHN] that leverages big data analytics to offer healthcare providers better clinical decision making as well as enhanced and simplified payment processes by improving documentation and reducing administrative errors.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s mission:

Source: Change Healthcare

Company management says that its IHN plays a major role in the following healthcare processes:

Change Healthcare’s customer base consists of about 2,200 government and commercial payer connections, 900,000 physicians, 118,000 dentists, 600 laboratories, 33,000 pharmacies, and 5,500 hospitals.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the firm has facilitated nearly 14 billion healthcare transactions and about $1 trillion in adjudicated claims, which CHNG stated is approximately one-third of all U.S. healthcare expenditures.

The company has also launched a blockchain solution that can facilitate up to 20 million healthcare transactions per day.

Change is owned by a joint venture of McKesson (MCK) and private equity firms Blackstone (BX) and Hellman & Friedman.

Customer Acquisition

Change Healthcare markets its products through an omni-channel sales force that focuses on medium and larger customers via direct field sales teams and uses inside sales for direct coverage of smaller customers.

Additionally, the company’s sales teams provide support in embedding its technology in its partners’ applications and solutions.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been increasing even as topline revenues have stagnated, per the table below:

Sales, Marketing & G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage FYE Mar 31, 2019 25.02% FYE Mar 31, 2018 22.73%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by BIS Research, the global healthcare data market was valued at $14.25 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $68.75 billion by 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing need for reduced healthcare costs, enhance revenue streams, development of personalized medicine as well as better management of proactive patient care.

The clinical analytics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 23.8% between 2017 and 2025.

Major competitors that provide healthcare data solutions include:

Optum

Cerner (CERN)

Epic Systems

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Tableau Software (DATA), being acquired by Salesforce (CRM)

IBM (IBM)

SAP (SAP)

SAS

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

Change’s financial results can be summarized as a slight decrease in total revenue, an increase in gross profit and gross margin, an increase in operating profit and operating margin, decreased net income and decreased cash flow from operations.

Below are major metrics for the firm’s recent financial performance:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior FYE Mar 31, 2019 $ 3,281,729,000 -0.5% FYE Mar 31, 2018 $ 3,298,843,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior FYE Mar 31, 2019 $ 1,927,074,000 1.9% FYE Mar 31, 2018 $ 1,890,950,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin FYE Mar 31, 2019 58.72% FYE Mar 31, 2018 57.32% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin FYE Mar 31, 2019 $ 478,544,000 14.6% FYE Mar 31, 2018 $ 415,809,000 12.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) FYE Mar 31, 2019 $ 176,670,000 FYE Mar 31, 2018 $ 192,442,000 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations FYE Mar 31, 2019 $ 287,681,000 FYE Mar 31, 2018 $ 324,826,000

As of March 31, 2019, Change had $47.7 million in cash and equivalents and $7.1 billion in total liabilities of which $5.8 billion was long-term debt.

IPO Details

Change intends to sell 42.8 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.50 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $750 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $10.9 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 14.56%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

The Joint Venture, in turn, expects to use the proceeds from [i] this offering, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding indebtedness under our senior secured term loan facility totaling approximately $709 million in aggregate principal amount (or $815 million in aggregate principal amount if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of common stock) at an assumed initial public offering price of $17.50 per share, which is the midpoint of the price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus, and for offering expenses and [ii] the concurrent offering of the Units, if completed, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding indebtedness under our senior secured term loan facility totaling approximately $241 million in aggregate principal amount (or $277 million in aggregate principal amount if the underwriters in the concurrent offering of the Units exercise in full their option to purchase additional Units), and for offering expenses.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO include Barclays, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and 19 other investment banks.

Commentary

I previously wrote about Change’s IPO prospects in my analysis, First Look | Change Healthcare Files For U.S. IPO.

In that piece, I highlighted the firm’s lack of revenue growth, and now that we have additional financial data we see that growth has turned to revenue contraction.

Sales and Marketing, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have increased materially while gross profit, gross margin, operating profit and operating have also increased in the most recent fiscal year.

The market opportunity for healthcare IT solutions is certainly large and growing but the firm faces significant competition across all of its operations.

As to valuation, compared to Cerner, certain metrics are more favorable while others less so.

What is most concerning about Change is the contraction in topline revenue. Normally when an operating company goes public to fund its growth initiatives it has a recent track record pointing to its growth trajectory.

Change has no growth trajectory in the most recent period and this in an industry that is growing rapidly.

Additionally, the firm has a heavy debt load and all of the IPO proceeds will go to paying down debt, which will still be high after that is accomplished.

Furthermore, its private equity shareholders together will still own a majority of the firm’s stock post-IPO.

As is typical of private equity controlled firms, Change is a debt-heavy, mediocre performing firm.

I won't be participating in this IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: June 26, 2019.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.