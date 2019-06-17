Essex Is Still Strong, But Valuation Is An Issue

Wage growth will need to catch up before rent can go much further.

The Sell Thesis

Essex Property Trust (ESS) is a well managed company with high quality assets in top tier markets. It also outperformed the market over a long stretch of time. Those who have been in Essex have done quite well, but the valuation has gotten ahead of the fundamentals. At current pricing, significant future growth is baked in and I do not see the growth coming at the required pace given the challenges facing Essex’s submarkets. Let us begin with a look at the valuation and follow why we believe the market’s expectations are too optimistic.

Valuation

About a year ago in June 2018, I wrote about Essex being cheap and I though it had about 10% upside. Well, Essex significantly overshot my fair value estimate as REITs performed well and ESS beat REITs by a significant margin.

Source: SNL Financial

I'm now flipping my buy thesis to a sell thesis as Essex’s valuation looks rich from multiple angles. First, it trades at a 9% premium to NAV while multifamily trades at a 7% premium and REITs in general at a 4.5% premium.

Source: SNL Financial

Importantly, this premium is on top of an already aggressive cap rate with the analysts using an average cap rate of 4.58%. As seen below, Essex’s cap rate is more than 100 basis points south of their peer set.

Source: SNL Financial

Its LTM FFO multiple is at a new three-year high of 23.4X.

Source: SNL Financial

There's no doubt that Essex has had phenomenal growth historically, and if it could continue growing at the pace it has throughout this cycle, it would be worth paying such a premium. However, multiples are supposed to be reflective of forward growth, not historical growth, and over 23X is baking in significant growth just to get an acceptable return.

We do not see a path for Essex to continue growing at its historical pace.

Soft cap to growth

Trees cannot grow to the sky and neither can rental rates. One of the greatest traps analyst fall into is extrapolation of trend. I believe people are looking at Essex’s impressive same-store NOI growth history and projecting it into the future.

Data from SNL Financial and complied by author

Herein lies the issue with such extrapolation: There's a limit to how far rental rates can deviate from household income, so while the historical rate growth has been impressive, it actually inhibits future rate growth. Allow me to elaborate.

A majority of the same-store growth came from a rental rate growth rather than occupancy gains or expense cuts.

Data from SNL Financial and compiled by author

Since 2011, rental rates have gone up a cumulative 55%. Let us take a look at wage growth.

Since FRED began collecting data on wages, wage growth has been slow and steady.

In recent years, the emphasis has been on slow. Since 2011, wages have only gone up a cumulative 21%.

I get that Essex caters to a higher earning crowd that doesn’t necessarily rely on hourly wages, but similar economic forces apply to the upper classes and I believe wage growth is a good proxy for general household income growth.

Thus, rents have gone up 55% over the same time period in which wages have only gone up 21%. Frictions are developing. It's becoming increasingly difficult for households to afford rent which makes it increasingly difficult to raise rents.

I suspect free market forces will put a soft cap on rental rate growth and in the even the free market fails to curb rents, the government will step in. NYC is ramping up its rent control efforts as is California where Essex does business.

Neither the free market soft cap nor the potential government imposed hard caps will be devastating to Essex. It will continue to thrive and will continue to be a great company. The problem is that I believe it will be difficult to live up to the growth rate the market is expecting and has baked into its market price.

Going forward, I suspect rental rate growth will be roughly in line with inflation until such a time rent as a percentage of household income returns to a healthier level. This slower pace of growth cannot support a 23X+ multiple and I believe the price will either come down or stagnate until such a time as the multiple is more appropriate for the slower growth.

Impact of interest rates

As you are already aware, broader interest rates have fallen materially with most of the world near zero and U.S. 10-year Treasuries approaching 2%. I believe the low interest rates have given the green light for investors to bid up the price of any security that is perceived as a reasonably safe bond proxy. REITs in general are viewed by some as bond proxies and this effect is amplified in large caps with strong track records that are viewed as safer than the rest. While I view Essex’s 2.58% dividend yield as insufficient, those comparing it to a 10-year Treasury may find it desirable.

For this reason, some of the upward movement in ESS has likely been the result of declining interest rates. It has been great for those already in the stock, but now that it has risen, it presents a risk of unwinding.

If Powell uses hawkish language, which I suspect he will, Treasury yields could jump 20 basis points which could easily cause a commensurate parallel shift in Essex’s dividend yield. This parallel shift may occur in other stocks as well, but the impact is greater on those with low yield. Going from a yield of 2.58% to 2.78% is a much bigger price drop than an 8% yielding dividend stock going to 8.2%.

The bottom line

Those who have invested in Essex have likely made a great return, but valuation makes future returns look less promising. We see two potential causes of a pricing correction.

Growth failing to live up to the lofty expectations of the market Treasury rates rising and causing a parallel shift.

For these reasons, I am no longer long Essex.

