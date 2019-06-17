The Asset Allocator: Should Young Investors Hold 100% Equity Portfolios? (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher (click the highlighted links).
Stocks’ higher expected returns, the fact that markets recover and stocks’ tax advantages are some of the reasons offered by proponents of a 100 percent stock portfolio, especially for those with long time horizons.
This podcast (5:06) argues that while such a portfolio may appear advantageous theoretically, financial advisors must remain rooted firmly in the realm of empirical experience, which is at odds with an overly aggressive investment approach.