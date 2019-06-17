Duke Energy's Transformation Story Is Largely Complete

We like Duke Energy's recent moves, but caution there are significant risks, particularly as it relates to its net debt load and the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project.

Image Source: Duke Energy Corporation - IR Presentation

By Callum Turcan

Over the past decade, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) and its corporate profile have undergone a complete transformation. An acquisitive history enabled the utility to build up a sizable regulated electric and regulated natural gas rate base across several states, with renewable energy investments growing Duke Energy's merchant power division. By shedding its international assets and growing its domestic footprint, the company has fundamentally become a much stronger enterprise in our view. In this piece, we will cover Duke Energy's transformation story, growth trajectory, payout coverage, and potential downside risks the company faces.

As of this writing, Duke Energy yields 4.2% and is trading above the upper end of our fair value range (defined as the range of our intrinsic value estimates of DUK shares based on our forecasted enterprise free cash flows, forecasts that are built upon reasonable growth assumptions for a utility) as investors seek yield in a low interest rate environment. In general, we see the high-yield space offering up a lot of juicy opportunities for income-seeking investors, especially as the US Fed is poised to start cutting rates again. We caution that DUK is richly valued partly for that reason, so if the US Fed doesn't cut rates as expected, that could pose a major downside risk.

Transformation

Duke Energy acquired Progress Energy in a deal that was completed in 2012 and Piedmont Natural Gas in a transaction completed in 2016. These moves greatly expanded Duke Energy's regulated electric rate base and gave it exposure to the regulated natural gas utility space. In order to simplify its operations, reduce downside risks, and pay down debt, the company divested its international operations through a series of deals announced in 2016. Additionally, keep in mind management retired ~6,000 MW of coal-fired power generation from 2010 to 2018 while making major investments in natural gas-fired power plants and green energy developments in order to better position Duke Energy for the future.

Corporate Overview and Risk Considerations

At the end of 2018, Duke Energy had 7.7 million electric customers across its 95,000 square mile service area that covers six states (NC, SC, FL, IN, OH, and KY) that were supported by 51,000 MW of owned electricity generation capacity, 31,000 miles of transmission lines, and 280,000 miles of distribution lines. Duke Energy had 1.6 million natural gas customers at the end of last year in five states (NC, SC, KY, OH, and TN) that were supported by 33,000 miles of natural gas pipelines and 28,000 miles of natural gas service lines. Note the firm also has a sizable non-regulated (in the utility sense) power generation division that had 3,000 MW of power generation capacity at the end of 2018, made possible through wind and solar farms situated in 14 states (AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, HI, KS, NC, NY, OK, PA, TX, WI, and WY).

Management expects 85% of Duke Energy's adjusted EPS this year will come from its electric utilities business, which is mostly if not entirely regulated. The remainder comes from the firm's largely regulated (outside of certain midstream investments) natural gas utilities business (representing 9% of its adjusted EPS forecast for 2019) and its commercial renewable division (representing 6% of its adjusted EPS forecast for 2019) which is largely non-regulated.

This growing utility's regulated operations are concentrated in America's Midwestern and Southwestern markets. When viewing Duke Energy's geographical concentration risks, the company has greatly reduced its unsystematic risk over the years by moving into new states (largely through acquisitions).

Utilities that operate in just a couple of states have significant geographical concentration risks for obvious reasons. An example of that downside includes the chance that adverse exogenous events, such as terrible weather conditions, trade wars, or reduced levels of commodity extraction activity, creating a regional recession. That could depress demand for electricity and natural gas in that particular region, hurting the financial performance of utilities operating in the area. Another example of a geographical concentration risk includes potential changes in the state-level regulatory structure in ways that negatively impacts utilities operating in the area.

Gaining significant exposure to the regulated natural gas utilities business via its Piedmont purchase modestly reduced Duke Energy's business concentration risk. More importantly, Duke Energy has made serious headway in shifting its power generation capacity away from coal and towards greener energy sources, with natural gas and nuclear power acting as the bridge between the old world and the new. Utilities over-reliant on coal may find themselves in a tough spot should more stringent federal, state, or local environment regulations come into force.

Image Shown: Duke Energy has steadily shifted its fuel mix towards natural gas and renewable energy sources and away from coal since 2005. This transition is expected to continue through 2030 and likely beyond. Image Source: Duke Energy - IR Presentation

Duke Energy exited the first quarter of 2019 with $0.4 billion in cash and cash equivalents on hand versus $59.2 billion in total debt (defined as "notes payable and commercial paper" plus "current maturities of long-term debt" plus "long-term debt"), good for a net debt position of $48.8 billion. It's common for utilities to have large net debt positions, a capital structure made feasible through the stability of regulated utility firm's cash flow streams. As Duke Energy retains solid investment-grade credit ratings, it should maintain access to capital markets at attractive rates. That being said, we caution that the large net debt loads pose a serious risk to investor payouts in the event of a major downturn in American economic activity.

Image Shown: Duke Energy has solid investment grade credit ratings with stable outlooks. Image Source: Duke Energy - IR Presentation

Growth on the Horizon

By investing heavily in growing its regulated rate base, and other operations, Duke Energy seeks to generate 4-6% adjusted EPS CAGR from 2019 to 2023. That will be achievable in part through its $37.0 billion capital expenditure program from 2019 to 2023, which is heavily weighted towards the regulated electric space (85% of its expected capital expenditures during this period). That includes major transmission, distribution, power generation, and environmental investments. Renewable energy investments including solar farms in Florida, battery storage projects in the Carolinas, and potentially EV charging stations in several states are expected to represent 7% of Duke Energy's capital expenditures over this time frame. Natural gas investments, both in local distribution infrastructure and in midstream projects (such as long-haul pipelines), are expected to represent 16% of Duke Energy's capital expenditures from 2019 to 2023.

Image Shown: Duke Energy is expecting steady adjusted EPS growth on the back of a growing regulated rate base. Image Source: Duke Energy - IR Presentation

There are some risks involved with this strategy, more so on the natural gas side, as the ~$7.4 billion (at the midpoint of guidance) Atlantic Coast Pipeline project might not get the needed regulatory approval to advance any further. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) is the lead developer (48% interest in the endeavor), and unfortunately Dominion has run into numerous legal roadblocks preventing the firm from completing construction activities in certain areas. As Duke Energy owned 47% of the development as of the end of 2018, legal and regulatory hurdles are material to its financials as well. The goal of the project is to build a 600-mile long pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina, linking prolific natural gas supplies from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in Appalachia to the East Coast.

Dominion Energy had a permit vacated by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last year that allowed the firm to build the pipeline across the Appalachian Trial on National Forest Land. Construction activities were halted in December 2018, and if that legal ruling isn't successfully appealed, the project may be canceled as rerouting the pipeline doesn't appear financially feasible (keeping in mind this project had already been delayed before and cost estimates are on the rise). We will be monitoring this situation going forward. Duke Energy noted it has a "Plan B" if things don't work out, but management is sticking with the current course for now. Dominion Energy remains optimistic the pipeline will be operational by 2021, but in order for that to happen, the company is attempting to get the US Supreme Court to take a look at its appeal of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling.

Image Shown: An overview of the current status of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project which Duke Energy has a 47% stake in on a consolidated basis. Image Source: Duke Energy - IR Presentation

Payout Coverage

Over the long-term, Duke Energy is targeting a dividend payout ratio of 65-75% of its adjusted EPS. The company has paid out a quarterly cash dividend for 93 consecutive years, and 2019 will mark the 13th consecutive year of dividend growth at the utility. Management forecasts that it will post $4.80-5.20 in adjusted diluted EPS this year, while the firm's latest quarterly payout equates to a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis. That indicates the payout ratio for 2019, at the midpoint of guidance, would be just over 74%. While at the top end of long-term guidance, that provides for a decent buffer just in case the American economic activity slows down due to rising trade war tensions.

Image Shown: Duke Energy expects its adjusted EPS to grow by 6% this year at the midpoint of guidance. Image Source: Duke Energy - IR Presentation

Concluding Thoughts

Duke Energy's transformation over the past decade has made the company significantly stronger on both a financial and operational basis. No longer having to deal with foreign currency risks due to the utility divesting its international operations allows for Duke Energy to focus on markets where it has real expertise. While Duke is highly levered (a product of its growth story and past acquisitions), the utility's payout ratio is decent, its growth trajectory is built on solid ground, and its credit ratings remain investment grade. In the event the US Fed cuts interest rates, Duke Energy would be a major beneficiary, and vice versa. Readers should keep in mind that the firm has serious development risks, particularly as it relates to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which may require a rework of its long-term natural gas strategy. As far as utilities go, Duke Energy is a quality name, but we view this idea as one for the radar at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article or report and any links within are for information purposes only and should not be considered a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Valuentum is not responsible for any errors or omissions or for results obtained from the use of this article and accepts no liability for how readers may choose to utilize the content. Assumptions, opinions, and estimates are based on our judgment as of the date of the article and are subject to change without notice.