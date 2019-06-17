Financial Advisors | Portfolio Strategy | Podcasts

The Asset Allocator: Should Young Investors Hold 100% Equity Portfolios? (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The argument is sometimes made that a 100% stock portfolio will handsomely reward investors with long time horizons and a tolerance for risk.

Stocks’ higher expected returns, the fact that markets recover and stocks’ tax advantages are some of the reasons of those who advance this claim.

But financial advisors, unlike theoretical models, need to consider the things that happen to people in real life, like costly healthcare- and employment-related setbacks, which are quite commonplace.

This podcast (5:06) argues that while such a portfolio may appear advantageous theoretically, financial advisors must remain rooted firmly in the realm of empirical experience, which is at odds with an overly aggressive investment approach.

