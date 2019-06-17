First Pacific Company Ltd. - Half The Price But Not Without Risk

The full size of that discounts depends on whether one bases the calculation on the direct stakes or chooses to employ a look-through discount.

In a recent article, I presented CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:CKHUF, OTCPK:CKHUY), a Hong Kong conglomerate relying on Europe. Today I would like to try to give readers an overview of another (albeit much smaller) company from the Chinese special administration zone that has its business focus elsewhere: First Pacific Company Ltd. (OTCPK:FPAFY, OTCPK:FPAFF).

First Pacific was founded in 1981 by Manuel V. Pangilinan who continues to be the company's CEO. The largest individual shareholder is chairman Anthoni Salim, the heir of the closely held Indonesian Salim Group who through a number of associated entities owns 44.35 percent of the company.

While First Pacific is incorporated and headquartered in Hong Kong, the company has almost no business operations there. Its primary focus is on Indonesia and the Philippines.

First Pacific itself reports in USD. However several of its holdings are either reporting or listed exclusively in other currencies or both. Wherever necessary I am using exchange rates as of June 14th.

Holding Company Or Conglomerate?

Personally, I would characterize First Pacific as somewhere in between of a holding company - such as for instance Investor AB (IVXSF) - and a conglomerate. It owns primarily significant minority stakes in its holdings but does also control some majority investments. What would speak for the company being a conglomerate is the intertwined group structure in which various companies in which First Pacific owns a stake do have cross holdings. Also First Pacific in some cases directly owns parts of portfolio companies' respective subsidiaries.

All that results in a rather complicated (or maybe more precisely speaking complex) portfolio structure. For most of its (indirect) holdings, First Pacific does report the percentage of (indirect) economic interest rather than exclusively disclosing direct ownership.

Portfolio

First Pacific's portfolio is grouped into four sections: (consumer) food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications.

There are several cross holdings between portfolio companies. Also some companies could be seen as belonging to either one sector or another (namely the agricultural businesses, which First Pacific itself lists among the natural resources division while the case might also be made that it might in fact rather fit into the food category). I will present the portfolio by business sector in the following. A graphic explaining the portfolio structure by entities can be found on page 261 of the 2018 annual report.

Food

First Pacific owns 50.1 percent of PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCPK:PIFMF, OTCPK:PIFMY). Indofood produces and distributes all kinds of food products ranging from wheat-based noodles to dairy products and beverages to name but a few. The company also owns about 80.5 percent of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCPK:PIFFY), which gives First Pacific about 40.3 percent indirect economic interest in that company. Indofood CBP markets consumer-branded food products. Notably, Indofood CBP has a considerably higher market capitalization than its parent at the moment. First Pacific's chairman Anthony Salim serves as Indofood's CEO.

First Pacific sold the second pillar of its food portfolio, a 50 percent stake in Australian food producer Goodman Fielder to Wilmar International Ltd. (OTCPK:WLMIF, OTCPK:WLMIY) -which had already been owning the remaining half of the company- for $280 million in March.

Infrastructure

Metro Pacific

First Pacific's foremost infrastructure investment is a 42 percent holding of Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (OTC:MPCFF, OTCPK:MPCIY) in which it controls 55 percent of voting rights. Metro Pacific is an infrastructure conglomerate whose portfolio spans across toll roads, power generation and distribution, hospitals, railways and logistics.

Overview of Metro Pacific's portfolio; source: Metro Pacific Investment Corp.

Metro Pacific owns 45.5 percent of Manila Electric Company (OTCPK:MAEOY), commonly known as "Meralco," the de facto monopolist electricity distributor of the greater Manila agglomeration. Notably, that investment alone has a higher market value than Metro Pacific as a whole based on current share prices.

Other

Besides its stake in Metro Pacific, First Pacific also owns 60 percent of FPM Power Holdings Ltd. An additional 7.6 percent economic interest is held indirectly through Meralco which owns the remainder of the company. Through FPM Power Holdings (Singapore) Ltd. it controls 70 percent of Singapore LNG-power plant operator PacificLight Power Pte Ltd., the remaining 30 percent of the company being owned by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas.

Natural Ressources

First Pacific owns 31.2 percent of Philex Mining Corporation (OTCPK:PXMFF, OTC:PXMFY). Philex's main business is gold mining yet it is also a producer of copper as a side product. The company's listed former subsidiary PXP Energy Corporation (OTC:PXPEF) - in which Philex still holds a 30.4 percent stake - engages in the upstream oil and gas business. First Pacific holds a 21.7 percent direct ownership in PXP Energy. Including indirect holdings its overall economic interest reaches 42.4 percent. First Pacific's ownership of Philex has a value of about $85 million while its direct stake in PXP has an additional value of about $60 million.

Two Rivers Pacific Holding Corp., an affiliate of First Pacific has an additional 15 percent economic interest in Philex and owns 6.7 percent of PXP Energy.

Through its holding in Indofood First Pacific also has a 31.4 percent economic interest in its listed subsidiary Indofood Agri Resources Ltd (OTCPK:INDFY). Indofood Agri is one of the largest producers of palm oil. It also plants sugar cane and rubber trees. First Pacific counts this indirect holding among the natural resources segment despite it being held indirectly through the parent which is grouped into the food segment.

First Pacific furthermore holds a direct ownership interest of 70 percent in FP Natural Resources Ltd. (the company has an additional 9.4 percent economic interest indirectly through Indofood Agri Resources) which in turn owns 32.7 percent of sugar refiner and ethanol producer Roxas Holding Inc. giving First Pacific a 22.9 percent effective economic interest in the company. Roxas is quoted on the Philippine Stock Exchange. Based on Roxas' current share price, First Pacific's indirect economic interest has a value of about $13 million.

Telecommunication

First Pacific owns 25.6 percent of PLDT Inc. (PHI), the leading telecom provider in the Philippines. Its wholly owned mobile communications subsidiary smart is the country's largest network operator. The company's second largest shareholder after First Pacific is Japanese telco market leader NTT Docomo, Inc. (OTCPK:NTDMF, OTCPK:DCMYY) with a 20.35 percent stake.

First Pacific's investment in PLDT has a value of about $1.3 billion based on the current share price on the NYSE.

Valuation

Due to the intertwined portfolio structure it is not immediately obvious at first sight how to calculate a suitable value of First Pacific. The main question is whether one should refer to only the value of the direct holdings or calculate a look through discount by taking into account the effective economic interest in portfolio companies respective subsidiaries, as many of the direct holdings trade at considerable discounts to their respective holdings as well.

Personally, I would prefer the more conservative approach, i.e. taking into account the value of the direct stakes. After all there is usually a reason if a company trades below the market value of its respective assets.

The direct listed assets alone have a value of about $4.765 billion. After the deduction of net debt on the holding level of $1.55 billion this would amount to a discount on the sum of its parts of nearly 45 percent without even taking into account some of the non-listed holdings.

If one would base the calculation on the economic interest instead of the market prices of the intermediary entities this becomes even larger. For example, Metro Pacific's Meralco stake alone has a value of $3.76 billion which exceeds the $2.77 billion total market value of Metro Pacific. Consequently, First Pacific's 19.1 percent effective economic interest in Meralco ($1.57 billion) would on its own be more valuable than its direct holding in Metro Pacific ($1.16 billion).

Similarly, the value of a 40.3 percent economic interest in Indofoods CBP ($3.27 billion) combined with the 31.4 percent economic interest in Indofood Agri Resources (105 million) surpasses the market value of its direct holding in the parent ($2.16 billion). As you can see, the case could be made that the real discount would easily surpass 50 percent. In its latest annual report, First Pacific itself estimated a discount to adjusted net asset value of 58.4 percent as of the end of 2018.

Risks And Downsides

Regardless of the chosen method of valuation, it is quite safe to say that First Pacific trades at a massive discount. As attractive as that may sound, there are nonetheless several risk factors to be taken into account which justify at least parts of that discount.

The company's by far most important markets are Indonesia and the Philippines. Naturally, an investment in those economies carries a considerably higher risk in comparison with developed markets. There also is an inevitable currency risk associated to those countries.

The structural complexity (especially the cross holdings) and its negative impact on overall transparency are another downside I would like to mention. Admittedly, First Pacific does quite a good job in terms of explaining that structure (I would suggest to have a look at the annual report rather than the information on the website as I find it to be more clearly understandable). Nonetheless, simplification in this regard would be preferable as far as I am concerned.

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that First Pacific could be a way to snap up exposure to the Indonesian and Filipino markets at a massive discount (not to say "half the price"). But only if one has a relatively high risk tolerance. An investor would have to be comfortable with putting his trust not only in the respective countries but also in the continued ability of management to successfully select the right investments. On the positive side, the portfolio has a good balance between rather cyclical and defensive businesses. Also many of the portfolio companies are market leaders or even de facto monopolists.

I do expect the company to keep on being traded at significant discounts for the foreseeable future. Therefore, I would suggest it only for investors that are furthermore in it for the long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his own due diligence and research.