IAC/InterActiveCorp Is A Long-Term Buy Based On Secular Growth Trends

The company offers a good risk/reward opportunity because of no net debt and recession proof products and services.

It owns stakes in two large publicly traded companies: ANGI HomeServices and Match Group, which are collectively worth more than the current market cap of IAC.

IAC/InterActiveCorp has performed very well over the years, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down.

IAC/InterActiceCorp introduction

IAC /InterActiveCorp isn't a very well known stock, but has fared very well over the years. Since July 1, 2014, the stock went from $67 to $228, significantly outperforming the S&P and Nasdaq indexes.

Let's start with a short introduction of the company. IAC is essentially a holding company of internet brands, product and services.

IAC, in my opinion, is a way to capitalise on the growing demand for internet products and services in developed markets. They have a small exposure to emerging markets.

Because it has so many different brands in the portfolio, I will focus on the four parts I believe have the most potential and have the biggest effect on the company's valuation.

Figure 1: Screenshot from IAC's Website

The most important parts of the company are:

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Match group (MTCH)

Vimeo

All the rest

I will provide separate articles on ANGI HomeServices and Match Group as they are publicly traded and have rather complex business models.

ANGI HomeServices: betting on taking the home repair market online

ANGI Homeservices was called into life when IAC bought Angie's List two years ago and merged it with its existing HomeAdvisor business. Angie's list was bought for $500 million.

The product is essentially a matchmaking platform between homeowners and tradesmen. The majority of people looking to do renovations to their home use word-of-mouth recommendations to find a good professional for the job. ANGI HomeServices wants to bring this process online. It operates different brands for different markets, as you need a very local approach in this business.

As an example, this is the homepage for the American brand of ANGI HomeServices: HomeAdvisors.

Figure 2: screenshot taken from the HomeAdvisor website

This marketplace model is very hard to execute, which has positives and negatives. The negative is that matching supply and demand is really tricky: and this has to be done right.

The supply are tradesmen, who pay for a subscription, so they get a steady stream of new jobs they can do.

The demand are homeowners, who expect a certain level of quality, speed and satisfaction.

If either one of the sides is not happy, you don't have a business.

The positive is, of course, that this is a business hard to replicate. IAC has a giant head start versus competitors, not only in the Americas (US and Canada), but also in Europe. While there are many local smaller businesses, they are not that easy to scale and many are not able to fix the difficult equation of supply and demand.

Therefore, they have a real moat.

The most interesting metric to follow is GMV (gross merchandise value) and the take-rate. Many online and/or tech businesses use this metric to show how well they are doing, especially e-commerce businesses such as Amazon or Expedia.

In this slide taken from an investor report of IAC, you can see that both the GMV and the take-rate is very small compared to other, more established internet marketplaces.

Figure 3: Screenshot taken from IAC investor report

As you can see, the TAM (total addressable market) for Home Services is estimated by IAC at $400 billion, yet there aren't that many big contenders in the space. At this point in time, HomeServices only owns 3% of the market, and has a take rate of 3 to 4 percent on the Gross Merchandise Value.

Compared to other take rates in the industry, this is very low. For example, this article by Business Insider points our Uber has a take rate of more than 20% and is not even profitable at this point.

The fact of the matter is that this business is still growing very rapidly:

Figure 4: taken from ANGI HomeServices' Q1 report

As you can see, the marketplace is growing at 33% and service professionals (tradesmen) increased to 257.000 at the end of Q1 2019.

Because ANGI Homeservices is a publicly traded company worthy of an article of its own, I will leave it at this and publish a standalone piece about it shortly.

IAC owns a 83,3% stake in ANGI HomeServices public stock, which is worth $6,1 billion based on its current share price.

Match Group: betting on taking dating online

Match Group is probably the most well-known company in IAC's portfolio. It owns and operates a long list of online dating services and apps, of which Tinder is a well-known name for millennials.

Other brands include:

Match

Meetic

Pairs

PlentyOfFish

OKCupid

Hinge

To give you an idea of how big the company is, this slide sums it up:

Figure 5: screenshot taken from the Match website

Again, the same strategy, which is using global insights to power localised initiatives. 64% of relationships which started on a dating site, started on a Match Group Product. That's quite the market share in my opinion.

I believe online dating is poised for secular growth. You essentially have two major forces driving this growth:

Young 'digital natives' are more comfortable using online dating services and/or apps. A big part of their life is already online, so why not the dating part as well. I believe this trend will only advance in the future.

Many people are getting divorced or change partners. At a certain stage in life, it might be difficult to find someone else right around the corner. Suddenly, there are a lot more singles trying to find someone and they turn to new initiatives: online dating.

While conceptually this all sounds great, we have to establish whether this is true or not. I will write a separate article about Match Group. But, let's briefly turn to the numbers to search for signs of this happening.

Figure 6: taken from Match Group's Q1 report on May 7th 2019.

Revenue is growing double digits at 14%, but more importantly the number of subscribers is still increasing. Tinder subscribers increased 1.3 million year-over-year to reach 4.7 million subscribers, which is phenomenal growth.

For me the simple line of questions is this:

Will there be more, or will there be less people using online dating websites and apps?

I believe: more.

As a follow-up, will Match Group be able to keep their market share, and make money on this trends?

I believe: they will, to a certain extent.

The competition in this sector is fierce, but it seems Match has a diversified portfolio of brands and is ready to fight this battle.

IAC owns 80% of Match Group which equates to roughly $16 billion at the current valuation.

Vimeo: making money via subscriptions, not advertising

Now that we have had the two public companies, let's look at another asset I believe is very valuable, and will potentially go public in the mid-term future: Vimeo

Vimeo has been around for a while and has been a real competitor versus Youtube. Actually, they started the company a couple of months before Youtube in November 2004.

The basic principle of both companies is the same: offer an easy way to users to produce and upload videos. While Youtube has grown a lot larger, and is free to use, it banked on advertisements to make money. Vimeo, however, remains ad-free to this date. The business model is different in that Vimeo is a real SaaS company (subscription as a service) which charges a monthly fee to video creators.

The cool thing about Vimeo is that it's platform agnostic: it allows you to create and then quickly share your content on many different platforms. Vimeo truly wants to put the content creator first and offers a lot of integrations with different online services such as Dropbox, Slack, Final Cut Pro, etc..

Anyone can use Vimeo for free, but as you produce more content, you have to take a paid subscription. Because it's a private company, we don't have many numbers to work with. On the website, it says they have over 90 million users.

We do know two things:

The company is growing the top-line quite well

But it's still not profitable

This is what we find in IAC's Q1 report:

Vimeo is very close to hitting the magic 1 million paid subscribers target, as more and more free accounts trickle into paying customers.

If we do a simple arithmetic extrapolating the $41 million in quarterly revenue for the full year we get to $164 million revenue.

Because this business has recurring revenues and is a platform, it should trade at x6 sales multiples at least. That equates to nearly 1 billion dollars.

Vimeo is wholly-owned by IAC.

Online brands and content

IAC has numerous other brands in its portfolio. Let's look at the most interesting pieces

Dotdash

Dotdash groups all the online content brands such as Investopedia, Brides and VeryWell. The company states it reaches 1 in 3 Americans every month through its network. It makes money by showing ads.

Dotdash grew revenues 13% year-over-year and is profitable. In the latest quarterly report, it rakes in $34 million. Extrapolated this would be $136 in annual revenue. Using the same logic as before, I believe a x6 sales multiple is very possible. This values the company at $816 million.

However, I believe the company is worth much more if you look at the strategic positioning. With more and more companies being fed up with the monopolistic position of Facebook or Google for online advertising, it seems Dotdash is well positioned to be an alternative way to reach new prospects.

Just a couple of days ago, KKR announced it will buy Axel Springer completely.

While Axel Springer owns traditional media such as Bild and Die Welt (a German magazine and newspaper), it also has large stakes in the online content space. Last year it made $3.6 billion in revenue. KKR is buying the company for an enterprise value of $7.7 billion. One needs to understand that the declining sales volume in traditional media will have suppressed this value, even though 70% now comes from digital.

Let's notch down the sales multiple on Dotdash to x4 sales to come up with an estimated value of $544 million.

There are many more businesses in the portfolio, so let's jump into the Q1 numbers

Secular growth persists

IAC grew revenues by 11% year-over-year in Q1 of 2019, across all businesses.

Figure 7: taken from IAC's Q1 report

Sum of the parts analysis

Business Unit (estimated) value Stake by IAC Total value of stake ANGI HomeServices $7.35 billion 83,3% $6,1 billion Match Group $20.2 billion 80% $16,16 billion Vimeo $1 billion 100% $1 billion Dotdash $0,5 billion 100% $0,5 billion

The total stakes amount to $23,7 billion versus the current $19,21 billion of IAC's market cap. This is estimated without taking into account $1 billion in annual sales in its 'Applications' and 'Emerging and others' businesses. Putting a very conservative x3 sales multiple on that adds another $3 billion of value.

If this holds up, the company is priced at $19,21 billion for $26,7 billion in value, a discount of 38%.

In addition, the company has no net debt whatsoever, which makes it even more attractive.

Figure 8: Taken from IAC's Q1 report

The company had $2.3 billion in cash, but also $2.4 billion in long-term debt on a consolidated basis. The company has a stock repurchase authorization of 8 million shares, which is roughly 9,5% of the total shares outstanding.

Summary

Let's summarise the conclusion.

The opportunity The risks Undervalued = sum of the parts Competition = facebook, youtube, etc.. Recession proof = no debt, anti-cyclical products Changes in consumer behaviour

I strongly believe a discount of 38% is too much. Holding companies often trade at discounts, but this seems a bit much. IAC has proven time and time again that they are cash flow positive and invest in growing companies. The businesses they own have their own management and teams in place and are executing efficiently.

I also think they are positioned well in secular growth markets. The biggest holdings Match Group and ANGI Homeservices are tied to secular growth trends: more home repairs, more online demand, more need for ways to date.

IAC is quite recession proof, as it has no debt and ANGI Homeservices is counter-cyclical. If the economy cools down, people will fix their houses as opposed to buy new ones, and the tradesmen will have a higher need for new jobs as jobs are harder to find. Online dating seems like something which would not be hit as hard by a recession. If anything, it seems cheaper to get to know someone through an app or website, then really going out to places and meet new people. Demand for love seems like a stable business to me.

Of course, there are risks as well. The major one is competition. IAC is battling industry giants ranging from Facebook to Google and many others. Apps, websites and platforms can quickly lose their appeal and turn for the worse. However, the trackrecord of IAC seems to support the case that it will be able to deal with competition quite well.

To conclude, I believe IAC is still significantly undervalued and has an attractive risk/reward ratio. I will be adding to my existing position at dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.