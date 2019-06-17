Flexion: Finally Looking For An Entry

The company has been recording steady revenue growth since ZILRETTA's launch thus far. I take a look at what the Street expects in the coming quarters and years.

The stock has been trading mostly sideways for 2019 and is tracking along with the biotech sector. What will it take for the share price to break out of this funk?

Flexion Therapeutics recently announced Q1 revenue of only $10.6M but revealed they already had $5.1M in revenue in April. This puts the company on track to hit their 2019 guidance.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) announced a weak $10.6M in revenue for Q1. However, it was their announcement of $5.1M in revenue for the month of April that has me refocused and stalking an FLXN buy. Regrettably, the circumstances I was looking for never came about and I am still on the sidelines looking for an affirmative change in the company's fundamentals or a technical entry. The share price has been stuck in a tight trading range despite the forecasted growth in the coming quarters and years. Will it be enough to reignite the share price? Or will the stock remain in limbo for the rest of 2019?

I believe that $5.1M puts the company on track to hit their 2019 full-year revenue guidance of $65-80M, which would set the company up for a transformative 2020. I have been waiting to buy into FLXN since my previous article, but my attentions have been focused on other riskier plays. Now, I return to FLXN looking for entry as the stock appears to be undervalued as a result of recent earnings and expected growth.

I will aim to recap the ZILRETTA's launch over the past 6 months since my first FLXN article and what to look forward to in the next 6 months. In addition, I take a look at the current valuations and how they have loaded the stock into a slingshot.

Launch Progress

Figure 1: ZILRETTA Commercial Metrics (Source: FLXN)

The company's original commercial strategy for ZILRETTA was to target approximately 9,500 providers that treat approximately 70% of patients diagnosed with OA pain of the knee who are using an IA treatment. The main emphasis was to concentrate on orthopedists and rheumatologists who perform ~80% of these treatments, with orthopedics handling 55%. It appears this strategy is still in place, however, the metric being used in the launch is the number of accounts vs. the number of providers. The company has reported solid growth in the account since launch, with 2,247 out of 4,100 of target accounts purchasing ZILRETTA (Figure 1).

Figure 2: ZILRETTA Number of Accounts (Source: FLXN)

Of these 2,247, 71% have already reordered Zilretta at least once. Together, these accounts have purchased about 60K units of ZILRETTA as of Q1 (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ZILRETTA New vs Existing Accounts (Source: FLXN)

Indeed, the company still has a way to go get the second half of their target accounts ordering ZILRETTA. However, the company appears to be making changes in their operations in order to get a larger percentage of the estimated 7.8M OA knee patients who receive IA injections (Figure 4).

Figure 4: ZILRETTA Market (Source: FLXN)

If April's ZILRETTA numbers are any indication of what is to come for the rest of the quarter, we should see another quarter of growth. Into the bargain, the addition of repeat administration should substantially increase revenues as satisfied patients are to receive another treatment, which should force practices to order larger quantities of ZILRETTA. Throw in the bilateral knee, hip, and shoulder in the next couple of years and you have ZILRETTA at full bore.

Pipeline Progress

Flexion's pipeline (Figure 5) has had some updates since my January article. The company is still attempting to expand ZILRETTA's label to allow for bilateral and repeat administration in OA Knee. In addition, the company is still working on ZILRETTA in OA Hip and OA Shoulder.

Figure 5: Flexion Pipeline (Source: FLXN)

Looking at the figure above, the next big event is the company's sNDA PDUFA for ZILRETTA repeat administration in the knee, which is scheduled for October 14th. If approved, ZILRETTA's limitation of usage "LOU" recommendation will be removed, which should permit repeat dosing to the same knee. Clearly, this restriction does not help sales and ZILRETTA acceptance by physicians. If removed, the company can begin marketing that removal and will allow a current patient to get repeat injections. In addition, it should provide investors some assurance that the equivalent can be anticipated for the prospective shoulder and hip indications.

In the Q1 earnings press release, the company publicized they had to halt the Phase III ZILRETTA study in hip OA pain, due to the "inability to deliver a full dose in a small number of trial participants." The company has stopped enrollment and dosing as it uncovers the reasons behind this issue. Listening to the RBC investor conference presentation, I get the picture that some injections experienced back pressure, which prevented a full dose to administered. Obviously, this is a significant setback at this point in the regulatory pathway and could be a dark cloud for the shoulder indication due to both the hip and the shoulders being a ball and socket joint.

Despite the setback, I am quite assured ZILRETTA will add both of these indications, as a result of the PK of ZILRETTA in both joints being matched with the preceding OA knee studies. Even though the shoulder and hip programs still have some hurdles to get over, I anticipate a surge in attention as Flexion nears concluding regulatory engagements.

Flexion does have another product candidate, FX201, a locally administered gene therapy which is designed to stimulate the production of an anti-inflammatory protein, interleukin-1 receptor antagonist "IL-1Ra" when inflammation exists inside the joint. Centered on strong preclinical data, a single injection of FX201, in theory, could generate an expression of IL-1Ra in an osteoarthritic joint for at least a year and may well improve the ailment of the joint. The company reported positive results from good laboratory practice "GLP" and toxicology studies, so now, we wait for the IND that is expected by year-end.

Cash Position

According to the company's Q1 earnings report, they had $218M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities at the end of March. The company has $253M at the end of 2018, so the company continues to burn about $30-43M each quarter, but the cash position appears to be strong at the moment. However, the company is still employing a relatively large salesforce with only ~$10M in sales to show for it. Unfortunately, the SG&A expenses were $32.2M for Q1, which has me wondering how long the cash runway is.

I was expecting ZILRETTA to need a little more than 1% (~$40M) of the OA Knee pain market to get the company cash flow positive. Now, I think the company will need ZILRETTA to hit 2% in order to conclusively stop the bleeding.

Charts

The charts are boring at the moment… the stock has been trading in a tight range for the past 6 months with low trading volume. The Bollinger bands are squeezing in on the daily chart (Figure 6) with share price bouncing along a downtrend line.

Figure 6: FLXN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

The stock did see a transient resurgence following the Q1 earnings but has settled back in line with the biotech sector (XBI) (Figure 7). I don't recognize any significant patterns or formations, which has me scratching my head. It looks as if the FLXN has been either ignored or is undergoing a long period of accumulation.

Figure 7: XBI Daily (Source: Trendspider)

This tight trading range has me playing out potential scenarios in my head but they all require the share price to make a definitive move. It looks as if a strong catalyst is needed to motivate some buyers, perhaps the Q2 earnings or October PDUFA might be enough.

Growth Slingshot

I believe the company's potential revenue growth is the slingshot that could launch the company's share price in the coming quarters and years. Looking at figure 8, we can see that this year's annual revenue is estimated to be about $68M. This would be a 202% year-over-year growth and price-to-sales of 6.30, which would be in line with the sector's current average of about 6x. So, the share price is not overpriced, nor undervalued in terms of sales. However, looking ahead to 2020, we can see the expected revenue will be around $145M, which will be about 3x multiple.

Figure 8: FLXN Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

This is where the current share price becomes undervalued and should be considered for a small investment. The company has been recording steady growth since launch and the Street expects them to continue growing at a high percentage for the next few years. If Flexion can stay on track for the rest of this year, investors should have a clear view of when the company will break even. Once that track has been established, the Street should provide stronger upgrades and reports on the stock moving towards a breakeven point, which will most likely drive up the share price.

Conclusion

My buy thesis remains intact after nearly 6 months as the company continues to progress in the launch of ZILRETTA. The company has a novel product that is FDA approved and is preparing to expand the label into other joints and usage. The overall market and biotech sector have suffocated FLXN this year despite the year-over-year growth and the anticipated revenue growth in the coming years. However, the sales reps are going to need to kick ZILRETTA into high gear if they plan to hit the estimated $600 million to $1 billion peak sales. Investors should be vigilant around earnings reports in order to track ZILRETTA's progress towards that goal of peak sales. In addition to revenue, keep on OpEx and cash position as they will be the ultimate confirmation the company is closing the gap towards break even, which I suspect is a possibility by the end of 2020. Will the company have enough cash to get there? The company finished Q1 with about $220M in cash and marketable securities but is burning about $40M per quarter. So, it looks like the company could make it to that point but the revenue growth needs are consistent and the OpEx needs to flatten out. The next checkpoint is Q2 earnings where we the company to record greater than $15M to stay on track.

What's my plan? I have to see a technical bounce in the next week or so before committing to a buy. The Bollinger bands are starting squeeze in between $10 and $12, which could lead to a big move or down. The long-term outlook for the company is enticing but the overall market and biotech sector appears to be undecided. Therefore, I don't have a strong conviction on a buy at the moment. However, the recent earnings along with the forecasted growth have prompted me to reallocate some funds for a starter position in FLXN. If the share price breaks up, I will look for an entry point once it moves above the top Bollinger band. If the share price breaks down, I will wait for a new trading level to be established or a return to the current level. Once I have entered a position, I will look to add around earning reports as long as the company continues to show sequential growth. If the company hits above $15M on its Q2 revenue, I will add to that position. My goal is to hold FLXN for a few years in anticipation that ZILRETTA leads the company to profitability or is potentially acquired by a larger biotech. If the company fails to bring in above $63M for 2019, I will liquidate my position and reevaluate during the 2H of 2020.

