Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot

The stock has less support than it had in the past, but I would not bet against the stock with my enemy's money at this point.

Regardless of macroeconomic developments, the company continues to improve its business and ability to continue to grow margins.

Home Depot has gone sideways since the start of 2018 when housing indicators started to show signs of weakness.

It's a while ago since I wrote my last article covering Home Depot (HD). Shortly after my article, the stock started to gain momentum. Unfortunately, since then, the stock has been in volatile sideways trend. In this article, I will tell you what it will take for Home Depot's stock to finally move higher and why this stock is one of the few retailers with a business model I actually like a lot.

What Went Wrong?

Without further ado, let's start with the core problem. I am not breaking any major news when I say that Home Depot's stock has been a major provider of alpha as the stock has rallied from less than $20 in 2009 to currently more than $200. The stock has had only a few periods where investors were confronted with increased volatility and neutral capital gains. So far, all of these periods ended in a big rally. In other words, statistically speaking, one could assume that the current sideways trend should end in a rally just like the one in 2016.

The major problem we are currently seeing is that building permits are going sideways. And generally speaking, when a leading homebuilding indicator goes sideways, it means that housing related activities are likely going to slow down as well. In 2016 for example, housing was very weak as well. Note that the graph above does not imply that Home Depot's fair value is at $110. That would be a major chart crime. I only show both indicators in one graph to compare the long-term trends.

Below, you get a better overview of the year-on-year change of both building permits and the home building ETF (ITB). Home Depot has a 4.4% weighting in this ETF.

Anyway, what we see is that homebuilding stocks are up 2% year-on-year after being down big at the end of 2018. We also see that the housing slowdown is much worse than back in 2016.

One of the coincident indicators I have frequently used when analyzing Home Depot is retail sales growth of the building materials and garden segment. This obviously only covers a small part of Home Depot's business, but it has been a good indicator of business activity in the DIY segment.

All things considered so far, it is plausible that Home Depot's stock price did not had a great performance lately. The year-on-year performance is currently at 5.7% which is one of the lowest numbers of the current expansion. It does make sense given that building materials and garden retail sales growth has declined to a new cycle low of just 0.24%. I am blaming slowing building permits which unfortunately means that these retail sales are unlikely to pick up quickly.

The outright comparison of both Home Depot's stock price and retail sales confirms what we saw in the second building permits graph. Stocks have already started to price in gains on the mid-term. Home Depot is about to break out with retail sales being in the first serious period of weakness since the end of the recession.

In all fairness, I have to say that it does make sense that Home Depot is not in a steep downtrend. It takes more to keep this stock down than a sideways sales trend. The company is one of the strongest retailers on the market with a top-tier supply chain. Until 2017, the company enabled 2-day parcel delivery to roughly 95% of the US population. This has been achieved and resulted in a new 2022 target. The new target aims to provide same-day/next-day delivery for up to 90% of the US population of a wider assortment of products including bulky goods.

By doing so, the company is building the fastest, and most efficient delivery and flow in home improvement. And that's not everything. The brick-and-mortar retail experience is further being enhanced by improving checkout options and a personalized experience.

All of this is part of the company's virtuous cycle which aims to use savings from lower operating costs to enhance sales growth and therefore push up margins even further.

The company expects to achieve operating margins of up to 15% in 2020 from 14.5% in 2017. Sales are expected to reach $120.4 billion from $101 billion in 2017 as the company discussed in June of this year.

The graph below shows 3 of my favorite indicators to quickly judge how a retailer is doing. The graph shows sales, EBITDA margins and operating income. All indicators are shown on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Sales growth continues to accelerate with 6% growth in the most recent quarter. That's fairly in line with previous quarters. Adjusted EPS, however, was up only 9%. Although this is still a number to be proud of, it is one of the slowest numbers of the current expansion. One of the reasons why that's the case is the sideways trend of margins since the start of 2018.

The company's margins are under pressure since the start of retail sales weakness. It perfectly makes sense because it is harder to generate sales growth in a challenging environment.

Nonetheless, with interest rates being in a downtrend and pressure on the Fed to lower rates, traders are hungry for housing related stocks. Especially the ones with high margins, a strong plan to support future growth and the ability to benefit from more than just a potential increase of building permits.

The stock is up more than 17% year-to-date and ready to start another attempt to break the resistance around $210. Although the macro environment is not supporting the stock like it used to, I think it would be dangerous to bet against Home Depot at this point.

I think the company can easily reach $220 on the mid-term without the need for building permits to show any significant improvement. The company has done extremely well over the past few years and is about to continue its success.

Margins will be a factor going forward because the current sideways trend will be a problem in case the economy slows further. That would almost guarantee EPS growth close to 0%.

However, for the time being until the next earnings release in August, I think the stock will continue to prove investors with capital gains. The company simply continues to be one of the strongest retailers on the market and deserves some love.

