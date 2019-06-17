Rapala Will Rise Again Due To Successful Restructuring

Rapala VMC Corp. (OTC:RPNMF) is a Finland-based company which has specialized in the manufacture and distribution of fishing tackle products. It currently has a market capitalization of $130 million and is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange and also trades in the Grey Market.

Once a big player in the fisherman's market, the company has faced challenges during the past years, when rising costs and failures in the company's strategy have caused the stock of Rapala to decrease almost 50% during the past 5 years. However, FY2018 introduced some positive outlooks that support a view that the company might achieve growth both in its earnings and profitability.

The Business Model

The company operates in two business segments: Group Products and Third Party Products. Group Products is responsible for the fishing and outdoor products that are manufactured and sourced by the company under its brands and Third Party Products includes fishing and outdoor products that are not branded by the company. Third Party Products include a major collaboration with the Japanese manufacturer of fishing equipment, Shimano.

Sales EUR million % of total revenue Group Products 174.6 67 % Third Party Products 87.8 33 % TOTAL 262.4

Sales EUR million % of total revenue North America 95.4 36 % Nordic 55.1 21 % Europe 78.4 30 % Other 33.6 13 % TOTAL 262.4

Source: Author based on company data

The main source of revenue comes from the Group Products and roughly a third of the revenue comes from the Third Party Products. North America is the key market of Rapala, providing a 36% majority share of the revenue alongside with the European market that contributes to a 30% share of the total revenue.

Furthermore, Rapala operates worldwide through a number of subsidiaries which have been a headache to the company. The company has 35 global subsidiaries that operate as independent profit centers. This means that each subsidiary places its orders from the parent according to the individual demand in their business area. The idea behind this model has been that local subsidiaries know the market better than the group and thus can make more accurate predictions on the demand for outdoor products. However, this has caused the business model to be complex and expensive.

During the past years however, the company has engaged itself in several restructuring activities to make its business model more efficient. Previously both the business model and the delivery chain have been very capital intensive and thus they have decreased the company's return on equity. Now the company is aiming to seek more organic growth by restructuring its business model by improving its presence in e-commerce and by making the demand planning more efficient and globally more congruent, for instance.

The Turning Point Is Here

Source: Author based on company data

From the development of the company revenue we can see that that with the help of the recent restructuring, the company revenue has grown for the first time since 2015. The same has occurred also for the net income of the company, which has been rising now for two consecutive years. Right decisions are being made to increase both the net sales and the net income of the company.

Source: Author based on company data

The company has also managed to increase its operating profit. Both the EBIT and the EBIT margin have increased for the past two years. These all show positive signs and evidence that the company might have achieved its turning point.

Source: Author based on company data

The Outlook

In my case, I would see that the current positive development will continue. Rapala launched various strategic initiatives to boost organic growth and improve cost and capital efficiency as well as operational performance in the future. The company expects the revenue to be in line with the revenue of 2018 and the EBIT margin to increase further from 2018. I'm expecting that this will be the case also in the long run.

I am assuming in my model that Rapala invests more in its profitability than its revenue growth. I would predict that the company revenue would grow only 1% annually until perpetuity. I'm also assuming a linear annual improvement in the company's EBIT margin with the assumption that an EBIT margin of 10% could be achieved on the fiscal year 2023.

Source: Author based on company data

The Valuation Would Seem Attractive

By these metrics the forward P/E of Rapala is 22x which is in line with the average forward P/E of the industry. EV/EBITDA for 2019 is 9.9x and the P/B for 2019 only 0.5x. In absolute measures the multiples seem good but this would require that the company's profitability manages to grow linearly. The 0.5x P/B is relatively modest considering that the company has currently an ROE % of 4.5%. With these values, the stock seems to be moderately valued for the next 12 months.

2018 2019e 2020e 2021e 2022e 2023e TERM Revenue growth% 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % 1 % EBIT 14.8 17.2 20.1 23.0 25.9 27.6 + Depreciation 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 7.6 - Tax 6.2 4.9 6.3 8.6 10.0 10.8 - Change in WC 17.9 1.2 -0.5 -0.5 -0.6 -0.6 OCF 34.1 21.1 20.8 21.4 23.0 23.8 - CAPEX 5.6 5.7 5.7 5.8 5.8 5.9 FCF 28.5 15.4 15.1 15.7 17.1 17.9 258.3 FCF growth -46 % -2 % 4 % 9 % 5 % 1 % Discount FCF 14.3 13.0 13.4 12.6 12.2 175.8 EV 241.3 - Debt 78.1 WACC: 8% + Cash 10.3 - Minority share 8.8 Fair value 164.7 Shares outstanding (in millions) 38.3 Fair value per share 4.30

Source: Author based on company data

With a discounted cash flow analysis we obtain an intrinsic value per share for Rapala to be €4.30. The 8.0% discount rate is the weighted average cost of capital, which the company has stated to represent the WACC of the industry combined with the company-specific adjustments. The terminal value for the free cash flows is estimated with a Gordon Growth Model with a long-term growth rate of 1%. The items in current assets have historically been on average 60% of the revenue and current liabilities 31% of the revenue and the same shares are assumed for the future. These assumptions in addition to the tax rate being the current effective tax rate of 20% in the future as well are used in the DCF analysis.

Currently, the stock trades with a value of €3.00 per share. By being able to lift the profitability up, the stock would be able to trade again at higher levels. However, there are many uncertainties when considering the succession of these actions.

Risks

Main risks for the profitability increase come from the success of the business restructuring. Failures in the new strategy would cause significant uncertainties to the development of the future earnings. Especially the factory in Batam, Indonesia, has been extremely unprofitable throughout its existence. Despite several efforts the company hasn't managed to turn the factory profitable. The successful implementation of the new strategy would require that the problem of Batam would be dealt with along with other challenges that the business model currently faces.

In addition to the risks in the implementation of the strategy, general risks associated with the retail industry are present also in the case of Rapala. Rapala's e-commerce is not particularly strong and the sales currently rely heavily on the traditional brick and mortar business, which introduces more costs.

Finally, the future demand in general is extremely difficult to predict, since weather is one of the key components for the demand for fishing and outdoor products. Unfavorable weather can have unpredictable effects on the annual demand for Rapala's products. Since the demand for fishing products is seasonal, demand lost due to unfavorable weather at one point of the year is impossible to replace outside the season where the sales volume is systematically lower.

Conclusion

Rapala looks like it's in its turning point. The management has realized the inefficiencies within the business model and is now taking the right decisions to make the business more profitable again. Revenue has started to increase along with the net income and operating margin. If the current pace would continue and the profitability would increase significantly, the stock could achieve its 2011 levels again with a moderate revenue growth.

However, the intrinsic value calculated in my DCF analysis would require serious successful restructuring activities to lift the EBIT % up to 10% within the next 5 years. The project is going to be difficult and full of uncertainties. Patient and faithful investors might still bite the hook here and get few shares of Rapala and wait. If the company manages to become more profitable again, the stock might achieve new all-time highs again.

