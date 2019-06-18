Cars.com's Value Running Out Of Gas (Podcast)

We take a look at the age-old value vs. value trap case via Cars.com, a legacy media asset struggling in a web-driven world.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We have been accused many times on Behind the Idea of being overly conservative and overly fond of 'value' approaches that are outdated or ill-suited to this market. We have also been criticized for not doing enough work on the stocks we cover on Behind the Idea.

Both lines are fair grounds for criticism. This week, to address this to a degree, we reviewed Cars.com (CARS). BOOX Research covered the web entity that spawned from legacy media and made a bearish case for the company, arguing that it's a short. Since the article is exclusive to PRO+ users and since the author expressed the case pretty succinctly in a summary, I'll quote the summary here:

The Bearish Case for Cars.com

Major industry headwinds with declining car sales in the U.S. and globally.

Weak growth (2019 guidance of -5% to +2% in revenues).

Currently, #2 position in the saturated North American market, losing market share to leader CarGurus Inc. (CARG).

Fierce competition in car advertising may lead to margin pressure, including disruption from online dealers like CarMax Inc. (KMX), AutoNation (AN), and Carvana (CVNA).

Potential buyout or acquisition unlikely to command a significant premium in the current market environment.

The company trades at a 12x forward earnings multiple and a single-digit free cash flow multiple. So, in other words, what we have here is a value trap. This is the exact kind of thing we (or at least I - I just reviewed my portfolio this weekend to confirm) have a weakness for.

We break down BOOX's short case and whether Cars.com has a future ahead of it. I mentioned the work done on this one - Mike broke down the company in 2017, as it was poised to spin off. It's worth revisiting the comments, which criticized Mike's conservative valuation. The question, in the last two years, is whether the short case makes sense, and if so, whether there is a valuation conservative enough to take this on. Click play above to have a listen.

Topics covered

3:00 minute mark - The increasingly competitive climate

8:00 - What is the revenue decline really a sign of?

11:30 - Cars.com's moves

15:30 - The Campbell Soup (CPB) cautionary tale

23:30 - The recent DealerInspire acquisition

25:30 - Secular issues facing Cars vs. cyclical issues facing Cars (and cars)

31:30 - Revisiting Cars at its spin-off two years ago

38:00 - Is any price low enough?

45:00 - Blindspots in the short thesis

How do you come out on a legacy company like this, and how big of an advantage is Cars.com as a brand name and website? Let us know below.

Note: We'll have a transcript version of this published in the next few days for anyone who would like to read as well/instead of listening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Neither Mike nor I have any positions in any stocks mentioned. Nothing on this podcast should be taken as investment advice.