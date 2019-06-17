Scynexis And The Fungal Economy

Recently in the journal Nature, an article was published characterizing the oldest known example of a fungus. The organism, termed an Ourasphaira, was approximately one billion years old and was found in what was believed to be an ancient river bed in Canada. For comparison sake, the oldest living animal fossils are about 600 million years old.

Fungi are eukaryotic organisms just like animals and plants. This taxonomic kingdom exists with an impossibly vast number of varieties. Wrap your head around this for a moment, that it is estimated that there are at least 5.1 million varieties of fungi. These range from complex mushrooms to single cell entities that we usually refer to as yeast. In this latter category, it is important to define what they are not. Fungi, or yeast, are often confused as but are not bacteria. Bacteria do not possess a nucleus, fungi do. Yet in certain situations fungi can act as pathogens and behave like bacteria in a manner that can evade, or at least delay, diagnosis.

I have no doubt that if ancient humanity understood the complexity with which fungi interact with the "living world", there would exist a deep spirituality within this relationship. Truly alpha and omega, fungi are present with whatever was, whatever is, and whatever will be. They were here long before we were, and they'll be here long after we are gone. But the present reality is that in an ever expanding humanity, we spend great resources (and thousands of tons of azole antifungals) trying to prevent fungal growth in our food supply. Similar to antibiotic use in meat production, azole use is even more pervasive in agriculture and critical to the success of our monoculture-based system of food production.

There is also a growing fear over what a fungal epidemic could look like for humanity. Overuse of Azoles in agriculture may be fueling the rise of multidrug resistant yeast much in the same way that antibiotic overuse did with nefarious bacteria like MRSA. An April 6, 2019 feature in the NYT, cast light on how one such fungus, Candida Auris, is quietly spreading around the planet causing both difficult to treat and difficult to diagnose infections. C. Auris is not new, but it is only starting to receive public popularity for the threat it represents.

One of the principal issues with C. Auris is "stickiness" of this organism. C. Auris grows readily on pretty much everything in a hospital setting, especially the skin of patients. It is incredibly easy to spread and hard to detect. Another problem, and a big part of the reason for its rapid spread is that the Ammonia cleaning solutions that are routinely used for disinfecting medical environments are not effective on C. Auris. While it has mostly penetrated developing countries, it has also shown up in the United States.

Here's a quote from Tom Chiller, the fungal director at the CDC:

I'm worried about this one. Candidemia is often the most common bloodstream infection in many hospitals and ICUs across this country. Thankfully we still have antifungals to treat those infections. But Candida auris can be highly resistant to anti-fungal drugs. Thankfully, it has shown less resistance to the newest class of antifungals called the echinocandins. However, in rare circumstances, this organism has developed triple resistance or pan resistance [meaning it would be resistant to all currently approved antifungal drugs].The good news is there are a number of new drugs in the development pipeline, and some look promising against Candida auris.

The most developed candidate for the treatment of C. Auris is Scynexis's Ibrexafungerp

Nearly one year ago, I composed an article recognizing Scynexis's (SCYX) potential value in developing what was then called SCX-078, retermed Ibrexafungerp. The share price at that point in time was around $1.64. Since then a number of positive milestones have been passed. First was the successful completion of it's Phase 2 clinical trial (DOVE) studying Ibrexa in vaginal yeast infections (which is medically referred to as Vulvovaginal Candiasis or VVC). This trial guided the dosing on a Phase 3 design and demonstrated solid efficacy in this large indication. While much has happened during the last year, the two other important accomplishments relate to data released by the company on its FURI and CARES studies.

Who CARES?

The FURI study in difficult-to-treat invasive fungal infections had some preliminary data releases that were very promising. We will continue to see data released from this trial and based on this data a separate pathway to approval via LPAD for high risk smaller indications could open up.

The CARES study is looking at Ibrexa in C. Auris patients. Certain case studies were disclosed in April of 2019 that demonstrated efficacy in C. Auris.

While Scynexis is pursuing VVC and recurrent VVC as it's primary indication, its broad utility in difficult-to-treat and emerging fungal infections will gird its place in the market and ultimately build what I believe will be a billion plus market. Taken together with it's efficacy in Candida Auris, I believe Scynexis will be a highly competitive acquisition target, probably in late 2020/early 2021.

After witnessing the recent bankruptcy of Achaogen, it's easy to see why there is little love for companies developing anti-infectives. However, Scynexis is in a much better situation. While antibiotics and antifungals are both anti-infectives, the market realities for them are very different. And the following is critical to understanding the Scynexis investment thesis: Novel antibiotics often struggle to find a revenue foothold in a crowded market, but even more so because novel antibiotics are generally used as drugs of last resort after exhausting generics. This is practice both to minimize costs and to preserve the drug's effectiveness. Novel antifungals, however, generally gain market share much faster because there are fewer approved products and there are still indications for which no established effective standard of care exists.

For example...

Cresemba was developed by Basilea(BSLN.SW) and was approved on March 6, 2015 for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and invasive mucormycosis (also known as zygomycosis). These are highly morbid fungal infections that tend to present in immunocompromised patients. In terms of the numbers, these are not enormous indications. Yet in its first year on the market, the drug generated $53M in revenue (compare this to the meager $0.8M for the first half year sales for Zemdri). Pfizer (PFE) licensed Cresemba from Basiliea in the EU and Astellas(OTCPK:ALPMY) licensed it for sale in the US. Pfizer paid $70M upfront and will pay up to $427M in additional milestone payments.

Last year, in 2018, Cresemba was still being launched in various countries and did over $150M in its various established markets. Cresemba has an average wholesale cost of $1,176 for 14 capsules, which represents the loading dose over 48 hours and the first daily dose. I don't have data on how many doses are taken on the average course of therapy because the labeling instructs dosing until 7 days after resolution of symptoms. Nevertheless, I think looking at Cresemba as a potential reference for Scynexis is particularly relevant since on Friday the company announced that it hired Dr. Nkechi Azie, the individual responsible for Cresemba's development and commercialization at Astellas. Prior to that she led as the Director of the Anti-infective Clinical Development for Pfizer.

Dr. Azie has the appropriate pedigree for helping Scynexis bring Ibrexafungerp to market. However, I'm going to go out on a limb to assert that they never get to that point. They'll likely be acquired beforehand, probably by Pfizer, Astellas, or Merck, in order to build on and protect their respective multi-billion dollar anti-infective franchises.

The Fungal Economy

When I was reading the Economist last week, I was surprised to come along this fascinating feature on the fungal currency exchange in soil written by Toby Kiers. In short, she found that fungi are able to communicate and "negotiate" with their environments. Plants engage in the trade of carbon in exchange for phosphorous in their root systems which interact with fungal hyphae. When phosphorous is scarce, the cost of the exchange goes up as the fungi senses the imbalance and transfers phosphorous to more deprived soil environments to engage in more favorable trade with the plants where they charge more. Economic trading principals were invented by nature long before they were characterized by humanity.

In terms of the dollar economy, antifungal drugs currently comprise an $11B and growing market. Here are some notes on the space:

Polenes:

Ambisome (Amphotericin B) $420M worldwide 2018 revenue, up from $366M in 2017. Ambisome is marketed by Gilead in the EU and US, but Astellas copromotes Ambisome in the Americas and generated and additional $102M in 2018 and $97M in 2017. Dainippon-Sumitomo markets Ambisome in Japan. Amphotericin B is often referred to as a drug of last resort because it has a high mortality rate and severe side effects sometimes referred to as the "shake and bake" due to the fever and chills experienced by most patients given the drug. Some infectious disease specialists call it "amphoterrible" and might joke that it's so effective in killing the infection because it first kills the patient. None of this prevents it from generating over half a billion dollars per year in revenue.

Azoles:

Isavuconazole (Cresemba) $150M worldwide 2018 revenue. Marketed by Astellas in the US and Pfizer in the EU and various other countries. This is the newest approved antifungal on the market, referenced above.

Noxafil (Posaconazole) $742M worldwide 2018 revenue, up from 635M in 2017. Marketed by Merck.

Vfend (Voriconazole) $98M worldwide 2018 revenue, down from $115M in 2017. Marketed by Pfizer (now generic).

Sporanox, Onmel (Itraconazole)

Diflucan (Fluconazole) (The first oral broad spectrum antifungal. Originally approved in 1990, and now generic and widely available at little cost). As a branded product its revenue peaked well over $1B.

Endocandins:

Cancidas (Caspofungin) $326M worldwide 2018 revenue, down from $422M in 2017. Marketed by Merck (went generic in 2017).

Eraxis (Anidulafungin) Approved by Vicuron in 2006 and acquired by Pfizer in 2006 with loss of exclusivity in 2021. I cannot find revenue information on Eraxis, from 2012 and onward (since the failure of their combo trial with Vfend in 2011) the name has been excluded from the annual reports.

Mycamine (Micafungin) $377M worldwide 2017 Revenue. Marketed by Astellas. Approved in 2005 (2006 EU) with loss of exclusivity in 2021.

Competition

If you were to look at the companies developing in the antifungal space, Cidara (CDTX) should jump out to you as a potential competitor. Cidara is a good company with good leadership and they are developing Rezfungin and an interesting immunotherapy platform for influenza. I love Jeffrey Stein both for his prior success with Trius a few years back, but especially for his work with the Antimicrobial Working Group that advocates for better legislation encouraging companies to develop in this space. Rezfungin is a new echinocandin and they are not developing in Scynexis's sandbox, rather they are targeting serious infections and in particular the post allogenic stem cell transplant market. Being an Echinocandin, Rezfungin has also demonstrated some activity against C. Auris. I believe that the company will eventually get across the finish line with Rezfungin, and they have an attractive valuation, however they currently have a funding overhang that until resolved makes Scynexis the better investment.

Cidara is not the most direct competition for Scynexis, rather Mycovia is. In early 2018, Private Equity firm, NovaQuest acquired Viamet Pharmaceuticals for an undisclosed sum and launched Mycovia to develop their own antifungal candidate, VT-1161 for recurrent VVC. Being a private company is an advantage because it makes it more difficult to gauge how far along they are on the development pathway. If you look at Mycovia's clinicaltrials.gov registration activity, they launched two Phase 3 trials in rVVC last August.

Mycovia's initial trial design is as follows. They first do a 2 week treatment with SoC, Fluconazole 150mg (3 doses) (both arms), and then randomize and dose daily with either placebo or VT-1161 for 7 days, and then weekly for 11 weeks. There are 36 weeks then for follow up to measure the respective proportions of recurrent episodes of VVC.

In February, 2019, they launched a new smaller Phase 3 trial that instead randomizes to Fluconazole vs. VT-1161 (2 daily doses of 150mg) during the first two weeks and then to VT-1161 vs. placebo weekly for 11 weeks. The only difference in the inclusion/exclusion criteria was a change in the inclusion parameters for KOH only (vs. KOH or Gram Stain for both of the earlier two Phase 3's). They added a secondary outcome for this trial with the percentage of patients with resolved acute VVC during the first two weeks. The company expressed that the intention was to test the drug in acute VVC.

According to their press release on the initial Phase 3 launch they had guidance from FDA on the design on the first two trials. The FDA guidance on VVC is fairly specific on measuring a rate of cure vs. placebo in acute VVC, but for recurrent or complicated VVC "Sponsors should discuss with FDA the clinical development program." Many people generally feel that placebo-based studies are inhumane (if you end up in the placebo arm, of course), but they're necessary. I remember a lecture by the FDA legend, Robert Temple, in which he spoke on the importance of placebo-based studies in indications that currently have a mediocre Standard of Care (SoC). More or less in his words, "How can you measure efficacy against a lousy drug?" With many antibiotics, for example, efficacy is demonstrated via a "non-inferiority study."

But if you have an indication for which the outcome with the SoC is not so great, you had better prove superiority vs SoC or else treat vs. placebo. The reason is that if you measure efficacy vs. a "lousy drug" and achieve non-inferiority, it could still fail to be statistically improved vs. no treatment at all. With only a 60% cure rate in VVC, Fluconazole is a lousy drug. And it's due to this and the recurrence rate in VVC that both VT-1161 and Ibrexa are being developed. If Mycovia wants labeling in acute VVC, they are rolling the dice that they will demonstrate a statistically significant improvement over fluconazole for the first 14 days of the study. If they fail to demonstrate superiority, I feel it may be tough for them to get labeling in aVVC without first running a placebo-based trial.

Perhaps the trial design of the first two Phase 3's are indicative of how they intend to approach the market, that most patients would take VT-1161 as a follow-on to Fluconazole if they have recurrence of VVC. We will see. Scynexis has not registered their Phase 3 in rVVC yet, but since they guided it would begin in the 2Q2019, I am watching for it to hit soon.

One final note on Mycovia. They also have a drug candidate that appears to have activity against C. Auris. However, this drug is not VT-1161 (there is a confusing press release out there that leads one to believe it is), rather it is another drug that is still pre-clinical (VT-1598). It would be years behind Ibrexafungerp if they wanted to bring this drug to market and successfully navigating the IND process for a new drug entity is both uncertain and expensive.

The design of Scynexis's Phase 3 trials in acute VVC (dubbed VANISH) are relatively straightforward. They are studying Ibrexa vs. Placebo (2 doses at 300mg 12 hours apart) and then following rates of clinical cure as the primary outcome. One trial is being conducted in the US and the other is being conducted globally.

The Phase 3 trials for Ibrexafungerp have a high probability of success

There are no sure things in biotech, but Ibrexa's success in treating acute VVC is probably as close as you can get. Going back to my above comments on study design in placebo vs. SoC, since these trials are in acute VVC, unlike many antibiotic trials which are built as non-inferiority studies, the FDA guidance suggests they be placebo controlled. Their Phase 2b DOVE data was versus Fluconazole, and appeared to have a similar rate of cure. I expect that in a placebo-based study that Ibrexa will come out on top. When I take a really critical look at it and ask myself what could go wrong, from a patient compliance point of view, if patients enter the study and do not disclose that they've used OTC anti-fungals over the last 28 days (or do so while on the study), it could drive the cure rate up in the placebo arm. But I would worry about this more in a smaller trial than here with 350 patients.

Regarding the global trial, in general, I'd say that global trials tend to be harder to manage from a data integrity perspective, all the way from patient to investigator. However, this criticism is far less now than it was 20 years ago. Certain areas of the world that were once rife with bad clinical management (think Latin America and Eastern Europe, for example) represent reliable clinical development destinations today.

Scynexis is undervalued at current levels

In my view, an appropriate valuation for Scynexis would currently be in the $200-300M range. That means that at its current valuation of $60M there is room for a lot of growth. If you follow the sector, however, you see this phenomenon frequently where equities go through these wonky valuation cycles while waiting for the next catalyst. And with Scynexis, we have exactly that situation. In fact, Scynexis was swept up in the late 2018 correction and briefly had its value chopped down to $0.38 per share! In understanding these valuation gyrations the market knows that it will be mid-2020 before we have data on the VANISH trials. So there just won't be much information to move the stock until then.

There will likely be some additional data released from the FURI and CARES studies, news from either will put attention back on the stock. Additionally, the company has a combo trial ongoing with isavuconazole in Invasive Aspergillosis, where a growing need exists for patients in azole resistant infections. I don't have any insight on when we might see the first bit of data from this study, but it could also move the stock.

Something else that could rapidly move Scynexis is obviously C. Auris. Several C. Auris isolates found in India and the UK have had an FKS1 gene mutation that confers resistance to echinocandins. Wild type C. Auris is already largely resistant to azoles and Amphotericin B. C. Auris is now in the public eye more than it was before the recent media attention. If we were to see a pan-resistant C. Auris sneak through a major medical center here in the US, the publicity could create an emotional rip higher on the share price of Scynexis.

Legislation has been proposed in the anti-infective space that would improve reimbursements for much needed new drugs in this space. If the DISARM Act of 2019 gains traction and eventually becomes law, it would be positive for all small companies developing in this space.

One thing we don't need to worry about currently is funding. Unlike Cidara, Scynexis has guided that it has sufficient capital to operate the company through to the NDA filing in VVC without needing another raise. Their cash position isn't huge at $35M in working capital, but their burn has been very prudent. This should give investors some confidence that we won't have near term dilution.

For me, I'm not really concerned with the near term valuation as much as the long game. I believe that once Ibrexa is approved in acute VVC I believe they will sell the company. I think the two most logical suitors would be Astellas and Pfizer. Merck is also a candidate. They were the ones that actually licensed SCY-078 to Scynexis in the first place, but it wouldn't be the first time that a large pharma buys back their own IP once all the risk is filtered out.

So the important questions for me are whether they will sell, and at what valuation? In discerning the answer to the first question, it's important to me what I'm not hearing, and that is the "C word" (commercialization). So far, the language is development oriented, and obviously it should be right now because they're still at least a year away from even thinking about bringing in the folks needed to develop a sales strategy.

Why Scynexis should divest vs. commercialize on their own (and some other market notes)

I think that it is fair to say that there are situations where it is appropriate that a development biotech transitions to a commercialization stage company. Omeros (OMER), another company I follow, falls squarely in this category. In their situation, they are bringing a platform of potential drugs to market. Their IP is deep because they were first and foremost a drug discovery platform, and then developed a cogent strategy to commercialize a profitable drug, Omidria, to fund the development of the rest of their pipeline. As that company prepares to bring Narsoplimab to market, I sense that they are planning on building the next big pharma and the long game is going to be really long (and if you're an investor in Omeros, you know there have been a lot of bumps along the way).

For companies that are developing only one drug, I rarely believe that a commercialization strategy makes sense. For a cash strapped biotech completing the development stage, becoming a selling entity is akin to entering a completely different world. And just because you successfully navigated the FDA approval process does not confer the credentials needed to sell a product, and it is incredibly expensive in many cases to build out a sales team from the ground up.

For a biotech at these crossroads, the market environment that you plan to commercialize in is also incredibly important. For orphan or niche indications that are not competitive, or only require a small sales force, going it alone may represent the best value and return for the shareholders. I think back to NPS Pharmaceuticals as a great example here. However, in spaces that are very competitive and dominated by the big guys, a small bio will get squashed. Two such markets would be anti-infectives and oncology.

A perfect example is a company that I recommended in early 2018, Veristem (VSTM). I was hopeful that shortly after FDA approval they would sell the company to an AbbVie (ABBV) or some other oncology powerhouse. However, through some combination of hubris and ignorance they decided to try to build a platform company off of what will likely be a lightly used drug in CLL and Follicular Lymphoma. Their decision has not been friendly to shareholders who have since experienced massive dilution, $150M in convertible notes, and a near decimation of share value due to their failure with Copiktra over the last nine months. The clock is ticking for Veristem to build revenue fast and if they fail to do so, I would not at all be surprised to see them go the way of Synergy (SGYP) and Achaogen (AKAO) in the next 24 months. Once TG Therapeutics (TGTX) competitor, TG-1202 reaches the market in MZL potentially early next year, I believe the window of opportunity will begin to close for Veristem's PI3K inhibitor, Copiktra. Between CAR-T's and the myriad novel and follow on drugs in development, one could work full time just to keep up with what's going on within the blood cancer space.

Speaking of Achaogen (AKAO), here is an example of why you shouldn't commercialize an antibiotic on your own. Many retail investors in Achaogen got swept up by the fact that Robert Duggan was an ardent buyer and continued to invest into Achaogen in the later phase of the company leading to their failed bid to commercialize Zemdri. You may recall, Duggan became a billionaire off of his investments in Pharmacyclics, the biotech that developed Ibrutinib which was sold to AbbVie for $21 Billion in 2015. Antibiotics have to compete against the branded competition, but they have the additional challenge of convincing hospitals to use them when there are many lower priced generics that will probably work. Sometime in the second half of the year, I remember seeing a multi-week advertising campaign for Zemdri in the NEJM. In eyeballing the advertising rates, I don't think it would be too "off" to say that this single ad campaign cost nearly all of what Zemdri brought in for the fourth quarter. Launching a drug is expensive.

So far, I do not hear language around commercialization strategies from Scynexis, but I will continue to listen for this. I would add, that so far, Scynexis's management team appears to be shareholder-friendly. That is to say that at least in my view, they have not engaged in decisions that have been unfriendly to the shareholders. Bad management decisions such as with Achaogen and Veristem also harm the patients who need these drugs. Zemdri, while niche, represented an important new antibiotic. And now it's availability is uncertain along with their development pipeline which included C-Scape which probably would have found a reasonable foothold in the market. So Marco, if you're reading, you're a smart dude and you're doing a great job. Just please discern when to put Ibrexa into more capable hands to maximize both patient benefit and shareholder return.

What is Scynexis worth in a sale?

Pfizer purchased Vicuron Pharmaceutics in July of 2005 for $1.6B which allowed them to plug anidulafungin (Eraxis) and Dalbavancin into their anti-infective powerhouse. Now generics, fluconazole (Diflucan) and terbinafine (Lamisil) both had peak sales of more than $1B annually ($1.6B and $1.2B respectively). No one knows exactly where Cresemba will top out for annual revenue, but the revenue growth is fairly linear (up) so far.

In Scynexis's current investor presentation. They use some reasonable assumptions on pricing, market size and penetration to estimate $450-600M in potential domestic revenue from aVVC and rVVC. They do not assign numbers to the overseas revenue, but if they follow the worldwide revenue distribution for similar drugs, Mycamine for example, we could probably ballpark a number of around $400M of potential revenue in the EU and $150M in Asia.

The investor presentation does not estimate revenue that could eventually come for Ibrexa in the more difficult to treat invasive fungal infections or its use in C Auris. The safety profile for Ibrexa has been good, and it will likely be safe to use in immunocompromised patients as well. It is not unrealistic to imagine peak world revenue of well over $500M in non-VVC indications, and it could easily double that depending on how much of the rest of the antifungal market it penetrates.

On the other side of the coin, there is competition on the way from Cidara and Mycovia. Their drugs will create competition and could take some of Ibrexa's market share and we should not forget the competition brought by both branded drugs on the market as well as a growing list of generics. Cidara and Mycovia will also likely be sold as they bring drugs to market. Cidara is led by Jeffery Stein and successfully navigated the divestiture of Trius's Tedizolid. (Cubist bought Trius, and Merck bought Cubist). I expect he will run the same playbook with Cidara. Then with regard to NovaCare, while I don't claim to speak for any private equity firm, I don't think they did this deal with Viamet to get into the drug commercialization business. They'll likely monetize their investment and move on to the next one. Cidara is a company we can keep an eye on since they are public, but with Mycovia being in the enviable position of being a private company, they are the silent threat at the moment.

Amplyx is another emerging antifungal development company. They are privately held and earlier stage, but their oral/IV drug candidate, APX001 has also shown activity against C. Auris.

If Scynexis is successful in bringing Ibrexafungerp across the finish line, I can envision an eventual valuation of between $600M-$1.2B. Why the wide range? I think that successful monetization will depend on Scynexis but also the competitive landscape. If either Cidara and or Mycovia fail in their trials, or something happens that makes either of their drugs less compelling, the price will go up for Scynexis. The fact that Pfizer spent $70M plus up to another $427M for the EU rights to Cresemba is really telling and begs the following question. What would they pay for a drug, which has greater utility, and three different sandboxes to play in (Asia, EU, US)? $1 Billion sounding a little easier to believe now? We've got three major players in the space, and three potential divestitures so maybe there is a piece of the pie for everyone at the table.

Anyway, none of this is currently important. Why?

The current valuation of Scynexis is $60M

There are currently 50M shares of Scynexis outstanding. Fully diluted with options and warrants, and assuming the eventual conversion of their senior convertible notes, there would be 82M shares of Scynexis. Therefore, a $600M-$1.2B valuation would yield between $7.31-$14.63 per share. Currently trading in a range between $1.10 and $1.20, and based on this massive gap between present value and whatever it will likely eventually be, I feel Scynexis merits a position. If I were just now approaching the trade, I would probably invest this in two steps, I would purchase 50% of the position now and hold 50% to see if exogenous factors take the biotech index (IBB) down. The second half of last year provides ample evidence why. The investment thesis has only improved over the last twelve months, but that was little solace on December 26, 2018. In those situations, you can either throw in the towel, or you can buy some more towels. We chose the latter.

Not knowing when you're throwing in good money after bad is also common in Biotech. I can't help but think about Robert Duggan, his reinvestments in the late stages of Achaogen, and all the folks who followed him off the cliff leading up to Achaogen's failure. So I have to clearly state that there are no certainties in this sector. Bad things happen, and in development, large trials sometimes say no when all of the smaller trial data says yes. I'd say even more commonly these days is that good clinical trial data gets trashed by the market just because it didn't also cure ED, cancer and male baldness. Cidara could attest to this with their own Phase 2 readout when their positive data release became the basis for a sell off in early 2018. Biotech investors seem to like instant gratification lately, or maybe that's just investment in general these days. Fast money is hard to line up with clinical development, which is a slow art. And so this effect could impact the timing of when the fundamental economic value of Ibrexafungerp meets up with the share price.

Zooming out, with the election around the corner, a China trade deal in limbo, and what I think could be fairly regarded as a highly entropic political environment, we could see anything from the markets. And don't get me wrong, in fact, I think the probability of new highs from smaller cap companies is higher than the probability of a deeper correction from the larger market. But I'm still cautious. In general, when investing in bio, you can do so with a shotgun or a scalpel. Shotgun approaches are good for risk spreading, but for this market, and for right now, I prefer the scalpel. The reason? When there is market uncertainty, assigning your money to an equity that is fundamentally undervalued in Biotech will completely uncouple that money from the market uncertainty.

Especially on the heels of the news of Pfizer's acquisition of Array (ARRY), buying an equity with a high probability of acquisition can be a profitable investment strategy. In my view, Scynexis represents an equity that has low risk and a reasonably high probability of a multi-X return in less than two years, no matter what the rest of the market does. Bottom line, the world needs new antifungals. Fungi don't care about Trump, or China, or how much power is encapsulated by FaceBook. Ultimately, the fungal economy will win.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.