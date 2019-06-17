Thoughts On SNC-Lavalin

A Quebec judge has ruled that Canadian engineering and construction company SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc. [TSX:SNC] (OTCPK:SNCAF) will stand trial on bribery and corruption charges related to projects in Libya that date back from 2001 to 2011 when Muammar Gaddafi was in power. The preliminary finding stated that there is enough prima-facie evidence against SNC-Lavalin for the engineering corporation to be tried on fraud and bribery charges. The details of the ruling are not public. The government has accused SNC-Lavalin of paying ~$48 million in bribes to Libyan officials as well as defrauding Libya of ~$130 million between 2001 and 2011. The trial could start later this year. If found guilty, SNC faces a fine and could be barred from bidding on Canadian federal government contracts for 10 years.

SNC-Lavalin failed after lobbying the federal government to avoid this situation. It hoped to use a new mechanism in Canada - a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA), similar to a "consent decree" used in the US and other countries where corporations pay a fine rather than risk conviction. SNC-Lavalin's strenuous lobbying effort triggered a major political scandal in Ottawa when former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould accused the Prime Minister's (Justin Trudeau) Office (the PMO) of pressuring her to arrange a deal for SNC-Lavalin, and when she refused, the PMO removed her from office and demoted her. She then resigned from the government in a huff and went public. This triggered a chain reaction of events. When the dust settled, Prime Minister Trudeau had lost two senior cabinet ministers, a top aide and the country's top public servant, as a result of allegations that his former attorney general, Jody Wilson-Raybould, was improperly pressured by the Prime Minister's Office last fall to halt a criminal prosecution of the Montreal engineering giant.

The elephant in the room is the coming federal election this fall in Canada. SNC-Lavalin is a leading Quebec-based company, and there is intense pressure from Quebec on the Feds to let SNC off the hook by offering a DPA. However, the scandal has made this an unpopular choice in the rest of Canada, which sees this as another instance of the government kowtowing to special and parochial interests. The Liberal government in Canada is caught in a bind, and if it does not offer a DPA, it could face a reckoning in its stronghold of Quebec, and if it does, it will be pilloried by the Conservative opposition in the rest of Canada.

The following chart lays out some of the key dates associated with the issue over the last five years:

Source: GuruFocus with annotations by author.

Investment Thesis

SNC-Lavalin is priced at less than net asset value. Basically at the current price of ~$26 (minus its stake in Highway 407), we are getting the rest of the company for free. The operating business is being ascribed a negative value by the panicked market. This is illogical.

Highway 407 Sales

A key asset SNC holds in its asset (Capital) portfolio is a 16.77% interest in a toll highway, the 407, which runs across the northern part of the Greater Toronto Area. As SNC girds for a trial, the company announced last April that it has agreed to sell a 10.01% equity stake in Highway 407 to a pension plan (OMERS) for gross proceeds of up to $3.25bln ($3.0bln at closing; $250mm conditionally over 10 years). SNC will retain a 6.76% interest in Highway 407. The transaction (based on $3.25bln of gross proceeds) implies an after-tax value of $4.738bln or $26.99/share for the company's entire 16.77% interest in Highway 407. The sale is expected to generate after-tax proceeds of $2.6 bln ($14.87/share) for SNC on closing. The company has indicated that the net proceeds from the transaction will be used for deleveraging.

DPA is Still Possible

As far as the trial is concerned, there is still the possibility of the prosecutors changing their mind and offering a DPA to the company. Assuming this happens, we can expect a fine of $0.2 billion to $0.5 billion. If the trial proceeds and the company is found guilty, legal analysts expect a fine of $0.2 billion and a ban on SNC's ability to bid on federal contracts for 10 years. This could trigger an exit of the company from Canada. Given the company's acquisition of British rival WS Atkins in 2017, there is a logical possibility that it may change its name to Atkins and relocate to the UK. If this happens, the company may have to jettison its valuable Nuclear segment (Candu Energy, Inc.). The Nuclear segment was acquired in 2011 when SNC took over the crown corporation Atomic Energy of Canada Ltd. (AECL) which developed the heavy water CANDU reactor technology. AECL was sold to SNC for a ridiculous $11 million (practically free).

Sum of Parts Valuation

SNC consists of seven Engineering and Construction segments and a Capital division.

Source: 2018 Annual Report

SNC's Capital segment holds investments in its own account (like the 407 asset). Through its capital segment, SNC-Lavalin invests in public-private partnerships, or P3s. The capital segment holds the bulk of the value of SNC.

Operating earnings or EBIT for 2018 and 2017 were as follows:

Source: 2018 Annual Report

SNC's historical EV/EBIT is as follows:

2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Median EV/EBIT 15.88 13.22 14.15 14.6 41.97 2.73 8.17 25.36 20.24 -9.6 14.375

Source: GuruFocus & Author

We apply a multiple of 12 X 2018 EBIT = $4.44 billion for E&C and $5.7 billion (the 407 has already been valued for $4.7 billion, so the rest of Capital is being valued at $1 billion).

This gives us a total valuation of $10.14 billion for the company. We further deduct $1 billion for litigation risk, leaving us with ~$9.14 billion. The company's current market enterprise valuation is $7.4 billion. This gives us a margin of error of ~$1.74 billion.

CEO Change & Strategic Review

On June 11th, SNC-Lavalin's Board of Directors ousted its CEO, Neil Bruce, and named an interim CEO and announced a strategic review of the business. Chief Operating Officer Ian Edwards will take over as interim president and chief executive officer. While investors have not blamed Bruce for the political scandal, there was a sense the company was not being well managed given frequent misses on earnings and surprise losses in the E&C businesses. It's clear that the company will have to make some major choices as to where and how it wants to do business. This would certainly mean that it may have to get out of certain segments where risk-adjusted profit margins are slim and/or countries where corruption is endemic and contracts are not given unless the elites are bribed.

Opinion

Given the importance of SNC-Lavalin to Quebec in particular and Canada in general (particularly its Nuclear segment), it seems that it is too important to let fail. It makes no political, societal or economic sense to see it destroyed for the illegal action of a handful of bad actors who left the company long ago and some of them have already been punished. There is a good possibility that a political decision is made by the current or next government and imposed on the prosecutors to back-off. If the case does go to trial, the prosecution may itself fail to prove the company guilty. The courts may even throw out the charges as it's been over four years since the charges were brought and the trial has not started. Even if the company is held guilty, a ban on federal contracts may not happen as sentencing guidelines are likely to change or interpreted flexibly. Thus the company is currently trading below a "worst-case" scenario. If an optimistic outcome results, and the overhang of litigation lifted, this is easily a $50 stock (the stock was consistently over $50 last year before the recent political scandal hit). However, investors and speculators should be well prepared for a wild ride down the rapids in the next few months, before hoping for calm waters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNCAF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Currency ($) is in Canadian Dollars. The stock is best traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, where it has deep liquidity.