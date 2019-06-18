B. Riley Baby Bonds Provide Great Yield, Safety, And Price Upside

Relative to the yields of investment bank bonds that trade on the bond exchange, B Riley bonds offer incredible value and yields (in some cases more than double the yields).

B Riley Financial

B Riley Financial (RILY) is an investment banker offering a variety of financial services. B Riley describes itself on its website as a:

Full service investment bank providing financial advisory, corporate finance, research, securities lending and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. B. Riley FBR was formed in November 2017 through the merger of B. Riley & Co, LLC and FBR Capital Markets & Co., which the Company acquired in June 2017.... B. Riley Wealth Management, Inc provides comprehensive wealth management and brokerage services to individuals and families, corporations and non-profit organizations, including qualified retirement plans, trusts, foundations and endowments."

The company really began in 2014 when a micro-cap company, named Great American Group, bought B Riley, and Great American changed its name to B Riley. Since then, earnings and assets have grown rapidly with great acquisitions including MK Capital in 2015, United Online in 2016, FBR Corp (formerly Friendman, Billings, Ramsay) in 2017 (a very large acquisition, quintupling assets), and also Wunderlich Securities in 2017.

B Riley Baby Bonds

B Riley Financial ('RILY') has issued 6 baby bonds of generally shorter maturity. The maturities range from 2.5 years to 8.5 years. Th RILY baby bonds are:

B. Riley Financial, 7.50% Senior Notes Due 10/31/2021 (RILYL) B. Riley Financial, 7.375% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2023 (RILYH) B. Riley Financial, 6.875% Senior Notes due 9/30/2023 (RILYI) B. Riley Financial, 6.75% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2024 (NASDAQ:RILYO) B. Riley Financial, 7.50% Senior Notes Due 5/31/2027 (RILYZ) B. Riley Financial, 7.25% Senior Notes Due 12/31/2027 (RILYG)

All RILY bonds will go ex-dividend in approximately 3.5 weeks on July 12, and interest payments are made quarterly. The chart that follows details the pertinent information on these bonds including "yield to maturity" ('YTM') and "yield to call" ('YTC').

B Riley Baby Bond Yield Metrics

Source: Quantumonline

As can be seen from the above chart, the yields are quite high for shorter-term bonds from a company that we believe is high quality and safe.

In fact, you will not find any safe bonds that are currently not callable, with maturities of less than five years out, that can compare to those of RILYI, RILYH and RILYO in terms of yield-to-maturity and yield-to-call. These are in a class by themselves.

RILYL also looks like an extraordinary value, and it is (given such a high yield for such a short maturity), but there's call risk here that investors should be aware of. RILYL can be called at $25 plus accrued dividends at any time with 30 days notice. Although we are not expecting a call anytime soon, and RILYL goes ex-dividend $0.47 in 3.5 weeks, should call notification be given in the coming days, purchasers of RILYL will take a small loss on their investment. Although the yield metrics are just amazing (given its short maturity), RILYL does not provide the upside price potential that the other bonds provide due to the call risk. But at the same time, it offers the best downside price protection given that it has the highest coupon and the shortest maturity date.

If you wish to lock in a higher yield for a longer period of time, RILYZ and RILYG offer very nice yields to maturity and RILYG offers very good call protection with its 8.01% Yield-to-Call (or YTC).

Why We Believe All RILY Bonds Are A Mispriced Bargain

In our work, we have found that baby bonds traded on the stock exchange are often mispriced vs. similar or identical bonds traded on the bond exchange. We showed this in our articles on Prospect Capital (PSEC) baby bonds PBC and PBB which have higher yields than virtually identical PSEC bonds that traded on the bond exchange. Those who followed our advice made some nice returns. To refer to our article on the PSEC bonds, there is the link: Prospect Capital: Buy This Mispriced Bargain Baby Bond, Yield 6.3% - Exceptional Opportunity.

But more importantly, where the huge bargains can be found in baby bonds is in the unrated baby bonds. Institutions and bond mutual funds may be restricted from buying anything non rated and retail investors generally don't have the inclination, or they don't feel they have the capability, to figure out the risk in a non-rated bond. So, by doing one's own homework on the risk of particular unrated bonds, you will find that there are huge bargains to be had. This is the case with the RILY bonds as demonstrated by the chart below. It's a huge mistake, as a bond investor, to assume that unrated means risky as you will see.

Comparison Chart of Investment Banks and Their Bonds

Source: Author, S&P and SEC Filings

When examining the above chart, it's striking how rich the yields are for RILYO and RILYG vs. bonds issued by other investment banking companies, especially given the comparative leverage metrics in which RILY shines. Raymond James has the closest metrics to RILY but their 2024 bond yields only 2.7% vs. RILYO's 6.83%. That's an astounding difference. The longer RJF bond yields 3.25% vs. 7.42% for RILYG, again an astounding difference. And even when comparing the RILY bonds to much more leveraged Goldman Sachs' (GS) bonds, you can see that the YTM for The RILY bonds is double that of a similarly maturing Goldman bond.

Obviously, the investment banks in this chart are significantly larger companies than RILY, and are more well-known than RILY, but should that alone override all other crucial financial criteria and analysis and make such a ridiculously huge difference in the relative yields? Obviously, we think not.

In fact, it's interesting to look at "Price to Book" which gives you an idea of how the market views a particular financial company. The market clearly believes that RILY is a much superior company relative to all the listed investment banks except RJF. You know this because the market is willing to pay twice book value for RILY while investors are only willing to pay a fraction of book value for some of the other investment banks. Clearly the market sees RILY as a much better operator than the other investment banks with likely much better future growth potential. Yet RILY bonds trade like the opposite is true.

For proof that B Riley management has blown away the managements of other investment banks, take a look at the stock price comparison graph below. You can see from the following graph that RILY has greatly outperformed the other investment banks since its inception in 2014 with its stock price almost quadrupling. The next best is RJF, up 64%, while the others lag even further behind RILY. If we were not focused on high dividend opportunities, the common stock of RILY is a stock that is certainly worth considering.

Price Comparison Chart Since 2014

Source: Yahoo Finance Charts

Valuing RILY Bonds

To be very conservative, as a benchmark we are going to take the worst rated bond in the above Comparison Chart of Investment Banks, the B+ rated Oppenheimer bond which has the highest YTM of 5.3%. Although we believe that RILY is a far better credit than a lowly B+ rating, we will use YTMs similar to OPY’s to compute fair value for the RILY bonds. We will use a yield between 5.4% and 6.1% to value the RILY bonds with the shortest maturing RILYH being at 5.4% while the longest maturing RILYG bond being valued using a 6.1% yield. This is in comparison to only around a 3.5% yield for typical investment banking bonds.

The table below shows where we think a very conservative fair value price is for the various RILY bonds. RILYL has been omitted from the chart because, although it should trade much higher, the call risk makes it impossible to put a fair value price on it. If we could be sure RILYL would not be called prior to maturity, we would put fair value of RILYL at $26.75, $1.20 higher than it currently trades.

Note another very nice feature of RILYO, RILYI and RILYH bonds from the first chart above. That's that their call prices are not the usual $25 but are $25.50, $25.50 and $25.75 respectively. This is a nice added feature. By putting these high call prices on the bonds, we believe this indicates that RILY has no intention of calling them on their call dates. It also makes the yield to call on these bonds higher than their current yield, so there is zero call risk on these.

Additionally, RILY just issued RILYO at a 6.75% coupon and did not use any of the money raised to call the shorter term RILYL bond which has a higher coupon of 7.50%. Thus, RILY seems to have little interest in calling their bonds, even when it seems they should.

Valuation Chart

Source: Author

As can be seen from the chart, of the three shorter-term bonds, RILYO has the small edge in that it is the most undervalued. At current prices, RILYO is undervalued by $1.33 per bond. Additionally, RILYO is least likely to be called in the future due to its lower coupon. Since we believe in a future of lower interest rates, we want bonds with very low call risk, like RILYO, that can appreciate in price without being tethered to par due to a possible call.

Regarding the longer maturity bonds, RILYZ and RILYG, you can see they are even more undervalued than the shorter term bonds with RILYZ being $2.16 undervalued while RILYG is $2.12 undervalued. If they had no call date, these would unquestionably be our top choices. However, although we don’t expect RILY bonds to be called on their call dates at this point, RILYZ is the most likely to be called as it has the highest coupon of all the currently non-callable RILY bonds and does not benefit by having a $25.50 or $25.75 call price. Thus, we feel that we should adjust fair value of RILYZ downward to adjust for the call risk. We have also adjusted the fair value price of RILYG downward, but less so, as the call risk here exists but is smaller than that of RILYZ, and lower call risk means higher upside price potential.

As can be seen, even with a downward adjustment to its fair value price, RILYG would be our first choice among all RILY bonds with the highest undervaluation, $1.81. If you are willing to go out three to four years further in maturity, RILYG provides one of the top yields as well as the most price upside of all RILY bonds.

Remember that at current prices there should be no fear of a call on any of the five bonds in the above chart. Only RILYZ has a stripped price above its current call price, and the RILYZ stripped price is only slightly above $25. The concern about a call only comes if these bonds trade near their much higher fair value prices in the future. If we should be fortunate to see RILY bonds trade at much higher prices, we can always take profits if a call becomes a concern.

Interest Coverage and Safety

As with most investment banks, earnings are not smooth and therefore it's difficult to determine interest coverage. Additionally, this task is made difficult by the fact that we could not find any projected 2019 earnings/EBITDA to use in this calculation. The best we can do is use first quarter EBITDA, which was $34.4 million, and annualize this. This gets us to $137 million of annual EBITDA. With interest costs expected to be around $50 million for the year, this gives us interest coverage of 2.75 times, which is excellent coverage.

The RILY baby bonds represent most of RILY's debt. There's only $89 million of secured debt ahead of the $565 million of RILY baby bonds in the capital structure. This is a plus. Additionally, RILY has an enterprise value (liabilities plus market cap) of $2.3 billion against only $655 million of total debt. This provides excellent safety with the company valued at almost 4 times their debt.

On the last RILY conference call, besides providing an optimistic outlook for the company going forward, management stated:

Our total net debt as of March 31, was approximately $56 million, when you factor our positions in cash securities and various other investments against our total debt.

So net debt comes in at a little more than $2.00 per share against a $20 per share stock price. That should be quite reassuring in terms of the safety of RILY bonds. Also the fact that RILY is a very diversified financial company adds another layer of safety.

Conclusion

Our primary thesis is that you can crush the corporate bond benchmarks by finding underpriced unrated baby bonds. Yields on unrated bonds can be astronomically higher than rated bonds with similar or even lower risk, which is why the HDO baby bond portfolio is almost all unrated baby bonds. With the RILY bonds, their yields are double the yields on rated investment bank bonds, even though RILY has shown itself to be a much superior operator than these other investment banks. On top of that, the RILY bonds stand out even against other unrated baby bonds as there are no safe baby bonds with maturities of less than five years that have a yield-to-maturity and yield-to-call that can compare to RILYO, RILYI and RILYH. These are in a class by themselves.

Currently we give an edge to RILYO among the shorter term bonds due to it being a bit more undervalued than RILYH and RILYI, and also due to it having the lowest call risk. But the difference is quite small and we consider RILYH and RILYI to be excellent values as well.

Among the slightly longer maturities, RILYG has the most price upside potential of all five of the RILY bonds, and so we are very bullish on that bond, but that is not a knock on RILYZ as we also consider it an excellent value and a close 2nd to RILYG.

8 Month Performance of RILYG Versus Treasury Bonds

Source: Yahoo Finance

As can be seen from the chart above, since the bond rally started in later 2018, TLT, the long Treasury bond ETF, is up 14.5%. IEF, the iShares 7- to 10-year Treasury bond ETF, is up 9.1%. Yet RILYG, which has a maturity that matches IEF, has hardly moved. RILYG has become a better and better value versus treasuries over the last eight months. We don’t think the relative pricing of RILYG can get any better than it is now, and we are buying now before the RILY bonds play catchup and move up in price.

With the 10-year Treasury now yielding below 2.10%, we believe that getting well over triple that yield on solid bonds that mature in less than half the time is a value that should not be passed up, and we believe that RILY bonds should be a core holding in the fixed-income portion of investor’s portfolios. Note that all six bonds are lower risk ones and suitable for conservative investors. All RILY bonds will go ex-dividend on July 12, or about one month from today!

