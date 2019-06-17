Dick's Sporting Goods: Balance Sheet Management Makes Me Nervous

That said, balance sheet risk increased considerably in the last quarter, and I do not like the company's capital allocation strategy.

Shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) have not exactly lit the world on fire since the last time I published on the company, falling nearly 6% over the last ~7 months. In the interim, the company posted Q4’18 and Q1’19 results, which have changed my view on the company’s risk profile. In fact, while I believe shares still could be worth $40-50, I believe the increased balance sheet risk significantly reduces the attractiveness of DKS by altering the risk/reward profile. Let’s take a look at the state of the company, and why I would avoid it at this time.

Q1’19 P&L: Flat Comps and Decent Margins

The initial reaction to DKS’ Q1’19 results was relatively positive as the company posted flat comp stores sales and higher merchandise margin. For the quarter, net sales were up about 0.6% y/y to $1.92 billion on a flat comp, which comes against a comp decline of 2.5% in Q1’18. Keep in mind that Q1’18 faced a headwind from DKS changing its stance on selling assault riffles. I am pleased to see comps flattening out, and it is also important to note that DKS exited hunting in a handful of stores which helped drive some weakness along with the general malaise in the hunting industry.

Additionally, e-commerce sales were up 15% y/y and now contribute 13% of total sales, up 200 basis points y/y. I see DKS continuing to learn the e-commerce landscape, and I see further upside as execution online improves over time. I believe this also helps explain why apparel (+3.9% y/y) and footwear (+2% y/y) outperformed the bricks and mortar dominated hardlines category.

On the gross margin front, consolidated gross margin was roughly flat, though merchandise margin was up 20 basis points y/y, offset by higher shipping and fulfillment costs. Management does not specifically comment on the direction of gross margin during its guidance, but I believe directionally margins will decline as a result of the new tariffs placed on Chinese imports, which DKS did not incorporate in its EPS guidance.

SG&A expenses deleveraged 67 basis points y/y on a non-GAAP basis, with management attributing 40 basis points of increased cost to a change in deferred benefit compensation from higher equity markets. With increasing labor market pressure and IT investments, I would say DKS’ overall expense management was adequate, and it should be noted that management believes the company is on-track to achieve $30 million in annualized cost savings. Pre-opening expenses declined considerably as DKS rationalizes its store footprint and slows store growth.

Overall, operating margin was down about 61 basis points y/y to 3.96% of sales. While this is not a great margin profile, I would consider it relatively decent given the performance of other retailers.

Capital Allocation: Getting Risky

Putting the P&L aside, balance sheet management is where I take issue with DKS. From an operational perspective, I was stunned to see inventory jump 16% y/y to $2.1 billion. Management reiterated that this was anticipated, strategic, and that the company is in a clean inventory position. However, it is hard to reconcile this dynamic against such a massive jump in inventory. I can believe that some of the increase is strategic, but a 16% increase on a flat comp sounds unlikely to end well, in my view.

In addition to large inventory growth, DKS continues to increase debt in order to buyback stock. Retailers simply do not have the long-term cash flow stability that I would consider essential for this sort of strategy, and DKS tapping its revolver against this backdrop makes me somewhat nervous. That said, DKS has paid back its revolver in full in each of the last three years, so perhaps I am simply becoming too conservative after seeing such a large inventory build.

That being said, management bought back 2.97 million shares at an average cost of $36.15 for a total expenditure of $107 million, so the company consistently paid a decently attractive price. Management even ramped up repurchases in the first three weeks of Q2, buying back another $78.5 million worth of stock. The company continues to easily exceed its $30-45 million in stock-based compensation in buybacks, and if the business remains flattish, these buybacks could create shareholder value.

Ultimately, I have seen too many retailers quickly inflect negative to applaud this strategy. I think DKS should keep far more excess liquidity on its balance sheet, and if there’s a macro or secular turn that causes a steep comp drop, DKS could be in trouble.

Valuation Unchanged; Risk Not

Overall, I am keeping my valuation at $40-50 per share, given DKS’ consistent ability to generate free cash flow as well as its position as the last major broadline sporting goods retailer around. Still, I do not like the risk profile considering the volatility of retail coupled with the tail-risk associated with an economic or secular downturn. DKS is not well insulated from this risk at all given its low cash balance. Guidance is likely to be too high because management failed to account for the impact of tariffs on China, which could hurt the share price.

Although I like the company and believe shares are undervalued, I simply do not agree with the current capital allocation strategy. Therefore, I will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.