Amazon Works To Beef Up The Ecosystem: Lending

It points to the fact that building and sustaining "new" Modern Corporations takes a lot of oversight and input and shows why legacy companies like AT&T find the going difficult.

The difficulty Amazon is facing is just one example of what major Big-Tech companies have to do to keep their networks functioning to the fullest, it is not easy.

Lending has been a part of the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ecosystem for eight years.

Recently, this part of the Amazon platform has not been one of the major performers within the ecosystem.

As Nicholas Megaw describe in the Financial Times:

“In the past two years, growth has slowed significantly — outstanding loans almost doubled between the end of 2015 and end of 2016, to $661m, yet growth fell to just 4.7 per cent the following year, and was only 2.6 per cent in 2018, according to the company’s most recent annual report.”

Mr. Megaw goes on:

“Now Amazon appears to be gearing up for round two, having placed job ads for dozens of positions across Europe, Asia and at its Seattle headquarters.”

The reason: “The listings suggest that the company wants to overhaul its existing loan products, expand into several new countries and ‘turn the finance industry on its head’.”

This Amazon “problem area” highlights one of the difficulties of building your business model around networks and platforms, "ecosystems" that contain interactive units that build and grow off of one another.

It is this framework within which the “new” Modern Corporation can thrive.

These modern giants build off of intellectual capital. Consequently, many different products and services can be brought together within the same network and tied together. In this new age of information technology, massive scale can be achieved at zero or near-zero marginal cost.

This business model is a major contrast to the legacy business model that is linear in nature, just bringing together a supplier and the supplier’s customers.

The “new” business model is difficult to construct and build and one sees just how difficult the whole process is by looking at the difficulty historically successful corporations have in attempting to reconstruct themselves into a vibrant organization that can compete with the successful, Big-Tech organizations.

Evidence of this difficulty can be seen in the efforts being made by AT&T (NYSE: T) to move its business to the “new” model. In two articles, I have tried to capture this journey by discussing how AT&T, tied to the “linear” model, is searching for its way out of the past, trying to find out how to construct a “platform” business with networked participants.

To highlight the difficulty facing AT&T, I used recent data to contrast AT&T with Amazon to discover how performances differ. As AT&T is finding out, it is very, very difficult to build a platform business that has a vibrant network.

There is just no question that the “new” Modern Corporation produces results that legacy business models cannot touch.

But, it is also true that managing these "ecosystems" is not the easiest thing to do.

These examples highlight the difficulty a company like Amazon can have within the ecosystem it has built, something that does not get a lot of attention when the discussion moves into the realm of the Big-Tech firms.

How do you keep the ecosystem… or, parts of the ecosystem working… when the rest of the network seems to be functioning as well as would be liked. If the corporation does not keep the ecosystem working, then the whole thing becomes less efficient and the drag can be felt in other parts of the system.

Amazon, as is well known, has tons and tons of data and in the lending function used these data to make judgments about credit quality. Where Amazon came up short in the lending game was in the credit underwriting process… it did not have a source of a customers credit history. And, credit history is still an important component of making lending decisions.

As Mr. Megaw points out, Amazon is now attempting to move into an area where more credit data will become available for its credit decisions. Mr. Megaw explains that the “new EU rules — known as ‘Open Banking’ in the UK and PSD2 in the rest of Europe — could now make it easier for Amazon to make more informed lending decisions. The regulations, which started coming into effect last year, allow technology companies to access banks’ customer data if they have customers’ permission. Such access would allow Amazon to see information such as repayment histories and income from other marketplaces.”

This would give Amazon the sources to collect data on credit performance. Furthermore, as might be expected, Amazon is also rewriting its relationship software, planning new types of loans and connected services, and has devised a new invoicing system.

There is, of course, no guarantee that this new effort will work, and there is some doubt out in the marketplace that the new "open banking" rules will work in Europe and the UK, but Amazon is "out there" trying.

What it shows us, however, is the “new” Big-Tech ecosystems are not assured of success. They must continue to watch the different components of their platforms and make sure that each is carrying its weight.

Amazon is now showing the oversight that is needed to make all parts of the ecosystem work, and work together. They will be keeping the lending function, but, of course, in other cases, a component of the ecosystem may not work and has to be abandoned. One can note here how JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) dumped one of its platform offerings in order to make its system function better.

But, it is important for investors to know and see how these "new" Modern Corporations are handling their evolving corporate structure. It is not like a "legacy" corporation, like AT&T that has a linear business model tying together the company and its customers.

The "new" Modern Corporation is a big, intertwined process. And, there are many, many aspects to managing such an ecosystem and making all its parts work together as well as possible. An investor cannot just look at these firms and think that they operate just like to old model firms.

That is why today we are looking at the leaders of Big-Tech to show us what is needed. Amazon is certainly one of the leaders we need to watch. My feeling is that if anyone can put the system together, make it work, and grow it to the next stage, Amazon can do it.

This, to me, is the lesson of the day.

