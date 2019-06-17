Royal Bank Of Canada: A Dividend Grower To Hold Forever

Investment Thesis

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) has been a great long-term investment achieving a 10-year average total shareholder return of 14%. As the dominant banking franchise in its key Canadian market, RBC has market share leadership in its business lines that allows for greater cross selling and higher switching costs for its clients. Royal Bank's Wealth Management division has a growing share of high net worth clients that will continue to grow fee revenue. As the largest bank in Canada, RBC derives the greatest share of benefit from Canada's high margin and well regulated banking sector. A stable track record of earnings per share growth will continue to extend an impressive dividend growth record that has averaged 7% annually since 2008.

Company Profile

At CAD $146B or USD $108B, Royal Bank of Canada is the largest bank in Canada by market capitalization and one of the top 15 globally. With 81,000 employees and 1,221 branch locations worldwide, RBC operates in 36 countries around the world with extensive focus in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. The bank has over CAD $5.5T in assets under administration and over CAD $700B of assets under management. Royal Bank operates five major business segments for is 16M clients worldwide: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury Services and Capital Markets.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Along with Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), and National Bank (OTCPK:NTIOF), Royal Bank is one of the six banks that account for 90% of market share in the Canadian banking sector. Founded in 1864, Royal Bank of Canada is the leading financial services institution in Canada. The bank has a significant market share and is the #1 or #2 by market share in most of its product and service categories.

Source: RBC Investor Presentation

Canadian Banking Sector

In 2017, Royal Bank of Canada was named a Globally Systemically Important Bank by the Financial Stability Board in Basel, Switzerland. RBC is one of 29 financial institutions to be included in the G-SIB list for 2018 and is the only Canadian institution on the list. This inclusion highlights the scale of RBC as a global financial leader and speaks to the strength and importance of the Canadian banks beyond their domestic markets.

The Canadian banking sector has a history of strength and stability in the global financial services sector. Strong regulation ensured that the Canadian banks fared well during the global financial crisis. During the crisis, no major financial institutions defaulted, and all of the major banks preserved their dividends. Royal Bank of Canada, like its peers, is a beneficiary of stringent regulatory oversight and high barriers to entry.

Banks in the Canadian market are protected from new market entrants with high regulatory barriers to entry. This oligopoly banking structure has allowed incumbents to earn consistently high margins. As I have noted in previous articles about Canadian Banks, TD, and BNS, the domestic market structure and regulatory framework ensure that continued high performance can be reasonably expected among the six large Canadian banks. According to Equity Analyst, Eric Compton of Morningstar:

Explicit government subsidies on deposit insurance and mortgage insurance, as well as the implicit subsidy of being too big to fail domestically (all big six Canadian banks are labeled as domestic systemically important banks), and we believe an environment exists where excess returns for banks are almost certain to exist in Canada

A low cost asset base, high barriers to entry and high switching costs are enduring competitive advantages for the Canadian Banks.

As the largest bank in Canada, RBC who derives 62% of its revenue from the Canadian market, is especially advantaged by the preferential market position it has in the domestic Canadian marketplace. Regulation in the Canadian banking sector has led to lower overall system risks for all the major financial institutions. This tightly controlled market has also resulted in reduced legal costs and penalties. Since 2000, Royal Bank has only paid USD $96M in fines and penalties, compared to USD $12B for Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS), USD $9B for BNP Paribas SA (OTCQX:BNPQF), USD $5B for HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC) or a jaw-dropping USD $58B for Bank of America (BAC).

With an average annual total return of 16% over the past 5 years, the U.S. Banking sector has outperformed Canadian banks by a margin of 2%. Taking a longer 15-year view, the Canadian banks have achieved total annual shareholder return of 12% compared to 4% for U.S. banks. This long-term time horizon reflects lower volatility and lower overall risk associated with a more rigorously regulated banking sector.

Source: RBC Investor Presentation

Operating Performance

In the most recent quarter, RBC grew revenue by 14% while expenses grew by only 8%. These positive operating trends resulted in EPS growth of 6% for the quarter. The positive results from this last quarter were supported by strong operating results in the Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Personal and Commercial Banking Sectors. Notably, despite a slowdown in mortgage originations, RBC managed to expand mortgage balances by 5% over a year earlier, ahead of the industry average of 3.2%.

While the 19% yoy growth in Capital Market revenue is largely attributable to improving market conditions from the previous quarter, the 7% net income growth in the Personal and Commercial Banking division is a result of higher deposits and organic growth. In the Wealth Management division, net income grew 9% over the previous year as a result of higher net interest income and better spreads at City National Bank, RBC's prize U.S. high net worth wealth management firm.

Growth Opportunities

RBC has managed to grow organically and through acquisition throughout all stages of the last economic cycle. Since 2013, deposits in the personal banking division have grown at a CAGR of 4.7% while business deposits have grown at a CAGR of 7.3%. Growth in the Canadian core Personal and Commercial Banking division has been focused on digital marketing, cross selling, and capturing market share. This focus on market share has been successful, with RBC making efforts to capture the business of new immigrants and students. Royal Bank's "RBC on Campus" program, a student-focused financial services centre on university campuses has posted 8% sales growth annually over the last two years.

Royal Bank's most exciting growth opportunity lies in its growing Wealth Management division. RBC has grown its portion of revenue derived from Wealth Management from 13% in 2016 to 18% in 2018. With the acquisition of City National, a large U.S.-based wealth manager for USD $5B in 2015, RBC added USD $336B in AUM to its Wealth Management division. With this acquisition, RBC signalled a goal of moving its Wealth Management business up-market with a growing portion of high net worth clients served by the Wealth Management division. As of 2017, clients with >$1M in wealth grew from just 11% in 2007 to 27% a decade later. This move into the U.S. market is focused on wealth management and helps RBC to diversify from its Canadian Base without having to compete in the more crowded retail banking market.

Driving Operational Efficiencies & Digital Transformation

Royal Bank, like its peers, has been striving to find greater efficiencies in an effort to reduce costs. Key initiatives have been to reduce staffing and migrate to digital banking while maintaining customer service. These efforts have been effective, as Royal Bank has improved its efficiency ratio. In the second quarter of 2018, Royal Bank announced a goal of improving its efficiency ratio to below 40% by 2021 in its Canadian Banking division. While RBC is currently 4% better than its peers in this category, it continues to make progress towards this goal, posting a 42% efficiency ratio in the second quarter of 2019.

Source: RBC Q2 2019 Results

Pursuing a strategy of reducing physical footprint and headcount while expanding digital offerings and investing in mobile technology has helped RBC reduce its operations expenses as % of revenue from 7.6% in 2015 to 6.6% by the end of 2017. RBC has made significant investments in digital banking and has improved performance and customer experience. RBC has 6.5M active digital and mobile users on a network that handles 2B transactions annually.

Source: RBC Investor Presentation

RBC has been active in using targeted marketing to enhance offerings to customer. Specifically, the bank has been successful in driving bundling of services that has led customers to consolidate their financial services to RBC's suite. From 2015 to 2017, RBC improved click-through rates by 2.4X while reducing the cost per click by 26%. This effective digital marketing has helped to grow sales without having to invest in brick and mortar locations or add staff.

In addition to digital investment, RBC has been active in advancing its FinTech agenda through its RBC Ventures division. Over the past few years, Royal Bank has partnered with leading universities and startups to develop financial technology that adds value to the client experience. Through this initiative, RBC has launched 7 ventures, made 12 strategic investments, one acquisition, and has entered into 20 strategic partnerships. These efforts are focused at ensuring that RBC has a stake in any disruptive technologies that emerge in the financial services space.

Valuation

RBC is trading at just under 11X forward earnings and 11.79X trailing 12-month earnings. The current P/E ratio of 11.9X is below Royal Bank's 5-year average P/E of 12.6X. Similarly, the current P/B of 1.9X is below the firm's 5-year average P/B of 2.1X. Royal Bank and TD Bank tend to trade a higher multiple compared to other Canadian peers due to their high quality wealth management business and U.S. exposure, respectively. Over the last 12 months, Royal Bank has grown its EPS by 12.21%, second only to Bank of Montreal over the last 12 months.

Source: Author, Data Source: RBC Direct Investing

Morningstar maintains a fair value of CAD $110 based on a multiple of 12.5X 2019 earnings. Of the 13 analysts who maintain one year price target for Royal Bank, the target consensus is CAD $111.46. This estimate seems very reasonable, given it is just off RBC's 12-month high of CAD $107.81. The implied 7% price appreciation combined with a ~4% dividend should result in annual returns of ~11% before factoring in dividend growth.

Dividend Growth

The Royal Bank of Canada has paid a dividend on its common shares every year since 1870. This track record has spanned two World Wars, The Great Depression, countless oil price declines, housing market corrections and every interest rate environment imaginable. The current quarterly dividend of CAD $1.02 represents a yield of 4.02%. With a long history of dividend growth and an attractive yield, RBC has returned over CAD $35B to shareholder through dividends over the last decade. While dividend growth halted from 2008 to 2011, Royal Bank of Canada never cut its dividend during the global financial crisis. Despite this pause in dividend growth in the midst of the global financial crisis, Royal Bank has still posted an impressive dividend CAGR of 7% from 2008 to 2018.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

RBC's trailing 12-month payout ratio is 45.4%; a rate that is expected to fall to 44% over the next 12 months due to growing earnings. This payout ratio is at the lower half of the firm's 40-50% payout target, leaving a long runway for continued dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio has declined from 47% in 2015 despite the dividend growing 32% over this period. Dividend growth has been supported by steady EPS growth that has averaged 8.8% over the last 5 years and 14% since 2010. Steady revenue growth driven by improved efficiencies, market leadership and high margins in the Canadian banking sector, will ensure continued dividend growth for decades to come.

Source: RBC Direct Investing

Consensus estimates from the 12 analysts who look at RY's dividend growth average 6.5% dividend growth in 2020 and 7% growth in 2021. This growth forecast is supported by a history of EPS growth that will allow Royal Bank to increase its payout while maintaining its conservative payout ratio.

Risk Analysis

Royal Bank of Canada is a stable, well diversified financial institution with a 155-year track record of rewarding shareholders. The firm finished the second quarter of 2019 with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 11.8%, easily meeting its requirements as a globally systemically important bank. Royal Bank maintains high quality (A or AA or equivalent) credit ratings from four major credit ratings agencies, reflecting earnings stability.

Source: RBC at a Glance Q2 2019

While Royal Bank has a track record of exemplary stewardship and fiscal prudence, all financial institutions carry investment risks. With 62% of revenue derived from Canada, Royal Bank is closely tied to the Canadian economy. The two key domestic market risks for Canadian financial institutions are the housing market and consumer debt levels. Secondary risks are exposure to international markets and commodity price exposure.

Over the last few years, the Canadian housing market has experienced robust growth which has been accompanied by significant increases in home prices; especially in major cities like Vancouver and Toronto. Rapid increases in home prices fueled concerns of a housing bubble forming, that if burst would have a negative impact on the Canadian banks. Since that time, new regulations from the Bank of Canada require that new buyers qualify at the Bank of Canada prime rate. This 2% buffer requirement for interest rates has slowed home sales and new housing starts in hot markets, mitigating concerns around a potential housing market crash.

As of the 1st quarter of 2019, 38% of Royal Bank of Canada's CAD $246B residential mortgage portfolio is insured through the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation. The remaining 62% of uninsured mortgage debt has an average LTV of 51%. This modest leverage, combined with ever stricter regulations around borrowing, contributes to low levels of delinquencies and defaults in Canada. Canadian regulators have recently expanded the mandatory insurance for high leverage loans to include individual stress testing for mortgage approvals. Even in expensive housing markets such as Vancouver and Toronto, the percentage of mortgages where payments are 90+ days past due is under 0.09%.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

A recent report from Statistics Canada highlighted that consumer debt for Canadian households has reached a new high of 178% of disposable income. With high debt levels, Canadian consumers have little capacity to borrow raising doubts about the growth outlook for the Canadian economy. While concerns about consumer debt capacity are noteworthy, loan growth volume has continued to grow steadily. Loans and acceptances in the Personal and Commercial Banking division grew 5.37% year over year in the 1st quarter of 2019. This stable loan growth is supported by a healthy economic backdrop with unemployment rates at a 43-year low in Canada and 49-year low in the United States; Royal Bank's second most important market. In Canada, total net debt as a % of GDP is a fraction of the G7 average suggesting a long runway for continued credit expansion over the long term.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada

Since early 2019, there have been reports of increased short positions against the Canadian banks. Notably, Steve Eisman has spoken out about his concerns with the Canadian banking sector. In April, Eisman suggested that the Canadian banking sector is ill-prepared for the next credit cycle. While these short positions have been hyped, they remain nominal with short interest in Royal Bank accounting for just 0.67% of shares outstanding. This compares to 0.70% for Bank of America and 0.72% Citibank (NYSE:C), respectively. Dale Roberts, another contributor on Seeking Alpha, addresses Eisman's inflated concerns about the Canadian Banks in an April 2019 article.

Investor Takeaways

Royal Bank of Canada has continued to grow its franchise since 1870. As a market leader, RBC will continue to drive EPS growth by growing wealth management revenue and through product cross-selling. The bank will continue its drive efficiencies and reduce overall costs by executing on its digital strategy and FinTech investments. Royal Bank of Canada is best in class financial services company that investors can hold for long-term dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY, BNS, C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.