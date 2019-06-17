Dick's Sporting Goods Is Range Bound, And That's A Good Thing

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a leading sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. Dick's operates over 700 sporting goods stores across the U.S. catering to all levels of athletes as well as outdoor enthusiasts. Dick's relies heavily on trusted retail names such as Nike, Adidas, and more recently, Yeti.

Source: Dick's Sporting Goods

Stuck in the Mud

Those of us who own this stock are well aware that the stock price has been in a holding pattern for the past three years. That chart below clearly shows that the stock price has found a home between the $33 and $37 marks. In fact, in the last year alone, there were 7 instances of the stock dipping below $37, only to retrace back and touch or exceed that mark. Similarly, when the stock has dipped below $33 on multiple occasions, it has quickly reversed course. Without taking 1095 data shots, there is no way to get an exact number, but a visual check of the chart below shows the stock spending at least 75% of its time over the last three years between those two numbers.

A look at the second chart is also valuable from an investing perspective. That chart, showing a three-year snapshot of valuations, shows Dick's as being valued very consistently from a Forward PE perspective. In fact, Dick's has clearly spent over 90% of its time with a Forward PE between 10 and 12. The current valuation of 9.981 seems to indicate a very safe entry point.

Data by YCharts

The Headwinds Appear Overblown

The biggest critics of Dick's saw management's decision on Feb. 18 as a doomsday scenario. On that date, Dick's announced its decision to stop sales of AR-15 style and semi-automatic rifles in their stores. Hunters and 2nd Amendment enthusiasts had a field day. They called Dick's anti-gun activism bizarre and the pro-gun community launched countermeasures including removing Dick's from membership in organizations and withdrawing some products from Dicks' outlets.

The NRA and related organizations have a strong and vocal presence and to say there was no fallout would not be accurate. The stock fell 6.1% in the next month and missed the quarterly earnings estimate based on softness in the hunting categories. However, fast forward to today and we can note that Dick's is coming off an earnings beat with Bank of America citing some positives related to hunting and outdoor categories:

BofA retail analysts cited fewer headwinds in the hunting category, shipments from Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) of popular footwear styles like the Nike Air Max 720 and the Adidas Ultraboost 19, and “continued strength in outdoor equipment as Dick’s continues to elevate its product assortment with key brands such as YETI (NYSE:YETI) ” for the more upbeat outlook.

In the end, when we look at Friday's closing price of $33.92, it's incredibly close to the high of $33.85 on the Monday following management's decision to pull semi-automatic guns off of its shelves.

Current Catalysts

Dick's does have a couple of ongoing catalysts and a couple in the hopper. Dick's has increased online sales by double digits in each of the last two years. Secondly, as cited above, management is excited about the YETI brand in the outdoor segment. In addition, Dick's recently launched DSG, a new high-quality, value-oriented performance brand across men's, women's and kids athletic apparel. DSG is only available at Dick's. Finally, Dick's is expanding in the interactive experience category and plans to add batting cages to 20 of its stores in the current quarter.

Solid and Predictable

Many would call it understandable that Dick's discontinued its automatic guns sales after one of its guns was sold to Nicholas Cruz, who killed 17 people in a school shooting. However, the fallout from the NRA's response did result in Dick's "crying uncle" to a certain extent as they are now are pulling the hunt category from a number of its stores and repurposing that floor space.

In the end, however, the fallout doesn't seem severe. Dick's is what it is. What the company lost in sales from the hunt category, it gained in other categories. In the aggregate, the needle has hardly moved. The numbers below show that despite the headlines and initiatives, gross profit has been very consistent over the past four years. Analysts expect this very slow growth story to continue as the 27 analysts who follow the stock are predicting 3.9% growth over the next five years.

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

Margins Matter

To add to my "safe investment" thesis. I will point out that Dick's has the best margins among its publicly invested peers. The chart below shows that Dick's has maintained consistent margins above 5% while it's publicly traded peers fall below that mark. This is especially impressive when combined with the fact that Dick's offers a more varied product selection and seemingly, at least to me better bargains than its publicly traded brethren.

Dick's has a price match guarantee, an easy to understand loyalty program, and consistently offers special promotions. If you have a little time and you can't get 20% off a single item or $10 off $50 spent at Dick's, you aren't trying. The consistency of margins provides a safety net in that if things got really tough, Dick's could offer even more in the way of promotions.

Data by YCharts

Final Word

Warren Buffet's first rule of investing is "Don't lose money." If you are looking for a low-risk investment that caters to that mantra, Dick's is a good choice. Dick's has a trusted brand, a solid online presence, and economies of scale its pure closest competitors can't match. In my opinion, there are three ways to play Dick's as an investment and they all have their own merit.

Firstly, you could simply buy at the low end of the trading range and consider Dick's 3.19% dividend an added safety net.

Secondly, you could use Dick's as a trading stock. Picking up shares in the low $33s and selling around $37 would net you 20% even if you could only do it twice in a year. You could adjust those numbers slightly going forward as you see fit.

Finally, and this is the strategy I like best, you could play Dick's through conservative options. Selling a $34 July put would currently give you an entry price of $32.47. If you went out further and sold a $34 September put, you would have an entry point of $31.17. If the price stayed above the $34 strike price at expiration, you would simply collect $147 or $275 for each put, depending on the expiration chosen. Collecting those amounts for these short time periods would equate to annualized returns of 43% and 32.4% respectively.

In the end, Dick's is range bound and I believe it will be so for the foreseeable future. If that turns out to be the case, you can use any three of the strategies above to yield solid returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DKS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.