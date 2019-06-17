Regions Bank To Acquire Highland Associates For Not-For-Profit Institutional Investment

RF is acquiring Highland to diversify its revenue streams and bolster its healthcare industry service posture.

Highland provides investment advisory services to not-for-profit and other mission-based healthcare organizations in the U.S.

Regions Bank has agreed to acquire Highland Associates for an undisclosed sum.



Regions Bank (RF) announced it has agreed to acquire Highland Associates for an undisclosed amount.

Highland Associates operates as an institutional investment firm for not-for-profit healthcare entities and mission-based organizations.

With the deal, RF is gaining additional and complementary assets under management while continuing to diversify its revenue sources.



Birmingham, Alabama-based Highland Associates was founded in 1987 to provide institutional investment management services to not-for-profit healthcare entities and mission-based organizations.

Management is headed by President and CEO Trey Echols, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously Head of Business Development for Deloitte Corporate Finance.

The firm’s primary offerings include investment, reporting and business services, such as managing enterprise risk, aligning assets to mission, maintaining routine monthly and quarterly reporting, and assisting in custodian searches among others.

Additionally, Highland Associates offers tutoring services on investment-related topics, such as investment policy, specific asset classes, analysis of different types of risk, asset allocation, as well as many other investment-related topics.

The company served as an investment consultant on approximately $26 billion in assets.



According to a market research report by Deloitte, global ETF assets could reach $25 trillion by 2025, an increase from $4.8 trillion in 2018 as per State Street Global Advisors’ estimates and Investment Company Institute’s data.

Technology-savvy advisory firms are putting pressure on traditional firms by offering more advanced services, greater options along with lower costs.

Healthcare organizations in the U.S. have an increased need for successful asset management as their operating environment has experienced increased volatility in recent years due to ongoing changes in healthcare delivery models, reimbursement, and government and regulatory policy changes.



RF didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal was likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, RF had total assets of $128.8 billion.

Net operating cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was $578 million.

In the past 12 months, RF’s stock price has fallen (21.1%) vs. SunTrust’s (STI) drop of (4.24%), as the chart below indicates:

Earnings surprises have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has trended downward well into negative territory, as the linguistic analysis shows:



RF is acquiring Highland to diversify its sources of revenue.

As CEO John Turner stated in the deal announcement,

Highland Associates has an attractive growth profile and a strong reputation for excellence serving the not-for-profit healthcare sector. The addition of Highland Associates complements our existing asset management and healthcare banking practice areas and will enable us to provide additional capabilities to meet client needs while also diversifying our business.

Highland will continue to operate as a subsidiary of RF under its own name and will retain its employees and investment approach as part of RF’s Wealth Management Group.

With the deal, Regions hopes to build on its healthcare banking business and likely made the deal as an opportunistic transaction due to Highland’s founders entering retirement age.

Assuming RF didn’t overpay, the acquisition would appear to make strategic sense as a bolt-on deal with minimal integration risk.

