The Asset Allocator: Should Young Investors Hold 100% Equity Portfolios? (Podcast)

Summary

The argument is sometimes made that a 100% stock portfolio will handsomely reward investors with long time horizons and a tolerance for risk.

Stocks’ higher expected returns, the fact that markets recover and stocks’ tax advantages are some of the reasons of those who advance this claim.

But financial advisors, unlike theoretical models, need to consider the things that happen to people in real life, like costly healthcare- and employment-related setbacks, which are quite commonplace.