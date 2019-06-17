Boeing's Bad News Keeps Coming, But The Stock Is A Strong Buy

Boeing's Stock Price

Boeing (BA) continues to receive a stream of bad press. The death of 348 people in two crashes was a shock. To the media, it had to be an unsafe airplane made by a greedy company that cut corners on safety. There could be no other explanation, for reporters who are ignorant of aircraft programs and the industry. Boeing fed this with their reluctance to ground the plane after the second crash and their lack of transparency. MCAS system on the Max was unsafe and the problems in it were not caught. That said, the 737 has been in service since the sixties and, with the software fixes, the Max is very safe and Boeing is an excellent organization. It is not perceived as such, which is an opportunity for investors. It will be highly profitable with the return of the 737 Max to service. Boeing is a strong buy.

Date to Re-enter Service

The return to service date is uncertain. The May 23, 2019 meeting, hosted by the FAA with thirty-three regulatory agencies, did not come up with a schedule for return to service. At least two of the regulators said that they were under political pressure to not approve the plane when the FAA does. Actually, many more have the same constraint. This is a result of very negative media as well as Boeing‘s poor handling of the situation. Technically, Boeing developed and tested a successful fix for the aircraft. Boeing has demonstrated the new software repeatedly to pilots of airlines flying it. However, the regulators are not going to approve it until they can demonstrate that they have been excessively diligent.

The regulators are discussing potential changes to the training requirements and take off checklists. Boeing has not released the new system to the FAA pending their comments. After that, there will be a certification test flight in June. Airlines hope to resume service in August. The FAA has said they are not looking for consensus and that they will go ahead on their own schedule. That is posturing; the FAA will not lift the grounding alone.

Dan Elwell, the acting FAA Administrator, said that the Max might not be flying by October. An Associate Administrator said that the Max will be flying by December. Most observers place the time to enter service in August. However, the summer passenger crunch will be over so the pressure of airline capacity limitations is gone, leaving Boeing with less leverage.

Boeing designed the Max MCAS software to move the horizontal stabilizer by six tenths of a degree to avoid a pitch up. In flight tests, that were raised to two point five degrees. At six-tenths, the pilot could control the plane and override the system. At two and a half, it is unlikely that the plane could avoid a crash. The revised system checks both angle of attack sensors and, if one sensor is bad, the system does not come on. The MCAS force is much less, so the pilot can control the plane under all circumstances. Pilots of airlines that are using the Max have tested the new system in simulators. The pilots’ reactions have been favorable.

Airline Passenger Attitudes

The Union Bank of Switzerland (NYSE:UBS) surveyed airline customers’ attitudes and found that 8% would not fly on the Max. However, UBS estimates that most people do not check the type of airplane they are flying on. So that 8% drops to 3%. After 6 months of accident free service, the 8% drops sharply. So does the reluctance to fly on this plane because the bad publicity is limited.

Boeing Orders

Boeing net orders are negative 119 through the first four months. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) (F-EADS) has net orders of 58 negative in the same period. However, Airbus will sell a substantial number of their wide bodies through gulf carriers. Lower orders should not affect profitability because of the large backlogs, which is approximately seven years production. However, Boeing is short of orders for its new 777X. The first 777X flight is delayed again by engine problems so it will not fly before the Paris air show in June 2019. Boeing will get orders at the show, but it is not clear that their year-to-date total will be positive after the show.

Financials

Before the crashes, Boeing was considered a leading stock that would exceed $450 per share. It is likely to return to this position. The table below illustrates the planned 25% growth before the crashes. After the Max returns to service, 2020 should see higher Max production, and higher global service volume.

The costs of the grounding are very rough. It is likely to be $5 billion. Boeing is expected to pay $1.4 billion in airlines compensation for the unavailability of the aircraft, assuming a return to service in August. It will be higher if the grounding stretches out. The market valued Boeing on March 1, 2019 at 22 times core earnings per share for the full-year plan. It is currently at 17.7. With the return to service and good long-term EPS growth, the price will soon exceed $400 per share and continue to move up to $450 in 2020.

Boeing is building 737 Max aircraft at a reduced rate. It is likely that they will rapidly increase the production to the previous rate of 52 per month. Their suppliers are building parts at the rate of 52 per month so production can be increased above 52. However, 2019 deliveries of the Max will be lower than planned.

Conclusions

Patient investors will do very well. Estimates of the cost of the grounding are very shaky, but it is probably less than $5 billion. This will temporarily weaken the balance sheet. The important factor is the performance after restarting the 737 Max. Boeing’s 2020 profit should be higher than the 2019 plan. It is a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is changed per Mike Taylors request