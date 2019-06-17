RH Proves It Is Still The Best

Image source

Just the start

Back in early April, I detailed why I really like luxury home goods retailer RH (RH). The stock has been hammered off of its recent highs, and while some of that weakness was warranted given lower guidance, I think the long-term story is well intact. I outlined the difference makers for RH in the linked article above if you're curious, but the short version is that while RH is a home goods retailer, it is different. It stands out in its branding, its product assortment, and, most of all, its in-store experience. Those things make it such that RH should be around for a long time, and I don't think growth is anywhere near done.

Indeed, the company just reported record Q1 earnings, which I believe supports the idea that the stock has come too far to the downside. The reaction from investors, sending shares nearly $30 higher at one point, is warranted, and I don't think RH is done.

Record Q1 earnings

Total revenue came in very close to $600 million for Q1, rising 7.4% year-over-year. Revenue accelerated late in the quarter, boding well for second quarter results should that strength continue. The company reckons about 2% was removed from the top line after the elimination of fringe promotions, which is part of its overall strategy to boost pricing and margins. RH decided as part of its recent strategic review that some promotions, and even entire product lines, weren't worth continuing, and it is putting to work some of that today.

Management said they were cautiously optimistic about momentum into the second quarter despite macro headwinds as well as tariffs, which are impacting retailers far and wide. However, the company's core continues to perform well, and the recent introduction of RH Beach House and RH Ski House, as well as the continued investments in RH Interior Design, should help fuel further growth. RH's strategy of building very specific brands has worked and should continue to work, which is one of the reasons I think the stock has a bright future. No one else in home goods is doing this sort of thing, and RH is doing it well.

RH didn't just produce strong revenue in Q1; margins rose materially as well. Cost of goods fell 130bps to 61.1% in Q1 while SG&A costs also declined 160bps. This helped drive operating profits up from 8.6% of revenue in last year's Q1 to 11.5% this year, a Q1 record. RH's drive to boost not only sales but also profitability are clearly working, and I think more than anything, this is what investors are excited about. If RH can continue to make progress towards its long-term profitability goals, there is a lot to like here.

Interest expense rose from 2.7% of revenue to 3.6% in Q1, reflecting the significant financing needs the company has exhibited to build out its strategic vision. This is something that investors should keep an eye on in the coming years as interest expense was nearly one-third of operating income in Q1, which is quite high. I'm not concerned about liquidity or the company's ability to service its debt. However, should interest expense outpace operating income growth in the coming quarters, earnings expansion will undoubtedly be crimped.

Even so and with a higher year-over-year tax rate, RH managed to boost EPS from $1.01 to $1.43 on a fully-diluted basis in Q1. Management also boosted guidance in a variety of ways for this year. Revenue guidance was boosted and the guidance range narrowed significantly, now forecasting ~$2.65 billion in total revenue this year. Adjusted operating margin was also increased from 12.3% at the prior midpoint to a new midpoint of 12.9%. EPS was also increased significantly from a prior range of $8.05 to $8.69 to a new range of $8.76 to $9.27. This was due to a very strong first quarter performance and a high rate of share repurchases in Q1, buying back 2.2 million shares.

A very bright outlook

RH has managed to pass on some tariff costs to consumers via selected price increases, and it has worked with suppliers in China to renegotiate costs. The company is also working on moving some production out of China to help mitigate some of the risks of further tariffs, but it remains something investors will want to keep a keen eye on going forward.

The company expects 5 to 7 new galleries in fiscal 2020 and at least 7 new galleries in fiscal 2021.

Long-term guidance of $4 billion to $5 billion in North America revenue and up to $10 billion in total global revenue was reiterated after the Q1 report. RH intends to get there with net annual revenue growth of ~10% and, eventually, wants to produce operating margins in the mid-teens. This, coupled with share repurchases, would produce 15% to 20% net income growth over time, which is why I'm so bullish on this stock.

Shares trade for just 12 times the midpoint of the company's updated guidance for this year of $9.02 in EPS. Thus, even after the huge post-earnings rally, shares are still very cheap. I'll remind readers that diluted EPS rose nearly 40% in Q1 and that the long-term target remains 15% to 20% in EPS growth annually; there is a lot of runway ahead for RH, and the stock simply isn't pricing it in.

RH has been able to largely skirt tariff impacts, which had a significant hand in the weakness of the stock earlier this year, and its growth appears to be intact based on the Q1 report. I think RH should trade for a mid-teens or higher PE ratio just based upon its very high rate of growth, and the fact that it is still only around half the size it wants to be in North America alone, ignoring the possibility of global expansion. Thus, I continue to think RH is a strong buy, even after the sizable rally of the Q1 report. The concept is very different, and the company's strategic direction, as well as execution towards that direction, are quite favorable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.