Investing In Real Assets: Consider Outfront And Its 6% Yielding Billboards

Outfront Media (OUT) is a very unique real estate investment company that specializes in billboards and other outdoor advertisement properties. You have certainly seen them before as they are located literally everywhere throughout the nation. Next time you drive your car, pay attention to the logo that you find at the bottom of billboards, and you will notice that a big part of them are owned and operated by Outfront.

We like the appeal of billboard investments because they are very simple, pay high cash flow, and have a sustainable long-term future.

After the recent market recovery, Outfront is back at 52-week highs but remains a bargain relative to its historic average. We always have wanted to add “billboard” investments to our diversified real asset portfolio and now is time to consider Outfront while the dividend yield remains close to 6%.

Outfront: The Advertisement REIT

Outfront is one of the biggest owners and operators of billboards and other outdoor advertisement formats in the nation today. It has a portfolio of more than 500,000 digital and static screens located on key highways, intersections and integral choke points throughout the U.S.

Billboards are today the largest revenue generator of the company, but Outfront also generates about 30% of its revenue from other outdoor advertisement formats including:

1- Posters and screens on walls:

2 - Transit stations:

3- Buses and other transportation vehicles:

Regardless of which format it takes, the principle always remains the same: Lease physical space to brands that then advertise to potential clients. Whether it's a billboard, the side of a bus, or the wall of a building, as long as many people can see it on a daily basis, the exposure is valuable to brands and can be marketed to them accordingly.

The best example is perhaps Times Square in New York – where brands have taken outdoor advertising to an extreme to benefit from the high population density in the area:

With thousands and thousands of people seeing these advertisements, it's clear that even just one such screen can be worth millions in top locations as brands are willing to pay high rates to gain the exposure.

While owning such assets has historically been reserved to only large institutional investors or high net worth individuals, today anyone can gain exposure to a widely diversified portfolio paying a 5.9% yield by simply buying shares of a Outfront– one of the few “billboard” REITs.

Why Invest in Billboards?

When you think of real estate investments, you likely think of a tall office building, a luxurious mall, or an apartment community. Anything but not billboards. And yet, they are actually more similar than different and, in many cases, could prove to be more lucrative.

Most real estate investors are focused on the same property sectors (office, retail, industrial and residential), and therefore, Outfront is often left alone in an overlooked sector with potentially greater bargains due to less competition for acquisitions.

Put simply, while a class A office properties may achieve a 4-5% yield, Outfront may be able to target much superior cash flow by leasing billboards instead – resulting in a higher yield and greater compounding potential.

Consider the following illustration. You have two options:

Option 1: Buy a billboard and lease it out to various brands with short leases resulting in an 8% yield. The billboard requires minimal capex investment to maintain it and its value slowly grows in the long run as a result of its valuable location.

Option 2: Buy a class-A office property at a 4.5% cap rate. It may have greater growth potential, but the initial yield difference is so large that it's hard for the office property to ever catch up. The capex requirements also are much higher here – making it difficult to benefit from appreciation in the long run. This is especially true if the cap rate rises a few 100 basis point as the property gets older and interest rates normalize.

The point here is that investing in the higher yielding property (billboard) with lower capex requirements may allow for greater returns in the long run. It is however also fair to say that the billboard is likely to produce more volatile cash flow due to the cyclical nature of advertising.

There are reasons why you would never make billboards your main real estate asset class, but as part of a diversified portfolio targeting high income, they fit in very well.

Here are three additional reasons why we like billboard investments:

Simple business model

Outfront leases billboards and other outdoor advertisement assets to brands. This is not rocket science and this is exactly why we like it.

In most cases Outfront won’t even need to own the land, but rather sign a ground lease and build the structure itself to make it a more capital-efficient business. While Outfront owns the great majority of the structures, it leases the land in 90% of the cases today and benefits from a long nine-year average lease term with over individual 18,000 landlords. In most cases, these pieces of land would not earn anything otherwise so they are happy to partner with Outfront to generate passive income on the side while retaining ownership of their land.

It is win-win situation as Outfront is then able to go market its billboards and other assets to companies and sign leases ranging from a few weeks to one year – allowing Outfront to earn a sizable return on its investment after cost.

Moated nature of the assets

Since there exists only a limited amount of viable spots for billboards and the great majority of them are already in use, the existing billboards and their operators enjoy a strong competitive advantage to any new market entrant.

Outfront is today operating a diverse portfolio of some of the best billboards of the nation and there simply isn’t many alternatives for brands if they want to advertise their products through this format. It gives Outfront a “moated” position to keep earning attractive returns on its existing investments far into the future.

Sustainability of assets

Part of the reason why Outfront continues to trade at historically low levels is because the market is questioning the long-term sustainability of outdoor advertising. It's similar to how the market is questioning the long-term prospects of retail real estate today. It's scared that the internet will kill the whole industry.

We do not consider this to be a significant risk. Internet advertising is great but it is from being a zero-sum game where outdoor advertising is set to loose it all to the Internet.

Opposite of that, the market share of outdoor advertising is holding up very strongly. Large companies including McDonald’s (MCD), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Budweiser (BUD) continue to make significant and consistent investments in their outdoor advertising.

The reasons in favor of outdoor advertising are many and sustainable:

Phone, Internet, TV and radio ads are not very effective as they are very easily skipped.

Outdoor advertising has an impact on prospects in moments where they are more attentive.

There's a higher viewing with no ad-blocking possibilities.

People spend a large portion of their time outside.

The cost is much lower than other advertising formats.

It makes other advertising medias more effective.

And the list goes on and on. Therefore, we expect outdoor advertising to remain an important medium of communication for companies far into the future.

Long-Term Growth Catalysts

The near-term growth prospects of Outfront depend greatly on your view of the broader economy. If the current expansion continues, the company is set for mid single digit growth, but an unexpected recession could lead to sizable volatility in any given year.

However, in the long run, Outfront is working on two main fronts to generate sizable growth:

1) Digitalization of billboards:

So far, most of Outfront’s billboards have been static paper board. By replacing these with digital screens, Outfront would be able to lease the same space to many different tenants at the same time with an ever-changing message.

For instance, Starbucks (SBUX) could advertise its breakfast from 6 to 10am, and then Burger King (QSR) could take over to advertise its lunch from 10am to 2pm and from there on Ford (F) could advertise its new truck to people commuting back home from work.

You get the point. It could drastically improve the efficiency of advertising and result in sizable cash flow growth for Outfront. The company is working hard on this front and investing a lot of capital is transforming old static billboard into high-tech digital screens.

2) Lease space to wireless carriers

Outfront has 25,000 potential sites and each site could hold 1-3 wireless carriers. It is essentially leasing empty space and it does not cost anything to Outfront, but can result incremental monthly recurring revenue under long lease contracts.

The company already is actively marketing its billboard towers for cell site leasing and new deals are already coming in.

Combined together, Outfront has a tremendous opportunity to drive growth by modernizing its towers into digital screens and leasing space to wireless carriers in the long run.

Outfront vs. Other REITs

The company provides an interesting slide on its corporate presentation about how its business model differentiates itself from other REITs.

The key takeaway for us here is that the company presents good value at only about 11-12x AFFO - as compared to most REIT sectors which trade at closer to 15-20x AFFO. Since the AFFO multiple is relatively low, the shares also trades at a more generous dividend yield (5.9%) that is well covered.

Therefore, Outfront looks like a solid “value investment” from a first sight. There are however four main reasons that are keeping us on the sidelines for now:

(1) Advertising has been an area that's cut by companies early when times get tough. If there is any hint of recession on the economic horizon, we would expect Outfront to underperform the broad market. Given that we are over 10 years into the cycle, it is something to keep in mind.

(2) The leverage is bit high for our taste at 4.9x. The company agrees with us is planning to deleverage closer to 4x in the near term. Until then, the risks are quite significant for a cyclical company with short leases.

(3) Lack of real estate ownership. Outfront owns some of its properties, but a great portion is leased. This is not a pure real estate investment, which is what we are looking for.

(4) Some states have banned outdoor off-premise billboard advertising. This includes Vermont, Alaska and Hawaii to name a few. While we do not expect this to become a widespread issue, if other states were to do the same, Outdoor would take a serious hit.

Conclusion: Better Opportunities Elsewhere

If you are looking to expand your "Real Asset" portfolio, we would skip Outfront for now. The company has a solid business plan, it is relatively cheap, but the risks are above average for a REIT (cyclical industry, short leases, high leverage, lack of ownership) and there exists superior opportunities in today's market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.