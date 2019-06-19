3 High-Yield Choices To Buy On Pullback, Yields Up To 15.3%

SRLP is trading on no new information than our last update but from negative pressures facing oil prices and natural gas. SRLP yields 15.3%.

TRGP is trading negatively due to their recent swing into the negative during the last earnings release due to their ongoing growth.

ARLP is facing pricing pressure unrelated to their financial stability or success but due to the negative US sentiment towards coal and possible political pressure. ARLP yields 12.5%.

Over the past number of months, we have been proud to highlight fantastic choices in the high yield space. Three of these choices have faced irrational pricing pressures that allow investors a second chance to buy into these securities before the opportunities disappear

Alliance Resource Partners - Strength in the Numbers

Since our first report released in March, Alliance Resource Partners' (ARLP) financial position has only improved. Recently, ARLP issued a lowered overall guidance for 2019 - this is due to the expectation that there will be lowered coal demand than originally forecast. This lowered guidance still allows for continued distribution growth and provides the capital needed to make additional growth in their royalties business. Oil and gas rights provide payments from companies that drill for the oil and extract it. ARLP has little commodity exposure and next to no capital costs except for the initial purchase price. This sector is littered with small players who would provide ARLP with easy bolt-on acquisitions to continue fueling their growth.

Right now, this new direction provides less than 2% of their total EBITDA. However, its return on investment is higher than that of new coal facilities. Years from now, I fully expect ARLP to see half if not more than half of its income derived from royalty payments as management transitions the company to being less coal dependent.

As ARLP continues to transition, it faces the same market trading pressure as its coal peers in less advantageous basins.

Since we last released a report on ARLP, Cloud Peak (CLD) has entered bankruptcy. Peabody Energy (BTU) has struggled with declining coal sales volumes, and Arch Coal (ARCH) which came out of bankruptcy in 2016 is seeing marginally declining sales volumes as well.

ARLP is active in the two most profitable coal basins - the Illinois basin and the Appalachia basins. These basins have historically higher quality coal, which faces less pricing pressure and higher demand. This is why ARLP's coal volumes have risen year over year while its peers who are centralized in the Powder River Basin struggle.

A recent article on Seeking Alpha highlighted the shipping costs of coal. This isn't a new factor but has become more important as ARLP continues so see higher export volumes. ARLP's domestic sales are stable. Eastern coal power production is not facing similar pressures as western power production in the United States. Furthermore, smaller competitors have transitioned to the buyer paying the shipping cost. Paringa Resources (PNRL) uses this model currently.

Source: ARLP Presentation

Global demand for high-quality US Coal (mainly from the Illinois and Appalachia Basins) is stable and rising. ARLP is positioned to capture this increased demand versus its local competitors or global ones.

Bottom Line: ARLP remains a solid choice at a cheaper price now than before. The market is continuing to price ARLP versus weaker peers.

Targa Resources - Growth is Coming

Targa Resources (TRGP) has seen the market lose faith as they swung into the negative in their recent earnings release:

Their distributable cash flow fell below 1x coverage of their dividend on the common stock. These headlines all paint a grim picture on a cursory read, and the market was swift to punish TRGP.

But this reaction is less on facts and more on outlook. What is below the surface is more important. The vast majority of TRGP's growth plans come online in the first half of 2019 and, by year's end, should be pumping plenty of cash into TRGP's coffers.

Consider these facts:

35% of TRGP's $1 billion in growth capex was spent this quarter, and an additional 35% will be spent next quarter.

200 new personnel were hired to support the new projects - their pay kicks in before the revenue of the projects does.

TRGP is funding the growth by selling less profitable projects to minority owners.

TRGP's President Matthew Meloy stated it this way in their conference call:

Targa is on the cusp of bringing into service a number of highly strategic projects over the near-term, and we will have caught up on critical infrastructure investments that transform Targa into an integrated midstream service provider, which will result in significant moderation of future CapEx beginning in 2020. The long-term outlook for Targa is compelling, and our focus remains on executing on our strategic priorities to increase longer-term shareholder value.

TRGP is in the midst of massive growth, but MLPs, in general, are treated by the market with a "show me" or "prove it" mindset. TRGP isn't getting a pass for a quarter of negative earnings, but this provides additional entry points for investors to get in before their growth kicks into full effect later this year and the beginning of next. When it does, the market historically jumps into positive results and drives prices higher.

Bottom Line: TRGP remains compelling, but we are in the quiet before the storm growth wise.

Sprague Resources - Trading on Sentiment not Facts

Sprague's (SRLP) first quarter results returned this MLP to positive distribution coverage in a quarter that historically is one of their strongest. Low natural gas prices have continued to be a drag on SRLP's earnings but are not a long-term negative effect.

David Glendon, CEO stated this regarding their Natural Gas division

So, it was really a 2018 phenomena with the extensive pipeline maintenance. 2019 Q1 wasn't so much of pipeline maintenance issue as it was a lack of volatility in the Natural Gas market. So, again, we've got a stable book to margin in our Natural Gas business. And then we often see optimization opportunities around that. They did not materialize in 2018 again as a function of the long-haul pipeline restrictions. Those extensive pipeline maintenance programs are largely complete. So, we do anticipate more normal set of opportunities as we go through the course of 2019.

This return to normality will strongly restore SRLP's distribution coverage back to historical ranges. Furthermore, SRLP's material handling business continues to be a bright light - seeing gains quarter after quarter.

As IMO 2020 comes closer, SRLP's ability to blend and store bunker fuel for marine customers will cause improvement in their Refined Products segment.

Bottom Line: SRLP has a lot of positives looking forward but must overcome its short-term pressures. The distribution was strongly covered this quarter over 2x. Investors should be aware that Q2 and Q3 are historically SRLP's weakest quarters, and further volatility will most likely occur.

What is Sentiment?

Sentiment is a "general feeling, opinion, or emotion." The market often trades on sentiment, meaning it overlooks facts and trades on gut feelings.

ARLP, TRGP, and SRLP all are trading on overall market sentiment on their respective sectors. ARLP has traded downward as negative news regarding coal producers is broadcast, even though their financial strength is stable. TRGP is being punished for a negative quarter, and the fact is that their amazing DFC growth will take effect the second half of this year. SRLP is continuing to be treated as if their struggles from the fourth quarter last year have continued, their distribution coverage is above 1x again, and the outlook for the rest of the year remains strong.

I also want to mention the recent volatility in Oxford Lane Capital (OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit (ECC). These two CLO, Collateralized Loan Obligation, funds are in our Core Portfolio. The volatility, while concerning day to day, reflects a normal trading pattern for these funds.

These funds have provided investors with high immediate income. We expect little near-term capital appreciation from OXLC or ECC, but we strongly encourage investors to own them. We encourage this because both of these funds offer high immediate income that is covered by the funds' income.

Treading Softly and I are both overweight OXLC and ECC. These funds are actually my largest personal holdings, and we have been actively trying to highlight and educate everyone regarding the positives offered from them.

OXLC's 15.4% yield and ECC's 13.5% yield provide plenty of income to reinvest into new opportunities. I personally have used their income to invest in lower yielding or "safer" options. This allows me to have a base to build out my overall portfolio.

In the end, ARLP, TRGP, and SRLP remain solid choices for income investors to capitalize on market inefficiencies. Investors who have not started positions in these choices can do so with confidence. ARLP and TRGP overall remain lower risk than SRLP. However, we believe that SRLP will continue to see improvement moving forward.

