Vertex Makes Strong Push Into Crispr Tech With 2 Deals At Once

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) was able to expand its collaboration agreement with CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP). The point of this was to advance gene editing treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1). Expanding the deal with CRISPR would have been good enough, but it also chose to acquire Exonics Therapeutics. I believe there was a major reason for an additional acquisition. This means Vertex is making a solid push for both of these rare diseases. I believe the tech it is acquiring is solid. However, there is the possibility of a competitor that won't be easy to challenge.

Expanded Collaboration Agreement Is A Highly Promising Strategy

Vertex is known for being a leader in treating a particular rare disease known as Cystic Fibrosis (CF). However, it now wants to dip its toes into rare muscle wasting diseases. Vertex expanded its license agreement with CRISPR, so that it could get the ability to co-develop treatments for DMD and DM1. The company really wants to get its hands on this tech, and it wasn't afraid to pony up hefty cash just to get its hands on these gene editing products. That's because it had to pay an upfront payment of $175 million to obtain exclusive worldwide rights for them. Specifically, Vertex gets worldwide rights for CRISPR/Cas9 technology along with other items such as AAV vectors for DMD and DM1. This deal totals just about $1 billion when you factor in all milestone payments for these programs. In addition, Vertex will have to pay tiered royalties to CRISPR for sales of any products that are developed for this program. Vertex is on the hook for paying all costs related for the DMD program. Both companies will share the costs of initial research for DM1 that will be done by CRISPR, but then, yet again, Vertex will be on the hook for all other associated costs.

Two Is Better Than One

Expanding the license agreement with CRISPR should have been a good finishing point. The thing is that Vertex didn't want to stop with just this expanded deal. Instead, it chose to double down and also acquire Exonics Therapeutics. The reason why I state double down is because the acquisition of Exonics adds another DMD program. This means Vertex will have 2 shots on goal for developing a drug for this rare disease. On the flip side, there are a host of other neuromuscular target indications that will be derived from this acquisition. I think the reason why Vertex chose to also acquire Exonics is because of its specific approach to gene editing using CRISPR technology. For instance, it has something known as SingleCut CRISPR. The notion behind this is that a single-cut in DNA is appropriate for a single gene target disease. That makes sense being that we know the "DMD gene" causes the disease. Making only a single cut is very important, because you don't want to end up cutting out important proteins that could end up being harmful to the patient or altering the sequence in a dramatic way. Instead, Exonics has found a way to use its tech to skip over defective DNA as opposed to cutting it out. I believe this is the reason why Vertex also chose to acquire Exonics as well, not just expand its collaboration deal with CRISPR Therapeutics only. The difference in CRISPR approach compared to Exonics' approach could end up being quite valuable in the coming years. The way I view it is with my approach to biotech investing, in that multiple shots on goal are always better than one. I believe Vertex can make it work, because Exonics will remain as a separate wholly-owned subsidiary. For this deal, Vertex had to pay $245 million upfront and then potential future payments to Exonics for development and regulatory milestones. In total, this could end up being $1 billion.

Competitor Tackling A Few Approaches As Well

When you think Duchenne muscular dystrophy, there is one biotech that comes to mind. That is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) as it made history when it received FDA approval for its DMD drug eteplirsen. However, since then, Sarepta has made some impressive strategic approaches to expand its market and in addition fend off potential competitors in the coming years. In terms of expansion, the biotech is working on targeting another portion of the DMD market with its other drug golodirsen. In February of 2019, it announced that the FDA had accepted its NDA for the drug in patients with DMD. In addition to advancing this forward, it has since been advancing a gene therapy for DMD. This means that Sarepta could serve as a potential competitor to Vertex. Thus far, Sarepta had posted some preliminary results using its Microdystrophin gene therapy in Study 101. This was 9 months of data from 4 patients, but early signs are encouraging. That's not all Sarepta has though under its arsenal. It is also in the discovery phase for CRISPR/Cas9 tech for DMD that it licensed from Duke University. The only issue is that this program only completed a study in rats. I believe that it will be many years anyways before these CRISPR programs might be available for use for DMD. That's because, as I highlighted above, researchers have to adequately account for all edits that occur on the DNA strand. In essence, this is what I highlighted above in that you don't want to change a DNA sequence that could cause unintended consequences. That means this license needs more refining, especially when it was noticed that unintended DNA sequence changes occurred about half the time for certain technologies. This is where it's possible that Vertex's license for SingleCut CRISPR might have the advantage, in that one cut for a single particular gene avoids unintended edits in DNA.

Conclusion

Vertex is really looking to make an imprint in the DMD space. It is evidenced by the fact that, in a short span of time, it chose to expand its deal with CRISPR Therapeutics and acquired Exonics. I like CRISPR Therapeutics, but I'm more enthusiastic about Exonics because of its SingleCut CRISPR approach. That's because I believe a more precise way to splice DNA avoids any unintended errors in terms of safety issues. In either case, I believe Vertex did well to reduce its risk by moving on with both types of CRISPR techniques. Maybe one or both could end up paying off in the long run. The first risk is that both programs involving CRISPR are in the early stages of development. This type of technology is quite new, and there is no way of knowing whether or not it will end up working out for the DMD indication. The other risk involves other types of technology that could end up being competing products. For instance, Sarepta would like to maintain its dominance in the DMD market. The approval of golodirsen to expand its DMD market is only the beginning for it. It is also working on a gene therapy for DMD. This is its microdystrophin gene therapy program, which has seen some amazing preliminary data. In addition, Sarepta also has a partnership with Duke University for a CRISPR/Cas9 tech in development for DMD. That means Vertex will definitely have to watch Sarepta with a close eye.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.