Beyond Meat: An Update On Short Thesis

Yet despite MLFNF's greater capacity and large revenue base, BYND is trading at three times the market cap of MLFNF!

That competition also exists at scale where MLFNF is building the largest meat substitute processing plant in North America.

I believe that large food companies will be able to easily and effectively compete with BYND. The Tyson move helps support that.

Most importantly, Tyson Foods took less than year to roll out a new brand and two new meat substitute products.

Since I wrote my initial BYND article, there have already been a number of meaningful developments which I review herein.

(Editor's Note: Amit Ghate's original Short Top Idea on BYND shows a "price at publication" of $126.04. That was the closing price on June 11, 2019. However, the article was actually published at 8am on June 11, prior to the substantial sell-off from the June 10 closing price of $168.10. The opening stock price on June 11, following publication, was $145.25)

Just last week I wrote a comprehensive -- 4,200 word -- article on why Beyond Meat (BYND) is now a favorite short of mine, yet there are so many new developments in the space, that an update is already warranted.

Some of the new information is very supportive of my short thesis, while some of it is negative, at least in the short term, which may impact the time it takes for the trade to work out.

Let's begin with the supportive news.

Tyson Enters the Fray

One of the catalysts for the short trade was the emergence of competitive products from big name food suppliers like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) and Tyson Foods (TSN).

On June 13th, TSN announced that it was launching a new brand named Raised and Rooted which will "provide great-tasting plant-based and blended foods that are rooted in how people eat today." The first two products will be (1) a blended burger and (2) nuggets. The blended burger is described on the new web site as:

WHAT’S A BLENDED PATTY?It’s the best of both worlds. We take the great taste and texture of Angus beef and blend it with pea protein isolate to create a delicious patty that’s loaded with protein, but lower in calories and saturated fat than a regular all-beef 80/20 burger. * *Compared to 80% lean beef, 20% fat burger

(image source)

The nuggets are also based on pea protein plus egg whites, bamboo and golden flaxseed.

(image source)

How well a blended burger may sell is up for debate, with one camp claiming that people will want either all meat or all substitute meat, while another says that a goal for many (so-called "flexitarians" and "reducetarians") is to reduce meat intake and hence this will be a very desirable product. TSN obviously argues the latter:

The brand, called Raised and Rooted, will also launch with a new plant-based nugget that could appeal to vegetarians as much as omnivores. But the blended burger’s combination of plants with meat reflects the company’s understanding of the market. “I think if you look at the shape of the demand that’s happening in alternative protein, you’re seeing a lot of it’s being driven by consumers who like meat–and consumers who will continue to eat meat as part of their diets,” says Justin Whitmore, Tyson’s executive vice president of alternative proteins and chief sustainability officer. The blended burger has 40% fewer calories compared to a typical all-beef burger and 60% less saturated fat; at 160 calories and 7 grams of fat, it also compares favorably to the Beyond Meat burger (270 calories, 20 grams of fat) and the Impossible burger (293 calories, 17 grams of fat).

Time will tell on this aspect, but focusing debate on the outcome of TSN's first product(s) misses several points in the bigger picture:

First this brings TSN into the fray and now the company can benefit from direct consumer feedback.

Second, the feedback loop is rapid, and the company highlighted how quickly it brought its first brand and products to market (my emphasis):

“The creation of the Raised & Rooted brand is an excellent example of Tyson’s ability to think big and move fast, capitalizing on our existing infrastructure,” said Whitmore. “We began development of our alternative protein products last year and have succeeded in creating a new brand and bringing those products to market in well under a year. Customers tell us they love the taste and nutritional attributes and are excited to partner with us.”

Next, since the Blended Burger is half fresh meat, it will almost certainly be placed in the fresh meat section of grocery stores. This product placement will put more pressure on BYND and others trying to secure such placement. Remember that BYND considers such placement a key to its acceptance and rapid growth. From a longer Reuters article on the subject:

Beyond Meat and its new meatless burger rivals are counting on going head to head with meat inside stores. They avoid terms such as vegan or vegetarian, and request stores do not place their products in the supermarket vegan aisle where non-meat eaters traditionally buy tofu, tempeh and other plant-based alternatives. [...] But while Beyond Meat requests stores sell its products next to real meat, there are no contractual obligations on product placement, according to interviews with nine retail chains. Some grocers, such as The Fresh Market Inc, which operates some 160 stores across 22 states, place Beyond Meat in the freezer with other veggie burgers or even the dairy section as they evaluate sales and decide on a long-term placement strategy.

And finally -- and of greatest importance -- the rapid launch of TSN's products confirms an important leg of my short thesis, viz. that larger food companies are in a perfect position to compete with BYND; they won't be seeking partnerships as we saw in the marijuana space. Indeed, one key point of evidence for this was that TSN voluntarily chose to divest itself of its BYND investment, and statements made regarding the Raised & Rooted brand amplify this. From an excellent FastCompany article (my emphasis):

The company plans to continue to invest in startups working on new plant-based and alternative protein products. But it recognized that it had the right resources to launch a brand of its own. “As we dug into what it takes to be successful with an alternative protein product–development of great tasting food, the mechanics of the supply chain, shipping in places on time, making it accessible for the masses–we saw that Tyson in North America, in particular, was uniquely positioned to service the demand,” says Whitmore. The new brand will add more products over time, and Tyson will also add new products that feature plants in its other product lines. “This is one piece of a larger approach that we’re taking to innovating and moving quickly with our consumers.”

The developments with TSN are overwhelmingly negative for BYND's competitive position in the long term, but there have also been some recent positives for BYND, the biggest of which is a new supply agreement.

Beyond Meat Supplies Breakfast Sandwiches to Tim Hortons

On June 12th, Canada's largest coffee and donut chain, Tim Hortons, announced "that starting immediately, the chain's 4,000 locations across Canada are offering breakfast sandwiches made with Beyond Meat patties".

(image source)

This is an undeniable positive for BYND and the market rewarded the stock accordingly, sending shares up almost $16 on Wednesday, or almost $1B in market cap! Time will tell how much impact the deal makes on BYND's revenue growth, but I highly doubt it's worth $1B to the stock.

That Tim Hortons chose BYND over larger rivals is explained by BYND's first (or second) mover advantage, and this lead will help BYND stay competitive in the market for the foreseeable future. That's why I used analyst's revenue modeling of almost $1B in revenue in five years when I valued the company in my original article. Of course, should a large company like McDonalds choose BYND in the future, then I'll have to revisit my short stance.

We'll also have to watch how well BYND can supply any additional demand as both it and its biggest rival are currently suffering shortages of different extents.

Shortages

On June 13, Bloomberg reported shortages of Impossible Foods' products at a number of Red Robin and White Castle restaurants, with White Castle claiming the shortages wouldn't extend beyond June 17th at the latest. Moreover there are no shortages reported at Burger King locations. Nonetheless, this is a bit of blow to my short thesis, which includes Impossible Foods competing with BYND in grocery stores. That probably won't happen until Impossible Foods secures supplies for its current restaurant customers AND completes the nationwide Burger King Rollout which isn't even t 10% right now (see current locations here).

Impossible Foods recently did a financing to help with these issues, but obviously the company is still working on them and the introduction of Impossible Burger patties into grocery stores is likely delayed as a result.

Likewise BYND is also experiencing some shortages, as this message currently appears on its customer Freebirds site:

These supply problems should once again make us appreciate how larger companies have a big advantage at working to national and international scale.

Large Companies Have Scale

For example Maple Leaf Foods (OTCPK:MLFNF) is currently constructing a new meat substitute processing plant which will be the largest of its kind in North America. As reported by the Financial Post (my emphasis):

Maple Leaf Foods Inc., the Canadian meat processing empire, is pushing further into the meatless business, betting hundreds of millions of dollars that plant-based meat alternatives are “on the cusp of becoming mainstream.” On Monday, Maple Leaf announced plans to spend US$310 million building a 230,000-sq.-ft. processing plant in Shelbyville, Indiana. The new plant will double Maple Leaf’s capacity to make meat alternatives, including its Lightlife Burger — a new challenger to the the popular Beyond Meat Burger made famous in Canada by A&W. Maple Leaf said the new facility will be the largest of its kind in North America — a claim industry observers would not dispute on Monday — and it comes following interest in the burgeoning sector from other food multinationals.

This expansion comes on the heels of MLFNF establishing its Greenleaf brand which subsumes Lightlife and Field Roast. As reported by CBC (my emphasis):

Earlier this year its wholly owned Greenleaf Foods subsidiary launched a line of pea-based products that included the Lightlife Burger, Ground Italian Sausage and Bratwurst Sausage. The burger has been a hit with consumers, he said, and is under consideration by food-service providers as well.

As another way to appreciate how ludicrous BYND's current valuation is, consider that it sports a market cap of $9.1B, while MLFNF, which is building the biggest meat substitute factory in North America, and has over $2.5B in sales in existing products, only has a market cap of $2.87B!!! BYND's share price simply isn't sustainable.

Taste Testers Prefer the Impossible Burger

Before concluding, let me amplify a bit on a point I made in my original article, namely that, almost universally, taste testers prefer the Impossible Burger over the Beyond Burger. Here are a few other references that I had to omit in my initial article due to space considerations (all emphasis other than headings are mine).

From the Spoon:

While I was chewing at the Beyond burger I couldn’t help but compare it to the Impossible Burger 2.0 I’d tried the previous week at CES in Vegas. Admittedly, the Impossible burgers at the unveiling event were prepared by a prestigious chef, not a fast-food line cook; they were also cooked into carefully curated dishes instead of slapped on a bun with some condiments and tasteless tomatoes. But the new Impossible burger’s texture just reminded me more of beef: its texture was looser and more natural, and it had the rich bloodiness of a medium-raw patty.

From the Sun Sentinel:

Summary for the Beyond Burger

Burger bite: The Beyond Burger gives a robust yet slightly artificial appearance on BurgerFi’s branded potato bun, reddish-hued and a little brighter than the standard beef burger. Eaten naked, the patty tastes processed on first bite and a little bland thereafter. The texture and chew felt like real meat, but it wasn’t juicy. When covered with toppings (lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayo) it was edible. But nothing worth devouring. Verdict: Considering the higher cost and higher calorie, fat and sodium content compared to a single BurgerFi cheeseburger ($5.97, 535 calories, 27 fat grams), I’d stick with real beef. Rating: 2 patties (out of four, fair).

vs summary for the Impossible Burger

Burger bite: The Impossible Whopper was virtually indistinguishable from the original beef Whopper, with similar appearance, texture and chew. Neither was juicy, cooked to medium-well for mass-market safety. Even when covered with toppings, the Impossible Whopper gave off the flame-grilled flavor that Burger King is known for. Eaten naked without bun, the Impossible Whopper patty had grill flavor and was well-seasoned, with hints of garlic and pepper. It chewed just like chopped meat, but without the gristle and gnarly bits contained in Burger King’s regular beef patty. Verdict: Impressive for fake meat, it was better than the regular Whopper. Whether that’s a victory for the Impossible Burger or an indictment of Burger King’s regular Whopper is up for debate. Rating: 3 patties (NASDAQ:GOOD)

And finally, from Tom's Guide which included both a graphical and and textual comparison:

(image source)

Beyond Burger vs. Impossible Burger Despite being vegan beef replacements, Beyond Meats' Beyond Burger and Impossible Foods' Impossible Burger have little in common. Beyond Burger is made primarily of pea-protein isolate, water, coconut oil and canola oil, with beet juice extract and annatto for color. The Impossible Burger, which debuted with a reengineered recipe in January, is made of soy and potato protein. But its meatiness comes from heme, a molecule found in blood that Impossible Foods engineers from plants. We tasted the difference for ourselves. The Impossible Burger definitely tastes beefier — and is also both juicier and "bloodier" than a Beyond Burger. The two Bareburger options arrived with the same condiments, cooked to the same medium temperature, and only the Impossible Burger could've been mistaken for a beef burger. It also just tastes better. Heme for the win.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.