Northern Dynasty: 2020 Will Be An Important Year

The US Army Corps of Engineers' (ACoE) final Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) and Record of Decision (ROD) on the project, are likely to be issued in 2020.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) owns 100% of the Southwest Alaskan Pebble Project (PP) which is arguably the largest pebble project in North America. Given its resource potential, I believe NAK is currently trading at very attractive price levels and it's a good time to buy a stock that could grow manyfold over the next half-decade.

There are certain key concerns affecting the project's permitting process, and such concerns maintain the pressure on NAK's share price. Nevertheless, given its solid fundamentals and the gradual progression of the PP, NAK appears to be a promising investment for the patient investor.

Figure-1 (Source: EPA-BBWA)

NAK's 10-year price history shows that the company once used to be a $20+ stock (Figure-2). Over time, the stock has lost significantly in value and we can see that the current prices are nearing the 52-week lows (Figure-3).

Figure-2 (Source: SA)

Figure-3 (Source: Finviz)

The technical picture is quite attractive and shows little (if any) risk of further price decline, with strong potential for a rebound. We also need to evaluate NAK's fundamental position and the project's stage of progression to consider an investment case in the company. Before getting into the details, let's have a brief overview of the project and the main issue surrounding its permitting process.

The BB (read: Bristol Bay) watershed is home to one of the largest sanctuaries of salmon species and in particular the sockeye salmon, a highly nutritious Pacific fish that typically weighs between 3-8 kgs (Figure-4). According to an EPA statement, the BB watershed alone accounted for ~50% of the global sockeye salmon fish supply. The importance of salmons as a subsistence harvest is embedded in the Alaskan Native communities' cultures. The EPA believes that an average of ~1.875 MM salmons are hunted each year from the BB watershed, and ~14,000+ Alaskans have their livelihood linked to the habitat (that also provides commercial fishing, sport fishing, and tourism opportunities). These numbers establish the importance of this habitat for the Native Alaskans.

Figure-4 (Source: Dissolve)

That said, the consciousness of Native Alaskan communities in protecting the salmon habitat is quite understandable. The problem with the PP is that it's located only ~200 km from the BB watershed and is construed to disturb the salmon habitat (through the discharge of polluted mineralized water from the PP into the BB watershed) once the PP becomes operational. This fear factor is causing significant delays in the permitting of the project, effectively creating a conflict of interest between two major project stakeholders; the Native Alaskans and the NAK investors.

To provide an acceptable way out of this deadlock, the EPA carried out a thorough study in 2014 to evaluate the impact of large scale mining on the salmon ecosystem. This was the first step that could lead to a favourable permitting decision on the PP, in future. In February 2019, the US ACoE issued its DEIS (read: Draft Environmental Impact Statement) on the PP and so far everything seems to be in place for NAK to obtain a permit for the project. To quote the CEO of NAK's subsidiary PLP (read: Pebble Limited Partnership),

Our preliminary review of the DEIS shows no major data gaps or substantive impacts that cannot be appropriately mitigated. We see no significant environmental challenges that would preclude the project from getting a permit and this shows Alaska stakeholders that there is a clear path forward for this project that could potentially generate significant economic activity, tax revenue and thousands of jobs.

At this point, it's relevant to discuss the project dynamics. The project has a 20-year mine development plan which is currently awaiting approval of the authorities. According to the EPA, the project is estimated to contain more than 11 BB metric tons of pebble ore. The project's underlying resource is estimated at ~57 Blb (read: a billion pounds) of copper, 50 Moz (read: a million ounces) of gold, 344 Moz of silver, and 3.4 Mlb of molybdenum. Have a look at Figure-5 that also specifies the preliminary resource grades. This means that the PP will safely produce ~318 Mlb of copper, 362 Koz of gold, 1.8 Moz of silver each year, over the initial 20-years life of the PP. This clearly shows that at the current prices of ~$0.5/share, NAK is a promising buy for the long investor. I see a $5 price target over the next five years, provided the PP progresses favourably. Nevertheless, there are certain risks that should not be neglected.

Figure-5 (Source: NAK FactSheet)

Since the future of this project is linked with successful permitting from the authorities, there are a few near-term catalysts which I believe, could significantly impact the share price. Having recently obtained the ACoE's DEIS, the PP is currently undergoing the 'public review and comments' window which will continue till July. Based on the review process, ACoE is expected to issue its final EIS in H1 2020, and the ROD will follow shortly (Figure-6).

Figure-6 (Source: June Presentation)

The first major challenge for NAK is a favourable Final EIS which will precede the ROD. According to the ACoE,

The Record of Decision will lay out USACE’s decision on the application submitted by the Applicant. Three decisions are possible: issue a permit, issue a permit with conditions, or denial of the application. This is estimated to be released in 2020.

In my opinion, all three decisions will have different implications on the share price. Let's consider each of them:

"Issue a permit"- this decision will see the stock price soaring as investor confidence will be boosted and institutional investors may also jump in. We may also see a buy-out offer from mining giants like RIO Tinto (RIO), VALE SA (VALE), and/or BHP Group (BHP) etc.

"Issue a permit with conditions"-this decision will likely see reasonable upside in prices because after all, the PP's dynamics are too strong to ignore.

"Denial of the application"- if this happens, the stock will once again be flushed into the toilet.

However, I believe that the ACoE will likely accord its decisions from among the first two options since the DEIS reflected that ACoE did not find any material issues with the project's initial screening. I consider it appropriate to highlight a few statements from the DEIS. According to ES 53:

There will be no long term challenge to the health of the Bristol Bay and Cost Inlet Fisheries.

Similarly, ES 54 mentions:

Project will not reduce returning adult salmon to the Nushagak or Kvichak River systems.

As a next step, another challenge would be to gather funds for obtaining state and federal permits, and for incurring mine CAPEX. These are estimated to be ~$1.5 BB in aggregate. NAK could go for the issuance of further shares. It may also consider entering into partnership agreements, or a mix of the two. Either way, the attractive mining potential would mean that NAK remains promising for patient investors.

Finally, a significant concern (and a rather underrated one) is for NAK to obtain the confidence of Native Alaskan corporations who neighbour the project's boundaries. There are differing views on this, with some communities strongly opposing the project on grounds that it would affect the salmon habitat. I think NAK needs to do a bit of convincing here. It's already working on that score and has recently concluded partnering agreements with Alaska Peninsula Corporation and Iliamna Natives, and PLP CEO expects more partner announcements with Alaska Native corporations to be declared this year. In my view, even though such partnerships establish a claim on the project's future profits, nevertheless, they are critical for the project's infrastructure needs, and also provide some funding for the project. Moreover, I believe they would also assist in shaping a favourable decision in the ROD.

To cut a long story short, NAK's technical picture indicates very attractive pricing for a high-resource project that is likely to deliver sizable returns over the long-term. NAK's main problem is environmental concerns surrounding its PP (regarding the salmon habitat in the BB watershed). ACoE's initial screening indicates that these concerns may not materialize. Given its mining potential, the PP may attract mining giants to enter into a resource-sharing agreement that would deliver strong price gains. However, all eyes should be on the impending Final EIS and the ROD to be issued by the ACoE (in 2020), which will help set the direction of NAK's share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.