With A 4.97% Spread To The Occidental Offer, Anadarko Is Looking Very Attractive

I believe a lot of small factors contributed to that situation, and this is an attractive M&A deal to have exposure to.

The near 5% spread indicates some skepticism the deal will close or close on time.

I've gone back and forth on Anadarko (APC) since Chevron (CVX) set out to acquire the company. In total, I've written about 15 notes that reflect on the situation. In the end, Occidental Petroleum (OXY) ended up with this prize after a short bidding war. Most recently on the buylist for June, I've marked it as buy-worthy given the ~17% implied annualized return at that time (currently it is near 20%). In addition I've adjusted the closing probability downwards to 96.5% because developments on balance have been slightly negative. Note it went ex-dividend last week.

However, the expected annualized returns, accounting for blowups, just look so attractive to me that I've added to this position. I also have some money in Worldpay (WP) and Mellanox (MLNX) that offer a comparable annualized return profile (16% and 22% respectively by my estimates), but I like this one the best among these. I'm inclined to think there is not as much risk of delays or even a deal break associated with this deal while the annualized return is up there.

What is the deal again?

Shareholders are set to receive 0.2934 Occidental shares and $59 in cash. I've hedged out the Occidental exposure.

Why is the return so good?

That's a great question. Anadarko is a big prey for Occidental, and it received a lot of pushback from shareholders initially. Occidental has been very creative to organize financing. Management even got Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to provide contingent financing and may face a challenging time if integration isn't smooth or oil prices surprise to the downside. I think those fears are clearly reflected in Occidental's share price:

Data by YCharts

Anadarko got pulled down by Occidental as the deal is partly in equity. In addition, the market may also have some trepidations about the slide in oil:

Data by YCharts

Not to mention problems specific to the Permian to which both companies have a lot of exposure.

Then there were the Algerian authorities who didn't seem to agree with the sale of Occidental's assets to Total (TOT). The deal with Total is contingent on the deal and would help Occidental decrease its debt by ~$8 billion.

In general, the market has been very choppy. At least in the deals I track, I've seen a general widening of spreads. People may have gotten scared out of the markets in May.

Data by YCharts

Why invest here?

I still have the likelihood of closing significantly above average at 96.5%. Both sides are dedicated to closing the deal. From Occidental, we've seen a rare resolve to get this asset and get it done.

On the Anadarko side, executives are quite incentivized to see this through with $300M in severance going to six top APC senior executives on a close. Never mind working for money.

There is an argument for a solid $60 break price because of the Chevron bid. If you want to be conservative, you can dial it down slightly because oil has gone down. But even if you put the downside at $55, it is still a ~19% expected annualized return. If you go to ~$50, that's still ~18%.

I think the spread widened because of a lot of small things. Consequently, the Anadarko-Occidental deal looks attractive to me. I've increased my exposure by buying a few more shares of Anadarko and going short a few more shares of Occidental.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.