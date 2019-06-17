Adobe: Another Possible Earnings Beat On The Horizon

On earnings day, I expect to "check the boxes" that I believe will reaffirm my bullishness towards this name.

Digital experience, aided by recent acquisitions, should propel top-line growth to 23%, while margins might not head higher until next quarter.

San Jose-based Adobe (ADBE) could be hours away from delivering its 12th consecutive all-round beat.

On Tuesday, after the closing bell, the software company will report the results of its fiscal 2Q19. Revenue expectations are set at $2.7 billion, matching management's guidance. Meanwhile, estimated non-GAAP EPS of $1.78, if reached, would top the outlook by a penny.

I expect the quarter to be marked by a solid bump in revenues, particularly in Digital Experience (29% of sales last quarter), driven in large part by inorganic growth. The one-year anniversary of the Magento and Marketo acquisitions will not be until June and October 2019, respectively. Therefore, I estimate that the new e-commerce and B2B marketing businesses will likely drive about six to seven percentage points of top-line growth in the period.

However, I also expect Digital Media to post solid results, with revenues rising in the 20% to 21% range. Within this segment, Adobe has been pushing for growth inorganically, including through the most recent purchase of French 3D gaming and entertainment graphics platform Allegorithmic in January. Most important, in my view, are the market-wide opportunities in the creative business that have yet to be fully captured - see company's estimate of addressable market below.

The trends in media content creation and sharing, social media marketing, migration to cloud and increased adoption of mobile platforms all play in favor of Adobe growing Creative Cloud at a double-digit pace for many quarters to come, in my opinion. Securing those revenues in place over the longer term and helping to smooth out quarter-to-quarter performance is the company's revenue model, primarily recurring and subscription-based in nature.

Below is what Adobe's fiscal 2Q19 P&L might look like, based on the guidance provided. I will be particularly interested in checking the company's margins, which are expected to suffer in the first half of the year due to M&A-related purchase accounting effects. But as Adobe continues to gain scale and fully integrate the three acquisitions made in the past 12 months, I expect profitability to start shifting higher by next quarter.

On the stock

ADBE represents a fairly large chunk of my All-Equities SRG portfolio, nearly one-tenth of the total. I like the stock for a number of reasons, including (1) the favorable macro-level trends mentioned above, (2) the already-high margins that should improve over time with gains of scale, (3) the predictability of the revenue stream and (4) the robustness of a balance sheet that has minimal levels of net debt, despite all the recent M&A activity.

I do not expect the results of fiscal 2Q19 to have much of an impact on my investment thesis, and maybe not even on share price. Given the stability of Adobe's business model and the full-year guidance update provided as recently as March, I believe meaningful surprises (whether positive or negative) are unlikely to be delivered this week.

So on Tuesday, I will be looking to "check the boxes" that I believe will reaffirm my bullishness towards this name. Any potential share price weakness might represent an opportunity to accumulate shares at a lower earnings multiple, which has risen seven turns since the late December trough of about 28x.

