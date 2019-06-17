No 'Insurance' May Mean 'Napalm In The Morning'

Specifically, one bank and one former trader argue that the parallels to the 1990s are not, in fact, applicable.

If you read the June FOMC previews from major Wall Street banks, they are broadly similar. Everyone expects a less enthusiastic assessment of the economy, several individual dots to show expectations for cuts this year (even if the median dot remains unchanged) and, crucially, a change to the "patient" characterization of policy to reflect vigilance in the face of extreme uncertainty.

Those interested in an expansive preview of the June meeting can find one here, but I want to highlight one quick passage for readers on this platform (and this is me quoting myself, as I'm wont to do):

The “patient” characterization of policy probably needs to go. The ultimate irony is that just six months ago, “patient” was a wholly dovish characterization of policy, as it marked a stark contrast with active rate hikes and passive tightening via balance sheet rundown. Now, “patient” could be construed as wholly hawkish, as it would fly in the face of market pricing and potentially derail some of the most crowded trades on the planet.

That's a crucial dynamic for investors to understand. To reiterate: "Patient" was dovish. Now, "patient" would be construed as dangerously hawkish. The time for "patience" is over. Just ask the president, who on Friday, during an interview with ABC, said he's "waited long enough".

The reference in that passage to "most crowded trades" is to the multitude of expressions that have been "psycho bid" (to quote Bloomberg's Cameron Crise) over the last couple of weeks as rate cut bets have proliferated. There is no question that the Mexico tariff threat cemented the case for cuts in the minds of some market participants and that expectations for easing served as the impetus for dip-buying in equities (SPY) following the May swoon.

(Heisenberg)

The much discussed disconnect between stocks (which are still perched precariously close to record highs) and bonds (which are screaming recession) is largely down to the idea that even if the threat to growth is real, the Fed will successfully head off a disaster with so-called "insurance cuts".

There are a multitude of embedded contingencies for the Fed to consider, many of which revolve around the extent to which Jerome Powell needs to be wary of unintended consequences from cuts, whether that means accusations of politicization or accidentally making the trade war worse by emboldening President Trump to push the tariff envelope even further on the assumption he has the backing of the Fed. I've discussed this exhaustively on my site and I penned a shorter version for this platform over the weekend.

Some readers suggested I employed hyperbole in the course of making the politicization point. Let me take this opportunity to point out that, on Sunday, former Vice Chair Stanley Fischer weighed in, suggesting that if Trump is reelected in 2020, Jerome Powell is out. "That will lead to very different monetary policy, so the Fed is not fully independent of politics", he said.

On Monday, I wanted to make a couple of quick additional points with regard to the now consensus notion that the Fed has scope to implement "insurance" cuts. This is crucial because, again, there is a strong argument to be made that stocks might not have bounced after the May selloff were it not for the assumption that the Mexico tariff threat sealed the deal for Fed cuts. Remember, the fact that the US did not go through with the tariffs on America's southern neighbor is, for some analysts, immaterial, as the mere threat was enough to cast considerable doubt on the prospects for a quick resolution to trade spats with Europe and China, who may now view the administration as prone to negotiating in bad faith considering the USMCA was already agreed when the president threatened duties on Mexico.

One bank which has not yet adopted Fed cuts as the baseline is Goldman and, indeed, Jan Hatzius isn't sure that the historical analogs many market participants are leaning on are in fact applicable. In a note out Sunday, Goldman offers the following compare/contrast exercise between now and previous instances of insurance cuts:

Monetary policy was much more restrictive in both 1995 and 1998 than it is now. The real federal funds rate... stood at 3.8% in July 1995 and 4.3% in 1998, versus just 0.8% now. The funds rate relative to the Laubach-Williams r* estimate stood at 1.5% in July 1995 and 1.3% in September 1998, versus 0.4% now. Especially in 1995, Fed officials were very aware of this, as the term “restrictive” appears eight times in the July 1995 FOMC transcript. In 1998, Fed officials talked less about the high real funds rate. However, they were very concerned about the deterioration in financial market conditions related to the Russian default and the failure of the hedge fund Long-Term Capital Management. The economic activity data were weaker than they are now, especially in 1995. Real GDP had slowed to just 1.3% in the first half of the year — only half the CBO estimate of potential growth — and the unemployment rate had edged higher to 5.7% on a 3-month average basis in June.

In other words, Goldman isn't entirely sure the "parallels" everyone is drawing are actually parallels. The bank also weighs in with some highly interesting color on the political side of things, and anyone interested in still more of that kind of analysis can find some excerpts here.

In what I suppose was a coincidence (although it's possible he read Goldman's note over the weekend), former trader Richard Breslow takes up the same point in his daily column for Bloomberg. Here are the most poignant (and relevant) passages:

The concept of an insurance cut isn’t appropriate. The examples cited from the 1990s have always struck me as not applying. Either on the basis of the restrictive rates or rapidly tightening financial conditions that characterized both instances. You can’t understand the 1995 episode without reference to the rapid and disastrous tightening of 1994. And this wasn’t an example of the U.S. being an outlier.Take a look at a Short- Sterling or Bankers’ Acceptance chart to get a sense of what was going on globally. The post-LTCM/Russian default cut was in reaction to hard news that sent markets reeling. There was nothing proactive about it.

As you can see, he's making the same argument as Goldman - namely that the 1990s examples simply are not applicable right now.

If the Fed takes the same view and elects to try and walk back market expectations for cuts this week, it could pull the rug out for equities which, as noted above, are near the highs and disconnected entirely from bonds.

(Heisenberg)

Over the weekend, Barclays described US stocks as "priced to perfection" and said expectations for Fed cuts likely explain the "recent conundrum of sharply declining global yields but still-elevated equity prices."

For my part, I would emphasize (again) that the idea of Powell striking an overtly hawkish tone this week in the face of current market pricing in front-end rates is almost unthinkable.

Powell has a dastardly track record when it comes to S&P moves on Fed decision days. He is surely aware that his "plain English" approach hasn't played well despite the rave reviews it received early in his tenure from those who insisted the new chair's style was a "breath of fresh air" after the academic doublespeak of his predecessors. Come December, you would have needed to be Lieutenant Colonel Bill Kilgore to enjoy the smell of that same "air" (that is, of course, a reference to Robert Duvall's famous "napalm in the morning" quotable from "Apocalypse Now").

So, while the points detailed above from Goldman and Richard Breslow are well articulated and duly noted, nobody is going to want to hear those arguments come Wednesday. If Powell even tries to go down that road, you can expect equities to respond accordingly.

Finally, in case the Fed needed a little more economic cover for a dovish lean, the worst monthly drop in the Empire State manufacturing gauge in history will probably work.

(Heisenberg)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.