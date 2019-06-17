Lululemon Has Delivered A Lot Of Alpha

I believe that the company has the potential to double again.

I like to own about 25 of the best stocks that I can find in each of the four portfolios that I professionally manage.

I require value and momentum for the stocks that populate my portfolios.

Lululemon had doubled (and then some) three times since going public back in 2007.

I like to begin my articles by stating that I am a market timer. I do not want to own stocks in a recessionary environment. Having said that, I put out a buy signal in my weekly newsletter on the market back on March 27th of 2009. I stated that "a new bull market has been born."

I have been a bull for the last 10 years, but I was cautious at times. I am not a perma-bull. My weekly newsletter will put out a sell signal on the market at some point in the future.

Now for my current analysis on a stock that I own in one of the four stock portfolios that I professionally manage.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) came in with a very nice earnings report after the market close last Wednesday. Its top-line revenue growth came in 20% higher than the same comparable quarter last year, and earnings growth was 35% higher.

Sales came in 3.4% higher than the consensus estimates. Expectations for quarterly revenue were at $756 million, and the company's actual numbers were $782 million.

Bottom-line earnings came in $0.04 higher than expectations. The Street was anticipating earnings of $0.70 per share, and the company came in with $0.74 instead. This was a nice beat by LULU on both the top and bottom lines.

Even more impressive was the comparable store sales growth of 16%. This was much better than the consensus of an 11% increase.

In addition to this, Lululemon also raised its FY revenue guidance range from $3.70B to $3.74B to $3.73B to $3.77B. It also guided a bit higher on EPS. LULU raised its estimate from a midpoint of $4.50 per share to $4.54 per share.

The company earned $3.84 last year, and if it meets the number this year, it is looking at an annual increase of 18.2% in earnings.

The consensus estimate for next year currently stands at $5.48 per share, which would be growth of another 19% vs. this year.

Over the last five years, the company has had average annual earnings growth of 16% per year, and the consensus average annual estimate over the next five years is currently 18.4%.

The company operates and franchises 440 athletic apparel stores in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., and New Zealand. Its market capitalization is currently $22.3B (large cap), and it is trading at a PE ratio of 47.4.

Back in my days as a research analyst, I learned to do five-year target prices. After all, analysts project five-year growth estimates, why not match them with comparable target prices?

When I extrapolate LULU's earnings estimates at the five-year growth estimate, I come up with potential earnings of $10.75 five years from now.

I then apply a multiple based on the company's growth rate and its PE history. I come up with a five-year target price of $342 per share. The stock is currently trading at $171 per share. I believe that the stock has the potential to double once again.

The stock has had a long history of doubling since going public back in 2007 at $15 per share. In fact, the stock has doubled three times since then, and I believe that it still has another potential double in its future.

I like stocks that have 80% or more upside potential over the next five years. Lululemon currently meets my criteria.

Now for the momentum side of the equation:

As you can see from the above screenshot, the stock has delivered a lot of alpha over the years. It has handily beat the market over the last one, three, five, and ten years.

Lululemon earns a long-term performance grade of A and a short-term momentum grade of A.

The stock also currently meets my momentum requirements. When valuation and momentum come together, Lululemon checks in with a proprietary grade of A from my database of 5,141 stocks, ETFs, and mutual funds.

I also like to end my articles with a big dose of reality. Lululemon was down over 80% in 2008. It will sell off along with most other stocks when the next recession or bear market eventually hits. I remind you, I am a market timer, but I remain fully invested at this time.

Lululemon is also a trendy stock that could fall out of favor very quickly. Analysts' estimates are just that - estimates. But, in the meantime, stocks trade on earnings and earnings estimates.

For those with an aggressive growth risk profile seeking alpha, Lululemon may help your bottom line too.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LULU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.