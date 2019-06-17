June 2019: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

We project that national natural gas consumption will be increasing by around 1.60% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (June-July-August).

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for March 2019. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our estimates for April and May and conclude with our latest forecast for June, July, and August.

March Overview

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas increased by 6.18% y-o-y in March 2019 to 104.99 bcf/d. Consumption rose by 3.93% y-o-y to 92.98 bcf/d, while exports surged by 27.57% y-o-y to 12.01 bcf/d, a new all-time high.

Natural gas consumption for March reached the highest level for the month since 2001 when EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors.

Year-over-year, total consumption of dry natural gas in March 2019 increased in all four consuming sectors. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in March 2019 were:

Residential deliveries : 686 Bcf or 22.1 Bcf/d, which was up 4.6% compared with 21.2 Bcf/d in March 2018. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2014.

: 686 Bcf or 22.1 Bcf/d, which was up 4.6% compared with 21.2 Bcf/d in March 2018. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2014. Commercial deliveries: 423 Bcf or 13.6 Bcf/d, which was up 2.2% compared with 13.4 Bcf/d in March 2018. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly commercial deliveries in 1973.

423 Bcf or 13.6 Bcf/d, which was up 2.2% compared with 13.4 Bcf/d in March 2018. Commercial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly commercial deliveries in 1973. Industrial deliveries: 741 Bcf or 23.9 Bcf/d, which was up 1.9% compared with 23.5 Bcf/d in March 2018. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

741 Bcf or 23.9 Bcf/d, which was up 1.9% compared with 23.5 Bcf/d in March 2018. Industrial deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 792 Bcf or 25.5 Bcf/d, which was up 4.9% compared with 24.4 Bcf/d in March 2018. Electric power deliveries were the highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

External demand also remained strong, mostly due to higher pipeline exports into Canada and Mexico and robust sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), which increased by 36.10%, 12.56%, and 42.90% y-o-y, respectively. Natural gas exports were the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. In March 2019, the United States exported 4.2 Bcf/d of LNG to 20 countries. LNG exports were the highest for any month since EIA began tracking them in 1997.

Strong exports growth and an increase in national consumption ensured that the growth in total demand stayed positive. In fact, on an annualized basis, aggregate demand has not posted a single negative growth figure since January 2010.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total demand continues to grow faster than consumption, a trend which has been in place since May 2015. It points to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. On the chart above, you can clearly see that growth rates in consumption and exports often diverge. Despite occasionally weak consumption, total demand is still growing in annual terms due to the very strong exports rate. Previously, however, total demand growth was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

This March, pipeline and LNG exports combined totaled 372.37 bcf or 12.01 bcf per day. The volume of total exports is now equivalent to 12.92% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 11.12% of total demand - a new all-time record (see the chart below). Exports' share in the aggregate demand structure has almost doubled over the past three years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest-growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand (12-month average) increased by 21.15% over the past five years (from March 2014 to March 2019), exports have more than doubled over the same period. In fact, exports have already surpassed the "Other" category in the overall demand mix and are now more significant in weight than U.S. commercial users (see the chart below). Next year, the share of exports will overtake residential consumption (on a 12-month average basis).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

*Other category includes lease, plant, and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use.

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/powerburn (+32.11% since March 2014) and industrial consumption (+10.69%). Notice that over the past five years, residential and commercial consumption has remained virtually unchanged.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After rising by 3.93% y-o-y in March, we estimate that natural gas consumption then dropped by 6.90% y-o-y in April (to 72.5 bcf/d) primarily because of the very unfavorable base effect. However, consumption then recovered in May, rising by 5.10% y-o-y (to 69.4 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to remain relatively stable, but frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that national natural gas consumption will be increasing by around 1.60% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (June-July-August). However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. For example, at this moment in time, we expect June consumption to total 70.2 bcf/d (+2.72% y-o-y). We project that consumption in July will rise by 1.80% y-o-y to 77.1 bcf/d, which (if realized) will be a new all-time high. And we believe that consumption in August will remain largely flat y-o-y at 74.7 bcf/d.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand rapidly. We currently expect total exports to average 11.8 bcf/d in June-July-August (+23.54% y-o-y). However, please note that our LNG exports estimates are based on the vessels tracking system (not on the liquefaction flows) and, therefore, are likely to be revised higher. We expect net exports of natural gas to reach 4.87 bcf/d by August this year (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Balance

What about supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply. No doubt, dry gas production is strong.

In March 2019, for the 23rd consecutive month, dry natural gas production increased year to year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in March 2019 was 2,771 bcf or 89.4 Bcf/d. This level was 9.2 bcf/d (11.5%) higher than the March 2018 level of 80.2 Bcf/d. The average daily rate of dry natural gas production for March was the highest for any month since EIA began tracking monthly dry natural gas production in 1973.

At this moment in time, we expect dry gas production to average 90.17 bcf/d in June, 90.24 bcf/d in July, and 90.24 bcf/d in August. EIA currently expects U.S. dry gas production to peak in January 2020 at 91.92 bcf/d (see the chart below).

Source: EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook Report

Overall, we believe that over the next three months, total supply will be growing faster (on an annualized basis) than total demand ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be looser relative to 2018. We estimate that annual supply-demand surplus will amount to +3.09 bcf/d in June, +2.61 bcf/d in July, and +2.46 bcf/d in August. However, we do not expect total annual storage surplus to be very large. We currently expect to see just over +284 bcf in storage by August 2019 (vs. August 2018).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

