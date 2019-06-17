Seadrill Partners: West Capricorn Gets Another Short-Term Job

West Capricorn

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has just announced that it has received a one-well contract for semi-sub West Capricorn. The rig will work for Kosmos Energy (KOS) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The job is expected to begin in Q4 2019, while the backlog is approximately $10 million. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $165,000, which is higher than its current estimate for modern benign environment semi-subs, which stands at $145,000 and in line with previous dayrate estimate for LLOG contract.

Currently, West Capricorn is working for LLOG in the Gulf of Mexico. The firm portion of the current contract is until July 2019, while it also has options until September 2019. Assuming the options are declared, Seadrill Partners has now secured the uninterrupted (or with a small gap) employment for West Capricorn until the end of this year.

Source: Seadrill Partners Q1 fleet status report

For the company in Seadrill Partners' situation, every contract counts. Currently, the only real moving part besides West Capricorn is the drillship West Polaris, which is warm stacked and whose fate is unclear. So far, Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) has not announced any details regarding its joint venture in Angola, which could have potentially employed West Polaris as one of the two rigs that will go into this joint venture from Seadrill's side. At this point, this looks like West Polaris' best hope to gain employment.

However, it is unclear whether Seadrill believes that Seadrill Partners has any chances to survive with the current capital structure (at $0.35 per Seadrill Partners' unit, the market has obviously made its decision regarding the company's fate). If the company has mentally written off Seadrill Partners, putting West Polaris into the joint venture makes no sense.

In the current market environment, I'd expect that the news of a short-term contract will produce no effect for the trading of Seadrill Partners' units. The main catalyst for Seadrill Partners will be the upcoming negotiations with creditors, but since the company will have a new CEO in July, any developments on this front will happen in the second half of the year, probably closer to the end of 2019. Seadrill Partners' debt is not due in 2019, and there is no sense to hurry and engage in negotiations with creditors amidst a big deterioration in market sentiment towards offshore drillers.

A reverse split is coming after the close of trading on July 1, 2019, which, given current market sentiment, could lead to additional downside for Seadrill Partners' units. Fundamentally, Seadrill Partners' fate depends on how banks will play the situation and whether they believe in the company's ability to service its debt load post 2020 so they can kick the can down the road one more time instead of taking a haircut and becoming unitholders. At this point, Seadrill Partners' units are an avoid for almost all investors and traders except for the most speculative ones willing to make a wild bet on successful negotiations.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.