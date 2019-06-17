Boring Stories But Powerful Returns - The List That Can Make Many Fall Asleep

A look at past returns may change your perception of such seemingly boring stories compared to those "hot" and "brilliant" tech giants.

Unfortunately, all of them are traded at a premium at the moment, but they are worth a position on your close watch list.

Long-term winners are more likely to be great companies in "lousy" industries than their counterparts in great industries.

Background

The greatest companies in lousy industries share certain characteristics. They are low-cost operators and penny-pinchers in the executive suite. They avoid going into debt. They reject the corporate caste system... Their workers are well paid and have a stake in the companies' future. They find niches, part of the market that bigger companies have overlooked. They grow fast - faster than many companies in fashionable fast-growth industries. ... Pompous boardrooms, overblown executive salaries, demoralized rank & file, excessive indebtedness, and mediocre performance go hand in hand. This also works in reverse. Modest boardrooms, reasonable executive salaries, a motivated rank and file, and small debts equals superior performance most of the time. - Peter Lynch, Beating the Street

Here is one of Peter Lynch's quotes in most resonance with me recently. One of his favorite spaces to find next ten-baggers was no-growth or slow-growth industries (or the "lousy" ones). Why? Such industries typically attract no disruptors and less competition and as a result, market participants benefit from fewer expenses and higher margins. Industry leaders may also enjoy increasing market shares as the weak are more likely to drop out.

As a high-weighting factor, my business quality ranking model assigns the Industry Stability score to each stock to measure the relevant "lousiness."

As the industry tailwind is quite limited, companies in such an industry mainly rely on internal forces to drive businesses forward: e.g., prudent capital allocation, responsible financing, disciplined spending (including compensation), operational efficiency, good corporate culture.

Although their stories often appear boring, great companies in "lousy" industries often generate more powerful risk-adjusted long-term equity returns than their counterparts in great industries (just think about anything growing fast like crazy).

Today I would like to share 4 boring stocks that illustrate many of the characteristics above and have delivered superior returns for their shareholders.

Rollins (ROL)

Source: Pctonline.com.

To many people, there is nothing more boring than the pest control industry.

Through its subsidiaries, Rollins provides pest control services and protection against termite damage, rodents and insects to over 2.4 million customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East and Asia from over 800 locations.

The company is an extremely rare species of delivering both top-line and bottom-line growths every year for 21 years in a row so far. It also tops my factor-based business quality ranking among all U.S. companies at the moment.

The stock, ROL, has clearly outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) over the past 10 years.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/13/2019.

There is no secret behind ROL's stellar performance: superiors returns on capital, able management, recurring sales, high margins, strong cash flow, and healthy balance sheet. The business builds its economic moat through strong branding, scale, best-in-class customer experience, and single-industry focus, to fend off competitions.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

As indicated below, the company converted one dollar of earnings into more than one dollar of free cash flow every year for the past 10 years (see below). This happens because of the positive gap of operating cash flow over net income (thanks to services being prepaid) and little CapEx needed to maintain operations.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/14/2019.

Going forward, acquisitions, global expansion, and share of customer wallet opportunities should drive the growths.

The recession-resistant nature of the pest/termite control business should provide Rollins with steady growth in the developed world while any market share captured in the more rapidly-growing emerging markets could be a bonus on the top.

The picture of valuation on the stock, however, does not seem favorable to new investors. As displayed below, P/FCF and EV/EBIT are both near multi-year highs, standing at 50x and 40x respectively. Hence, I would wait patiently for a fair price tag to emerge.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Atrion (ATRI)

Source: Online.

Atrion is a leading supplier of medical devices and components to niche markets in the global healthcare and medical industry, including soft contact lens disinfection cases, clamps for IV sets, vacuum relief valves, surgical loops, and check valves - nothing fancy here.

Despite the small size of the company, a number of Atrion's products hold leading market positions in their respective niches, creating a stable and diversified revenue base.

For the past 10 years, the stock went up almost 600% - a huge beat on the S&P 500.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/13/2019.

Atrion develops its competitive edges through customer focus, low-cost production, R&D capability, and an entrepreneurial management structure.

The management shows good capital allocation skills by delivering superior returns on tangible assets (i.e., between 15% and 20% for the past decade).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

With around a 20% FCF margin (see below), the cash-rich business at Atrion is a key strength that enables the company to invest in future growths (e.g., R&D, technology, facilities, and equipment) and other value-creating initiatives (e.g., dividend and share buyback). The company has its track record of raising dividends consecutively for 15 years now, with a super clean balance (i.e., no debt, plenty of cash, and a current ratio of over 11x).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/14/2019.

In the long term, new products in niche markets, along with the aging population, should drive the secular growth at Atrion.

The valuation on the stock, however, has been on a consistent rise over the past 10 years. As described below, with EV/EBIT hitting almost 40x and P/FCF almost 60x, there might be very little (if any) margin of safety for new investors. It seems that a significant pullback is necessary before we see some value even for this quality name.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Omega Flex (OFLX)

Source: Online.

Good boring businesses can often be found among spin-offs. Omega Flex, a spin-off from Mestek (OTCPK:MCCK) back in 2005, is one such example. The company is a flexible metal hose manufacturer that supplies proprietary products for a broad number of applications and markets, such as semiconductor, medical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, power generation. It's not a sexy business by any stretch of the imagination, but the company claims to produce the highest quality and most cost-effective solutions in the industry with over 200 patents registered worldwide.

For the past decade, the stock was up more than 400%, beating SPY by a wide margin.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/13/2019.

The returns on tangible asset have been consistently improving, as shown below, indicating decent capital allocations.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

The FCF margin remained high most of the time during the past decade, benefiting from the patent protection, the company's competitive position in the market, and the cost advantage.

Although in the manufacturing domain, the company does not need much CapEx to sustain its operations from one year to another - only less than 1% out of total sales most of the time.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/14/2019.

For the past 10 years, the business increases its sales at a 5.5% CAGR and its operating income at 9.3%, by controlling costs and taking advantage of scales. The efficiency improvement is clearly displayed by the Revenue per Employee numbers in the chart below.

Source: 2018 Annual Report.

Vertical expansion seems to be the management's focus as implied by their mantra "The lifeblood of a manufacturing company is new products," while international expansion could be another growth engine.

The share seems a bit pricy at the moment, no matter you look at EV/EBIT or free cash flow yield. I would keep this name on my close watch list and waiting for pullbacks. Also, the business is quite cyclical as demonstrated in the 08/09 financial crisis. So any economic downturn could be a good buying opportunity of the stock for the long run.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Chemed (CHE)

Source: Chemed Official Website.

If you are still awake, let's take a look at this company, which operates two totally different but similarly boring businesses.

Headquartered in Ohio, Chemed Corporation operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare, the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care, as well as Roto-Rooter, the nation's leading provider of plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services.

The stock was up roughly 650% for the past decade, easily beating SPY.

Source: Yahoo Finance; data as of 6/13/2019.

Despite the boring story here, the management delivers high returns on capital year after year for more than a decade now (see below), thanks to the company's monopoly-like positions in the market, especially in terms of its Roto-Rooter subsidiary, serving approximately 90% of the U.S. population and approximately 40% of the Canadian population.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

The free cash flow generation, however, was not as stable from one year to another (see below). But the good thing is that very little CapEx (no more than 4% of sales) is needed to maintain operations for the company.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: Morningstar; data as of 6/14/2019.

Both businesses are recession-proof by nature, and VITAS Healthcare is expected to have a good growth prospect benefiting from the aging population.

In terms of valuation, both P/FCF and EV/EBIT appear a bit high at the moment (see below). Given my estimate of a high-single-digit EPS growth moving forward, I would look for a more favorable entry point.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 6/14/2019.

CORA vs. FAANG

Last but not least, I am interested in seeing how such boring stocks performed over time compared to not only the benchmark index fund but also to those "hot" and "brilliant" technology giants being chased by investors and media for recent years. You may already have guessed what I am talking about - FAANG - namely, Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Just imagine - on the one side, we have the FAANG team, which consists of companies that excite investors with both what they doing (AI, Cloud, Autonomous Driving, BlockChain, VR - just to name a few) and stock returns. They make it to the headline on media almost every single (working) day. For them, double-digit growth and monopoly-like profitability are nothing but normality (forget those loss leaders like Tesla (TSLA)). They attract the best of the best talents around the globe.

On the other side, we have a team called CORA. CORA appears to do pretty boring things, such as plumbing, pest control, metal hose manufacturing. No fancy technology or jargon here (to show off). Their businesses actually do not change much from one year to another. Any double-digit growth is a blessing for their management. You seldom hear that people talk about them on CNBC. Even though their products and services often appear in our daily life, many people are not even aware that there are stocks of them.

Now let's compare the past 1-year, 3-year and 5-years performances between the two teams:

CORA

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

FAANG

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

Source: Finbox; data as of 6/15/2019.

As you can see, CORA beats FAANG by a wide margin on a 1-year basis. FAANG seems to win on a 3-year and 5-year basis by a narrow margin, but I am pretty sure (although no "hard evidence") the chart from Finbox does not include dividend payout or reinvestment. Only 1 out of 5 in FAANG pays a dividend while all the 4 in CORA do. Therefore, I would conclude that CORA and FAANG are mostly in line with each other regarding stock performances for the past 3 to 5 years.

We will see how they play out in the future, but one thing is already certain that any investor owning the "boring" CORA instead of the “exciting” FAANG for the past 12 months is a huge winner.

Summary

I hope that the above 4 companies have not put you into sleep. If some of the seemingly boring stories even excite you, then congratulations! You at least have some traits of being a good investor.

As we all just saw, "lousy" industries do not necessarily mean poor stock returns. On the contrary, to look for great businesses, those industries could be your better bets (comparing to exciting industries filled with competition disruption).

As I went through the research on those 4 stocks, there was one more thing in common among them that struck me - there was no fancy slide in any of their presentations or annual reports (actually some of them are "ugly" indeed). Remember Peter Lynch's other quote? "All else being equal, invest in the company with the fewest color photographs in the annual report."

If you have any story to "bore" everyone but investors, feel free to comment below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ROL FB AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please be aware that mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.