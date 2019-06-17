The Market Is Wrong With Its Rate Cuts Expectations

When the market falls in the trap of wishful thinking

History warns us about not confusing what is true versus what we wish to be true, as Ray Dalio identified in his book Principles. Yet wishful thinking - the attribution of reality to what one wants to believe - is one of the most common and deadliest cognitive biases investors commit in the market.

After the June 4th Chicago conference by the Fed, traders priced in a 70% chance of rate cut in the July 31 meeting and three cuts in total this year. S&P comfortably rose more than 5% in June, while 10-year Treasury yield fell to a 21-months low of merely 8 basis points above 2% since May 22nd.

Coming out of a month of jittering from China and Mexican tariffs and threats of a war with Iran, the market desperately needed assurance that the current economic expansion, longest in US history, will extend beyond the near-term horizon. Like a teenager dreadful of abandoning bad habits, the market looked for any excuse to maintain its risk appetite. Even the disappointing May job report (more on that later) became further evidence for the Fed to cut rates. To me, this is outright wishful thinking.

The pseudo-science of interest rate forecasts

First of all, any forecast of monetary policy is more speculation than science. The information gap between the Fed Open Market Committee (FOMC) and Wall Street is immense, not to mention with the average investors. Just as an example, none of the major financial institutions has any information on the operating conditions of its competitor banks at the level of details that is only visible to regulators due to antitrust rules. Only the Fed is in position to periodically appraise the national economy from the fine grain to the grand scheme – a highly sophisticated task involving volumes of data. This is why historically the market, including macro forecast arms at top investment banks, has been particularly bad at predicting Fed interest rate moves. So don't put too much faith in consensus interest rate expectations.

The inflated rate cut narrative

Second, the narrative of an impending "insurance cut" in response to "trade war escalation" and "worsening economic data" was as much exaggerated by misleading headlines as it was based on actual Fed signaling. Financial reporters, and their readership, have largely focused on the openness by the Fed to accommodate the market while have overlooked its continued commitment to not act preemptively unless prompted by deteriorating data from the real economy. In other words, the fact that any monetary accommodation is to be contingent upon further worsening outlook was lost in translation.

Here are the three most quoted comments by Fed officials prior to entering the "quiet period" before June meeting that got the market excited:

We do not know how or when these trade issues will be resolved. We are closely monitoring the implications of these developments for the U.S. economic outlook and, as always, we will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion. - (Jerome Powell, Fed Chairman) Let me be very clear that we’re attuned to potential risks to the outlook. And if we saw a downside risk to the outlook, then that would be a factor that could call for a more accommodative policy. - (Richard Clarida, Fed Vice Chair) If the incoming data were to show a persistent shortfall in inflation below our 2 per cent objective or were it to indicate that global economic and financial developments present a material downside risk to our baseline outlook, then these are developments that the committee would take into account in assessing the appropriate stance for monetary policy. -(Richard Clarida, Fed Vice Chair)

Central bank communication is a delicate art. The Fed wants to both give the market good confidence about the future path of the interest rate to guide their financial decisions while leaving itself enough room to respond to further information it learns about the economy. However, the two goals are mutually constraining. Issuing too big of a guarantee handicaps the Fed from responding to new data and developments of economic events. Issuing no guarantee leaves the market in clouds of ambiguity. Hence, the challenge for the Fed is to consistently strike an appropriate balance in this tradeoff.

The widely cited comments above to me is merely another time that the Fed tries to strike the sweet spot in its communication by leaving possibilities open. On one hand, given that these comments were made just before the June meeting, their disruptive effects on market certainty are limited, since two weeks later the Fed can revive forward guidance by either recommitting to being patient or affirming its openness to easing. On the other hand, if the Fed withhold acknowledgment of recent economic events and economic data turns out to be worse than expected, a surprise cut could be proven much more disruptive by scaring the market into thinking that recession is near. So with such risk/reward pictures in mind, the Fed was perfectly rational to communicate its openness to all possibilities. The market has once again overread into what Powell intended to message.

The misguided faith in monthly economic data

The Fed has two mandates: maximum employment and price stability. Sensibly, when the employment report and consumer prices report came out for the month of May, people have touted them as added assurance for expecting a rate cut by the end of summer.

Employment

US employers added 75,000 jobs in May, 105,000 short of forecast. The March and April non-farm payroll numbers were also revised lower. Though the May number was relatively disappointing compared to the estimate, it was not shockingly low in absolute terms given the turbulence month.

(Wall Street Journal)

In addition, employment numbers are notoriously noisy and volatile. It is not uncommon for the Census Bureau to revise the survey numbers in the months following. It is much more meaningful to look at long-run trends than overanalyzing month to month data. So one month's slowdown is no indication of a turning point in the labor market.

Inflation

Consumer prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May from April and 1.8% from the previous year. Rent and healthcare costs rose whereas prices for used cars and trucks fell. Despite a visible downward trend since the 2018 peak, currently, the rate is still in the range which Fed considers as neutral.

Some argue that subdued consumer prices give the Fed more room to be dovish. However, bear in mind that the mere 2% inflation rate is very deceptive. It is a widely recognized myth that US inflation has gone missing in the current expansionary cycle. Just as Robert Kaplan of Dallas Fed points out in a recent interview with Bloomberg, this could very well be the new norm due to the rate of technology adoption and just "how much free stuff there is online." These are structural changes in consumer pricing patterns beyond what the Fed controls, which is only the cyclical part of inflation. If the Fed adheres to such thinking, or even lower the target inflation to 1.5%, a series of rate cuts by December is even less likely.

Given that the labor participation rate is at a historic low and credit growth (including those from shadow banking) has been modest since the 2008 recession, the economy should still have some room to grow as is without added stimulus.

Thinking like Powell

Finally, when I hear people talk about the possibility that the Fed will prevent a recession, I wonder whether it’s even desirable for it to have that goal. Per the above, are recessions really avoidable or merely postponable? And if the latter, is it better for them to occur naturally or be postponed unnaturally? Might efforts to postpone them create undue faith in the power and intentions of the Fed, and thus a return of moral hazard? And if the Fed wards off a series of little recessions, mightn’t that just mean that, when the ability to keep doing so reaches its limit, the one that finally arrives will be a doozy? (Howard Marks)

In his latest Oaktree memo (June 12), Howard Marks asks whether it is even desirable for the Fed to cut rates so aggressively, as the market now predicts, to prevent the next recession.

The Fed operates with the longest time horizon possible whereas most market participants, accustomed to quarterly earnings cycles and not having to worry about the long term, focus on the immediate. Powell knows that every decision he makes could be scrutinized years after his tenure. Every Fed funds rate decision irreversibly changes the course of the economy forever. There is a lot to worry about before beginning a new round of easing campaign, including whether to raise rates again if economic outlook recovers and inflation resurfaces later this year. I doubt that the market has mediated on these considerations.

Where are the opportunities

To conclude, there are many potential trades to take advantage of the current market misalignment. The most vanilla directional bets are shorting the S&P (SPY) and shorting the long-term treasury bond ETF (TLT). In addition, another strategy is to go long on the VIX (VXX). The past two weeks have been marked by an inflated sense of security in the market. Regardless of what the Fed may say, chances are volatility will return in its due time.

