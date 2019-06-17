Gold On Cusp Of Breakout

Gold appears to be on the cusp of a very definitive breakout. After launching to highs of $1,900 in 2011 in parabolic fashion, the yellow metal retraced lower and has settled in a range of $1,050-1,365 since 2013. The $1,365 resistance has been capping gold's upside, and I believe we are about to see prices blow through this level to $1,600-1,700 within the next 12 months.

Source: Tradingview.com

When an asset's prices are contained in a tight range for a long amount of time, the move out of the range can be extremely explosive. On the balance of probability, gold's next big move is upwards. Technically, gold has formed what is potentially known as an inverse head and shoulders pattern, with the neckline at $1,365. A piercing of $1,365 would be bullish for gold, and a confluence of macro catalysts seem to be supporting this move as well.

First, lower interest rates. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest rates at least once by the end of the year. In fact, the market is now pricing in only 1% probability that interest rates will remain unchanged by the end of the year. The Fed's dovish slant this year has effectively put to rest its rate normalization strategy for the foreseeable future, and other global central banks have promptly followed suit. Why raise rates and risk currency appreciation placing pressure on your exports when the largest central bank in the world is aiming to do the opposite?

Source: CME Group

I want to share a chart comparing gold prices and US 2-Year Treasury yields. Both securities have an inverse correlation with each other, where gold's rise from $600 to $1,900 occurred at a time when the Fed aggressively cut rates from 5% to 0.25% to support the economy. The peak in gold prices coincided with the bottoming of US 2-Year Treasury yields. Now that the Fed has reversed course, I fully believe this will be a strong catalyst that will send gold prices much higher.

Source: Tradingview.com

Second, the macro background remains murky, and we now face the prospect of a very protracted and draining trade war between two of the world's largest economies. I believe it will be naive to expect these tensions to dissolve once US and China put pen to paper on a trade deal if they ever get down to it. The tensions between the two giants transcend the trade deficit issue that dominates the headlines. This is a power struggle, and the US is prickling at China being close to overturning the former's hegemony. China's technological progress is rapid, and the US has made it clear it wishes for China to slow down its "Made in China" 2025 plan - which includes IT/semiconductor equipment, aerospace, robotics, medical devices, etc.

There are a few ways for you to increase exposure to gold.

First, there is the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), which is the largest physically backed gold ETF in the world. The ETF has net assets of $30.95 billion (Source: Yahoo Finance) and average trading volume of 6.6 million. Buying the ETF is a simple and cost-effective way to gain exposure to gold prices. When investors buy into the ETF, the Trust goes on to purchase physical bullion to reflect the NAV of the ETF. When investors sell the ETF, the Trust liquidates the respective portion of its physical bullion. The expense ratio to hold the ETF is an affordable 0.40%.

Comparing XAU/USD and GLD prices for the past 5 years, the tracking error is approximately 2% - which should be expected after taking into account the expense ratio of the ETF (0.40% x 5 years = 2%). Investors will be getting a relatively accurate representation of gold prices when they buy into GLD.

Source: Tradingview.com

The only downside of GLD is perhaps the lack of leverage it provides. For investors who wish to get higher exposure to gold prices, there are ETFs in the market that offer 2x or 3x leverage as well as ETFs on a basket of gold miners that are certainly more volatile. I will not be covering these other options in this article.

To sum up, I would advise investors to increase their exposure into gold, not simply as a hedge on their equity investments but as an asset that has the potential to give strong capital gains in the near future. The macro backdrop of lower interest rates and tense diplomatic ties between the US and China will be supportive of gold prices. Investors can consider buying into GLD, an ETF that offers a simple and cost-effective manner to long gold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.