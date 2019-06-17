Ameriprise: Largest Business Segment Facing Pricing Pressure

The performance of Ameriprise (AMP) stock has largely depended on timing your purchase correctly. Since 2010, the stock has handily beat the S&P 500 and the financial sector. However, the stock has underperformed over the last five years. According to the latest investor presentation (circa May 2018), Ameriprise appears to believe the biggest issue is the undervaluation of their stock. The very first content slide the presentation focuses on presenting their case as to why their stock is undervalued. So, after a big run-up so far this year, is Ameriprise's stock still undervalued and could it be a good buy?

Potential Issues with Ameriprise's Largest Segment

Ameriprise's largest segment is its Advice & Wealth Management segment. The segment makes up almost half of the company's pre-tax adjusted operating earnings. On the surface, results for the segment look fine. Over the past five years, the company has slightly increased its total advisor count, assets under management have increased significantly, and segment revenue grew a healthy 44%.

Advice & Wealth Mgmt. Segment FY2013 FY2018 Change Advisors 9,700 10000 +3.1% Average balance $138,800,000,000 $255,500,000,000 +84.1% Segment net revenue $4,295,000,000 $6,189,000,000 +44.1% Average balance per advisor $14,309,278 $25,550,000 +78.6% Implied AUM fee 3.09% 2.42% -21.7% Market Performances US Large Cap Stocks (SCHX) +49% US Bond Aggregate (BND) +13% Developed International (SCHF) +3% US Real Estate (VNQ) +43%

(Source: Company filings, Morningstar, author calculations)

However, digging deeper shows two related issues that could be concerning to investors. The first thing to be concerned about is that Ameriprise appears to have generated almost $6.2B in net revenue from an advisory asset base of $255.5B which would imply Ameriprise's clients are paying the equivalent of 2.42% of assets for wealth management services. While there are some other ways the company generates revenue in the segment, most appear to be fee-based according to their 10-K.

A significant portion of revenues in this segment is fee-based, driven by the level of client assets, which is impacted by both market movements and net asset flows. We also earn net investment income on owned assets primarily from certificate products; as Ameriprise Bank evolves its deposit base following commencement of operations, it, too, would provide a source of net investment income. This segment earns revenues (distribution fees) for providing non-affiliated products and intersegment revenues (distribution fees) for providing our affiliated products and services to our retail clients. Intersegment expenses for this segment include expenses for investment management services provided by our Asset Management segment. All intersegment activity is eliminated in our consolidated results.

We are looking at segment results, not company-wide consolidated results, so we shouldn't have any issues with double counting fees in the segment. Also, anecdotally, we've worked with a few clients who were previously with Ameriprise and a fee level that works out to around ~3% of assets matches what we have seen over the years.

While 2.42% in fees may seem like a lot, it's actually a reduction in what Ameriprise appeared to be getting in previous years. Five years ago, in FY2013, the company's implied fee level was a bit above 3%.

Asset growth has outpaced market growth, so we'd presume that there have been decent client and/or fund inflows for the wealth management segment. However, at what cost does the company has to reduce its fee "take rate"? It appears that Ameriprise may be having to lower its fees in order to remain competitive. Indeed, start-up robo-advisors are providing automated portfolio management services for tenths of a percent at the lower end. At the higher end, independent wealth management firms seem to have coalesced around 1% to 1.5% as a standard AUM fee.

If Ameriprise is forced to continue lowering its fees to remain competitive, it seems possible that its fee level as a percent of assets under management could continue to fall. There is also the question of how Ameriprise will deal with less fee income. Will it force advisors to take pay cuts? Will it just let the drop eat into profits at the corporate level? A combination of both? It's tough to model because we don't know how Ameriprise will (if it has to) apportion the reduction in fee income. If it all falls on advisors, then corporate profits don't take a hit at all. If Ameriprise is forced to keep advisors pay steady in order to retain employees and franchisees (Ameriprise uses a mix), then the hit falls entirely on the corporate income statement. At the end of the day, we don't think the exact breakdown matters much since we aren't interested in investing in a business that looks to be facing significant pricing pressures.

Summary

Ameriprise is only trading at a P/E of 11.7 and a forward P/E of 9.7 compared to a historical five-year average of 13.8 and 11.2 respectively. Despite still trading at valuation levels below historical averages, we think Ameriprise is facing great enough challenges to its largest business segment that we are staying away from the stock. Considering the scale of the fees the company is (still) charging clients, we think the company is going to continue to face either fee or AUM retention headwinds for its largest business segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.