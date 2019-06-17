Pfizer's Acquisition Of Array BioPharma: An Inevitable Deal

The shift in focus for Pfizer has been primarily trying to enhance its oncology unit with acquisitions, which I believe has been largely accomplished after its latest buyout of Array BioPharma.

Pfizer and partner Merck KGaA have seen hardship with Bavencio, which has been lagging behind in immunotherapy space, which is why I believe this acquisition of Array was inevitable.

Pfizer (PFE) announced that it would acquire Array BioPharma (ARRY) for $48 per share, which is about a 62% premium from Friday's close. In total, this deal was worth approximately $11.4 billion. This sets off the notion for the potential of many other oncology acquisitions this year. Pfizer had to take a shift in focus for its oncology pipeline, because of a couple of hardships the last few years. This gives Pfizer a massive pipeline to build upon and specifically with a highly focused competitive advantage as opposed to many other cancer biotechs.

Alternate Route Of Oncology Focus

Pfizer paid a hefty amount to acquire Array BioPharma. The first thing to note is that the deal went smoothly right from the outset. The board of directors of both companies agreed to the merger. It is likely the biggest reason for this merger involves Pfizer's shift in focus for its oncology pipeline. Why I believe it chose to acquire Array was to take on cancer indications with an unmet medical need. In other words, develop drugs to adequately treat cancer with specific genetic mutations. This targeted approach could likely see improved clinical outcomes for these patients, and it could be in an area with limited competition.

Which brings me to the next point, which is that the shift for Pfizer likely comes after its hardship with Bavencio. Pfizer and its partner Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) have been doing alright with Bavencio in the immuno-oncology space, but have lagged behind with the likes of Merck (MRK) with Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) with Opdivo. Both of these big pharma companies are pretty much neck in neck when it comes to revenue in the anti-PD-1 inhibitor space. For example, Keytruda had generated over $7 billion in sales in 2018. Pfizer and its partner Merck KGaA have seen their share of setbacks in late-stage studies over the last few years with Bavencio. I believe that Pfizer decided to take a different approach, one that I believe will pay off in the long run. Being able to target specific genetic mutations of cancer creates a more personalized treatment approach. On top of that, it is a niche market with limited competition.

Massive Pipeline Addition Gives The Deal A Lot Of Credibility

It may seem like $11.8 billion is a lot of money, but when you put into the context of what was acquired, it makes plenty of sense. The biggest reason is the ability for the combination of Array's cancer drugs BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI. That's because they are being investigated in over 30 clinical trials against multiple solid tumor types. Do I believe that every single trial will ultimately be successful? Maybe they will, maybe they won't. The point is that with so many shots on goal, even if only half of the trials succeed, it would be good news for Pfizer.

There is even potential for a late-stage study using a triple combination therapy for metastatic colorectal cancer. Specifically, a phase 3 study known as BEACON using BRAFTOVI, MEKTOVI, and a chemotherapy drug for a genetic mutation of colorectal cancer. This is another solid foundation for the deal, which I believe adds value. It could be possible to see improved efficacy when combining both of these drugs with other cancer drugs. That's exactly what Array decided to do with this study. It chose to combine its drugs BRAFTOVI and MEKTOVI together with an EFGR inhibitor like cetuximab or panitumumab. It is not unorthodox for big pharma to use chemotherapy agents to combine with their own cancer drugs.

For instance, U.S. Merck has been successful in combining Keytruda with chemotherapy to gain improved clinical outcomes for patients with lung cancer. The key objective is to incorporate chemotherapy moderately as a final component to give efficacy a slight boost. Especially, when many immunotherapy treatments have been synergistic with chemotherapeutic agents. It's not ideal, but in a sense of clinical outcomes for these mutation-specific tumor patients, which target a subpopulation, it is necessary due to the aggressive nature of them.

An Acquisition Likely Planned Out Accordingly

It would be good to believe that Pfizer only based its decision on acquiring Array BioPharma just because of the massive pipeline it has. Of course, there has to be another logical reason behind such a massive payout for a small-cap biotech. I believe this reason involves sales. Array is a proven biotech that has generated substantial sales.

Back in May of 2019, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article, titled "Array's Positive Phase 3 Results Make The Case For Revenue Growth For BRAFTOVI And MEKTOVI", explaining that the growth in sales for the biotech made a strong case for continued expansion. The main focus of this article was that sales of BRAFTOVI plus MEKTOVI grew by 54% quarter over quarter. Specifically, combo sales in Q2 2019 were $22.7 million and then reached $35.1 million in Q3 of 2019. I expected sales to continue to grow, because I also noted that there was an approval achieved for Japan in unresectable melanoma with a BRAF mutation in February of 2019. Plus, the fact that its partner Pierre Fabre was seeking approval for the same combo in Switzerland as well. I believe that Pfizer may have likely factored in sales of the drugs before deciding to acquire Array.

Conclusion

Pfizer did a good job tracking Array and acquiring it at the right time. The reason why I state that is because I believe that Array could have been trading much higher in the coming years based on increased sales and having 30 shots on goal in the clinic. No way the value of the biotech would have stayed low for that much longer.

The second takeaway is that Pfizer needed a change or shift in focus for its oncology pipeline. Its partnership with Merck KGaA for Bavencio is seeing hardship against the likes of Merck with Keytruda and Bristol-Myers Squibb with opdivo. Both of these big pharmaceutical companies have a huge hold in the anti-PD-1 market. Bavencio has been struggling to hit in key areas like lung cancer, where Keytruda continues to dominate.

The risk is that there is no guarantee that the rest of the products in Array's pipeline will end up being successful in late-stage studies. Another potential risk is that there could be many other small-cap biotechs that start to dabble in developing drugs to target cancer with specific mutations. Considering that these subpopulations are small in nature, any new player into the field could really disrupt sales. That remains to be seen, but for the time being, I believe Pfizer made the right move acquiring Array. It was able to snatch it up before its value was driven higher by increased sales and before any other major player could bid on it. I'm honestly quite surprised Array wasn't acquired several years ago.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.