It's Better To Be Early Than Late

I would much rather be early in playing defense than late.

I'm not interested in trying to call the exact top of the market.

When signs of a business cycle peak are clearly present, astute investors will gradually and systematically begin to reduce their risk profile.

The stock market tends to peak about 4 months before the economy.

One of the hardest things for a market strategist to do is to admit that their view is wrong and change direction. It takes courage and humility to admit a mistake, but it also prevents the mistake from causing further damage.

I'm not ready to change direction yet, but I will admit that I was too early with my call to start raising cash.

My Mistake

About a year ago I began to advise my clients to start raising cash because my models were signaling increasing risk of a recession and a potential bear market. I went, gradually and in predefined steps, from 5% cash to 10%, then 15%, and 20% as the months went by.

I believe this is simply playing smart defense. The recession and bear market that my models are forecasting have been delayed by Fed Chairman Powell's assurances that he will do whatever is necessary to keep the economy and the stock market expanding.

(That's not his job, by the way. His job is to maintain stable prices and encourage robust employment. But that's a discussion for another day.)

My Recession Model

I base my stock market forecasts largely on my two econometric models - one that measures the health of the economy, and a second that uses Bayesian inference to work out the probability of a bear market arriving within the next 12 months.

Bear markets come in all shapes and sizes, but the ones that are linked to an oncoming recession have historically been greater in magnitude and longer in duration than those with no such link.

That's why I maintain these two models. I don't usually advise my clients to exit the market unless the risk of a bear market and a recession are sufficiently high.

I'll walk you through the models, starting with the big picture view and ending with the specific indicators that drive the models. First up is a summary of the four groups of indicators in the recession forecast model. I use traffic lights as an intuitive way to display the combined readings for each of the four categories.

The Yield Curve light is flashing red, due to the inverted Treasury curve, the uptick in the Junk-Treasury spread, and the deteriorating credit ratings for investment grade corporate debt.

The Misery Index is calculated by adding the US inflation rate and the US unemployment rate. The misery index can be used as a gauge at how the economy is doing. Because of the components, this indicator tends to be at its highest when inflation or unemployment has increased.

The current reading The current of 5.39 is near an all-time low. You may wonder why the traffic light for this indicator is flashing yellow? It's because the model uses it as an overvalued/undervalued measure of extremes. Mean reversion theory says that an ultra-low reading signals a move higher, towards the mean reading.

Consumption is an aggregation of retail sales, consumer confidence, and personal disposable income.

Production is an aggregation of industrial production and the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI).

The Recession Risk Gauge

Next up is another visual representation of the combined readings from all the economic indicators in the model. The current reading of 63 indicates that the next recession is likely to begin sometime within the next 6-12 months.

The Data Supporting the Recession Model

The Long Term History of the Recession Model

As you can see in the above chart, the recession model does a good job of warning that we are edging closer to a new recession.

The black horizontal line on the chart is drawn at the 200 level, which represents an early warning signal that a recession might be coming.

When this indicator drops below zero, a recession is virtually assured.

My Bear Market Probability Model

Continuing with the traffic light metaphor, the equity model is showing three yellows and one green light. The green light is a summary of several technical indicators, due primarily to the bullish momentum we've seen recently.

The rest of the lights are flashing caution but not panic.

The Fundamental group includes earnings expectations, profit margins, and credit conditions.

Valuation includes the usual suspects - P/E and P/B ratios, distance from long-term price trends, and the premium over the replacement costs of businesses.

Risk includes the current Equity Risk Premium for stocks, On-Balance Volume, and the distance from the long-term standard deviation of annual returns.

The Data Supporting the Bear Market Probability Model

The History of the Bear Market Probability Model

The Bullish Case

The bulls are by definition optimistic about the future. They anticipate a continuation of this historic economic expansion and bull market for as far as their eyes can see. They are counting on Trump's trade wars to succeed in boosting economic growth. And they are counting on businesses to ratchet up capital investment and create more jobs.

Turbocharging this optimism is the signal from Jerome Powell that he is done raising rates and his next move will be to cut rates. That's an assumption by financial media, not a promise from Chairman Powell. And if he does cut rates investors should be asking... why?

The only logical answer to the why question is that he wants to prevent, or postpone, the onset of the next recession. Is that a sign for investors to load up on stocks now? I don't think so.

GDP is struggling to remain above a 2% growth rate

Mean Reversion - the inescapable force of equity markets

The long-term annual return for the market since 1900, using price only, and before inflation is 6.7%. Add in dividends and the return improves to 9.45% Since the last market bottom in March 2009, the market has produced an annualized compound return of 15% before dividends and inflation.

But are 15% annual returns that investors have come to expect likely to continue for the next 10 years? The way you answer this question will go a long way to defining you as either an optimist, a realist, or a pessimist.

In my view, the market will likely produce an annual return of 5% or less over the next 10 years. After adjusting for inflation and taxes that works out to roughly 1% per year. It really doesn't matter when the market will top out (it might have already) or at what price the market tops out. It only matters how deep the next recession and bear market will go before mean reversion once again becomes the investor's friend.

There are other signs of trouble ahead. Employment gains appear to be slowing, as are average hourly earnings. Worker productivity, average earnings, and average hours worked are all softening a bit.

And the key to the continuation of this historic bull market is earnings.

The Earnings Picture

In the final analysis, earnings growth are the primary driver of stock returns. Dividend growth is important too, and P/E expansion or contraction is the third main driver of stock prices. Let's look at earnings.

For the past couple of years earnings growth was very strong. But over the last couple of quarters this growth has slowed considerably.

The trailing 4-Quarter average growth was a stellar 22.7%. But growth slowed to 14.4% in Q4 2018. Still robust, but losing momentum.

Q1 2019 growth came in nearly flat. Analysts have been reducing their estimates for 2019 over the last 3 months.

You can see the estimate compression in the chart below.

For a longer term view of earnings and estimates, see the chart below.

The Fed taps the brakes

A casual review of history shows that when the Fed deems it necessary to lower short term rates, especially when the prevailing rates are already low, it's almost always means that they are concerned about an economic recession. The Fed rarely, if ever, cuts rates when the economy is firing on all cylinders.

Morgan Stanley

In a note to clients last week, Morgan Stanley said the following:

“The economic data continue to deteriorate.” Weak durable goods orders, soft capital spending, soggy retail earnings, lackluster freight shipments, and a bad jobs number are all symptoms of an aging economic expansion that is running out of gas. And a rate cut by the Fed won't save the economy.

“A rate cut after a long hiking cycle tends to be negative for stocks, in contrast to a pause like in January, which is typically positive. We’ve been vocal about the likelihood of U.S. earnings and the economic cycle disappointing this year. Specifically, I’ve argued that the second half recovery many companies have promised and investors expect is unlikely to materialize.”

“The markets have really been saying that growth will disappoint whether there is a trade deal or not, therefore, we continue to recommend investors stay defensively positioned."

Furthermore, the Morgan Stanley analysts point out that business conditions (and therefore future earnings growth) are deteriorating rapidly.

Final Thoughts

Are you an optimist, a pessimist, or a realist? I consider myself a realist. Optimists drive prices to extreme and unsustainable highs. Pessimists do the opposite. A realist takes note of these extremes and positions his or her portfolio accordingly.

I also consider myself a contrarian by nature. I'm sensitive to extremes in all asset classes, stocks, and sentiment readings. I play aggressive defense. But I never go "all-in" or "all-out" with my portfolio. I make adjustments gradually, based on what my models are saying.

This, to me, is simple common sense. It's not easy to set up a defensive strategy, but anyone can do it if they are willing to put in some effort up front. Once your defensive strategy is in place, it's just a matter of following your own trading rules.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, VTI, SH, GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.