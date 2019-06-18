Fnac Darty Lost 10% Of Its Value In The Past Week, An Opportunity?

M&A was hot in Europe: three different deals with a combined equity value of almost 13B EUR have been announced.

Introduction

After last week's article on Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) (OTC:BKIMF), the European banking sector put in a disappointing performance, and Bankinter's shares are now even cheaper than before. You can re-read here why Bankinter is attractively priced.

In this week's edition, we will be zooming in on Fnac Darty (OTC:GRUPF) (OTC:GROPF), a French retailer of household appliances and consumer electronics in Western Europe. With a strong balance sheet and trading at an EV/EBITDA of around 4, Fnac could be an interesting way to gain exposure to bet on an increasing consumer confidence level in the area.

Fnac Darty - a dying breed?

In this modern day and age where internet shops are becoming important and omnipresent, you may have the perception a chain like Fnac Darty (hereafter just 'Fnac') may soon become extinct due to its continued focus on having physical stores to sell books and electrical appliances (780 in Europe, the non-European stores have been closed by now). However, the company seems to have turned a corner, and I do have the impression the company didn't miss the race to increase its web-based revenue. Approximately 19% of its sales are generated online. That's still relatively low, but that's understandable. If I'm looking to buy a new tumble dryer, I would also prefer to buy it in a physical store after checking out several models rather than purchasing it online.

Source: annual report 2018

Fnac is a French company with its main listing on Euronext Paris with FNAC as its ticker symbol. The majority of its revenue (almost 80%) is generated by the France-Switzerland division which also represents 90% of its operating income. And of the total revenue, the consumer electronics and household appliances division contributed the vast majority (almost 75%).

Source: annual report 2018

With 26.7M shares outstanding, the current market capitalization of Fnac is just over 1.7B EUR. Its main shareholder is the German company Ceconomy (OTCPK:MTAGF) (OTCPK:MTTRY) (OTCPK:MTGGY) (operating under the names Saturn and Media Markt) which controls approximately a quarter of the shares. French insurance broker SFAM controls just over 11% of Fnac, so the main two shareholders control just over 35% of the stock.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The financial results in 2018 weren't so bad

In 2018, Fnac's revenue remained relatively stable (it increased by approximately 0.3%), but as Fnac was able to keep a lid on its operating expenses, the operating income actually increased by almost exactly 10% thanks to a 4% lower 'other' operating expense. If we would also include the non-current operating expenses, the adjusted operating income increased by almost 20% to 257M EUR.

The bottom line shows a similar double-digit increase as the net income increased from 124.5M EUR to 149.6M EUR, representing an EPS of 5.60 EUR per share. So, while I can understand why the market no longer wants to value Fnac Darty at 100 EUR per share (which would indicate a PE ratio of 18 which is quite rich for a consumer electronics and household appliance company), I do feel the current PE ratio of just over 11 appears to be quite reasonable.

And despite spending more cash on capex than the current depreciation rate, Fnac's cash flow results are very robust as well. The operating cash flow of 270M EUR should still be adjusted for the contribution from changes in the working capital position (1.1M EUR) while there's about 7M EUR (net) that was paid to the tax man regarding taxes that weren't due over FY 2018. Additionally, we would also need to deduct the 36M EUR in normalized interest expenses (the cash flow statement shows a 32.5M EUR cash interest expense, but some of the interests are being capitalized and won't show up in the cash flow statement).

Source: annual report 2018

On an adjusted basis, the operating cash flow in 2018 was approximately 240M EUR. And with a total capex of 118M EUR, the adjusted free cash flow result was approximately 122M EUR or 4.55 EUR per share for a free cash flow yield of around 7%.

Keep in mind, the 118M EUR in investments also includes new stores (the store count increased from 780 to 783 in Q1), so a part of the capex was growth capex and understates the free cash flow profile from normalized operations. Unfortunately, Fnac didn't provide a breakdown of the sustaining capex versus growth capex, but the sustaining free cash flow result could easily be 1 EUR/share higher than reported.

The first quarter also started well

Unfortunately, French companies don't provide detailed quarterly reports and only publish financial reports on a semi-annual basis. Fnac does provide some sort of quarterly trading update and mentioned a like-for-like revenue growth of 1.7% in the first quarter of the year. That sounds great but it doesn't tell us anything on the operating margins and whether or not Fnac is experiencing margin pressure.

So, I'm not reading too much into the Q1 trading update, but it does look like Fnac is on the right track to report a revenue and EBITDA increase this year.

The company makes it very difficult for itself

Perhaps it's just a translation error, but in its annual report, Fnac mentions it has a 'net debt position of 911M EUR':

Source: annual report 2018

That surprised me, and upon checking the balance sheet, it became clear the company actually meant the 911M EUR is its gross debt position. There indeed is 855M EUR of long-term debt and 56.1M EUR of current debt (911M EUR in total), but the asset-side of the balance sheet also contains 918M EUR in cash. This actually means Fnac has a very small net cash position, and it's very surprising the company isn't putting more emphasis on this as it reduces the financial risks tremendously.

In fact, I'm not sure why it's not repaying the bank loan before its maturity date in 2023. Considering the company paid in excess of 40M EUR on finance expenses in 2018 (of which 36M EUR were 'pure' interest expenses), the average cost of debt is just north of 4%. We know the 650M EUR loan has a fixed interest rate of 3.25% resulting in a total annual cost of 21M EUR. This means the remaining 15M EUR had to be paid over the 200M EUR bank loan indicating a cost of debt north of 7% for this loan. Which means Fnac should really try to get rid of that.

Repaying the bank loan would save Fnac at least 15M EUR on interest payments, and boost its after-tax free cash flow by 10M EUR. Unless there are severe penalties connected to an early repayment, I think repaying some of the debt would be a logical choice for Fnac.

Or, alternatively, it could act as a lender by offering credit solutions for some of its products, just to 'put the cash to work'. That being said, I'm generally not in favor of such strategy unless Fnac would only be putting a relatively minor part of its cash balance at stake. Repaying debt and cutting interest expenses seems to be the easier and more logical option.

Keep in mind I'm not making a case to repay all debt. A part of the cash position is also needed to backstop the 'trade payables', as Fnac is taking advantage of flexible working capital positions as its working capital position is slightly negative.

Investment thesis

With a total EBITDA of 399M EUR in 2018, Fnac is currently trading at an EV/EBITDA ratio of less than 5 while it's still increasing its EBITDA and adding to its net cash position. Barren unforeseen circumstances, it looks like the EV/EBITDA ratio may fall below 4 by the end of this year and this, combined with a very robust balance sheet makes Fnac an interesting candidate for a diversified portfolio.

A similar company in the US like Best Buy (BBY) is trading at 6 times EBITDA, but I also acknowledge other European competitors (like Ceconomy which is Fnac's largest shareholder) are trading at just 2.5 times EBITDA. But Ceconomy is doing worse on the conversion to free cash flow, as that company is still in an investment and expansion program while Fnac is a bit more mature and focuses on its core regions. Additionally, the pension deficit on Ceconomy's balance sheet represents almost 90% of the annual EBITDA versus just 40% on Fnac's EBITDA.

Other news from Europe

The European markets were dominated by M&A news last week, as almost 13B EUR in equity will change hands when the three deals will be completed.

Finnish rental company Ramirent (OTC:RAMIF) has agreed to be acquired by Loxam for 9 EUR per share which indicates a premium of in excess of 65% to the closing price right before the offer was announced. The offer values the company's equity at approximately 1B EUR, and indicates Loxam is paying just over 6 times Ramirent's expected EBITDA for this year. The two main shareholders (representing in excess of 31% of the shares), as well as the CEO and CFO, have agreed to tender their shares to the offer.

Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) (OTCPK:DASTF) is purchasing Medidata Solutions (MDSO) for US$5.8B. That's a very high price tag as it values Medidata at a low single digit free cash flow yield. Perhaps Dassault is seeing something nobody else is seeing?

Plenty of buyouts in Europe last week as private equity fund KKR (KKR) submitted an official proposal to take publishing group Axel Springer (OTC:AXELF) (OTC:AXSPY) private at 63 EUR per share, confirming previous rumors that Axel Springer was 'in play'. What's interesting is that this values Axel Springer at 10 times EBITDA, and this could lead to renewed interest in the European publishing sector…

Elsewhere in Germany, the government has completed the auction of the 5G spectrum sale, raising 6.5B EUR in the process. The 'big three' phone companies in Germany (Telefonica Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF) (OTCQX:DTEGY), and Vodafone (VOD) are the largest) forked over 5.5B EUR of this, with Deutsche Telekom spending 2.2B EUR, Telefonica Deutschland 1.4B EUR, and Vodafone 1.9B EUR. More 5G auctions will follow soon, and Orange Belgium (OTC:MBSRF) (OTC:MBSRY) has already been cashing up for the Belgian 5G auction which has been postponed to next year. The Belgian market is obviously much smaller than the German market, and the Belgian government is expecting to raise 680M EUR from the spectrum sale.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MBSRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.