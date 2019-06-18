Reg A+ IPOs Under Fire As Longfin Faces SEC Fraud Charges

Longfin came public via the Reg A+ IPO process. The stock exchanges are cracking down on these in the wake of the Longfin embarrasment.

Do you remember the bizarre story of Longfin (OTCPK:LFIN), a firm that purported to be a cryptocurrency tech firm? I wrote it up in LongFin: From $5 To $100+ In A Week As Crypto Mania Spreads in December 2017. In short, Longfin listed using the uncommon Reg A+ IPO method. That allowed it to have a tiny trading float - combine that with well-timed cryptocurrency news as Bitcoin was streaking to $20,000, and LFIN stock exploded from its $5 offering price to gains of as much as 2,000%. Bizarrely, the initial spike wasn't all - the stock held above $40/share for several months and spiked once again last spring before finally collapsing:

Data by YCharts

While the stock is still trading for a dollar, the Longfin story is now drawing to a close. The SEC put out a press release earlier this month announcing additional fraud charges against Longfin insiders:

The Securities and Exchange Commission today filed a new fraud action against Longfin Corp. and its CEO for falsifying the company’s revenue and, together with a former Longfin consultant, for fraudulently securing the company’s listing on Nasdaq. The SEC’s prior charges against these defendants and two others resulted in a preliminary injunction freezing more than $27 million in allegedly illegal trading proceeds from unregistered distributions of Longfin stock.

The SEC's latest action against the company claims that Longfin engaged in several illicit acts. For one, Longfin wasn't really domiciled in the U.S. as it had claimed. Props go to the Wall Street Journal reporter who documented Longfin's laughably small U.S. office last April:

The SEC action also describes how Longfin was able to obtain its U.S. listing. It did so, the SEC alleges, by giving out 400,000 shares of stock that were never paid for in order to meet the minimum listing requirements for the stock exchange. A consultant, the SEC says, misled the Nasdaq about the quantity of stock and number of holdings outstanding to secure its stock listing.

If that wasn't enough, the SEC also charges that Longfin engaged in massive accounting fraud, reporting $66 million in "sham revenue" that constituted nearly 90% of its supposed 2017 annual sales.

What's It All Mean?

For one, speculators should remember to be exceedingly cautious when a trend is hot. Bitcoin hit its peak at the end of 2017, and not surprisingly, that's when crypto-related companies like Xunlei (XNET), Overstock (OSTK), Longfin, Riot Blockchain (RIOT), Hive Blockchain (OTCQX:HVBTF), Marathon Patent (MARA) and so on were booming. Not surprisingly, nearly all of these have imploded and have managed to lose even more of their value than Bitcoin and other leading altcoins over the same span:

Data by YCharts

While Longfin was the worst of the bunch, all of them dropped at least 85%, and several others are alleged to engaged in unscrupulous corporate behavior. When a sector like blockchain then - or marijuana more recently - gets hot, the sharks will be out there to take advantage of overly naive or optimistic traders.

Before switching gears, I'd note that Longfin is still trading on the pink sheets for a dollar per share. According to the company's last filed 10-Q, there were 75 million shares outstanding, implying that the company is still worth $75 million today. That's utterly insane, given that the company appears to have been a sham, and according to the SEC's press release, Longfin ceased operations in November 2018. If you still own stock for whatever reason, you should be grateful there is still a bid to sell into at all as this is about as close to the definition of a worthless security as you'll find.

Exchanges Crack Down On Reg A+ IPOs

Longfin was the most brazen of the Reg A+ IPOs, but it's hardly been the only loser of the bunch. Reg A+ IPOs were an invention of the 2012 JOBS act, and were supposed to "jumpstart" investment by making it easier for smaller companies to list on public exchanges. Unfortunately, the quality of the firms using this easier path to public status has been very poor, and as the Wall Street Journal noted, of all 11 Reg A+ IPOs so far, only one is up from its offering price:

Four of the eleven are already trading in the pennies, while most of the rest are under $5. The only one that is up, Soliton (SOLY) has serious questions about its business prospects as well. And some of the ones that aren't trading in the pennies yet - like Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment (CSSE) and iPic (IPIC) appear to suffer from poor business models as well, according to other Seeking Alpha authors.

Apparently, as a result of Longfin and the broader issues facing Reg A+ IPOs, the exchanges are cracking down on these types of offerings altogether. The New York Stock Exchange allowed two Reg A+ IPOs onto its NYSE American exchange in 2017 but has not accepted any more since then.

Meanwhile, the NASDAQ, according, to the WSJ, is tightening its standards. A spokesperson told the paper that:

“We continuously examine our listing standards for all companies [...] We identified a need to enhance the rules in this area and align with our commitment to investor protection."

These new rules include standards such as not allowing companies to list until they've been in business for two years. That rule, for example, would have disqualified Longfin, which had only been operational for a year.

For investors, Longfin was a great reminder of several dangers in the markets. You have to be particularly careful when chasing a hot trend like crypto when everyone on TV is talking about it. You should also be more diligent in investing in small companies, particularly when they use some unusual listing process such as a Reg A+ IPO, SPAC, or reverse merger to go public. Not all companies that go public this way are necessarily bad, but the odds of hitting a lemon are much higher.

As a long time short seller and ex-hedge fund analyst, Ian's Insider Corner helps you avoid lousy investments like Longfin while finding compelling opportunities. Membership also includes an active chat room, weekly updates, and my responses to your questions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.