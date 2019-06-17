I'm Still Staying Away From JetBlue Despite Gains In Load Factor And Analyst Support

I believe JetBlue is an intriguing company given its track record and growth potential; however, it must fend off competition from other low-cost airlines while cutting costs.

Traffic growth should allow JetBlue to continue to improve its load factor and strategically invest in expanding capacity to take advantage of the healthy economic conditions.

Investment Thesis

JetBlue Airways' (NASDAQ:JBLU) business position is an attractive long-term growth investment opportunity; however, the company hasn't been effective in controlling their costs with earnings coming in lower than last year's earnings. Despite recent analyst favorability, The stock is trading consistent with the industry average. However, given the difficult airline market and JetBlue's struggles in gaining traction, I'm staying away from the company's stock for the time being. I will continue to monitor changes in the company's business and reevaluate given their attractive market position.

Monthly Results

The company reported another solid month of traffic results in May 2019 continuing its growth after a superb 2018. JetBlue, which is less than half the size of the three largest airlines - Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NYSE:UAL) - saw increases to revenue passenger miles (RPMs) and available seat miles (ASMs) metrics of 5.7% and 5.4% respectively for May 2019 compared to May 2018. Despite mid-single digit growth, the metrics were slightly lower from the full year 2018 metrics of 7.7% and 7.1% while trailing behind as first quarter 2019 results of 7.3% and 10%.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com

While it's encouraging to see them maintain mid-single-digit RPM growth, growth has clearly slowed. On the positive side, ASM growth continued to outpace RPM growth, which means capacity is growing at a higher clip than demand. The growth rates of RPM and ASM have a direct impact on Passenger load factor. Passenger load factor is an important measurement for airlines because it represents capacity utilization. It essentially shows the efficiency of the airline to fill seats and generate revenue. If an airline is increasing ASMs at a higher rate than RPMs, it shows that a lot of flights aren't at capacity and are a missed revenue opportunity as well as weighing on profits. In JetBlue’s case during the month of May, they are filling seats at a higher rate than they are adding new seats, which is increasing utilization and should be driving higher profitability.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com

This benefit was evident in May where JetBlue's load factor increased slightly to 86%, up from 85.1% in April. This load factor was still below Delta, which reported a higher domestic-only load factor of 89%. See how JetBlue stacks up against Delta in terms of domestic RPMs and ASMs below. With Delta's RPM growth outpacing ASM growth, it's clear that Delta is improving its load factor at a better rate than JetBlue even with a higher growth rate.

Source: Image created by author with data from monthly JetBlue press releases on JetBlue.com and Delta.com.

There are two main factors making up the load factor metric. The first one is RPMs, which measure the traffic for an airline and are calculated by multiplying the monthly number of revenue-paying passengers by the total distance of flights. JetBlue's RPMs increased 5.7% year over year to nearly 4.6 billion miles. This growth rate is just behind Delta's domestic-only growth rate of 8.3%, with just over 13 billion miles. As evidenced by the much lower miles, JetBlue still has a lot of room to expand with United, Southwest, and Delta's RPMs each over 10 billion RPMs in a typical month which is almost 3 times the size of JetBlue's metric.

The other factor, ASMs, measures the airlines' flight-carrying capacity and is calculated by multiplying the monthly number of seats available for passengers by the total distance of flights. JetBlue's ASMs increased 5.4% year over year to nearly 5.4 billion miles. This is in comparison to Delta's domestic metric of 5.3% to over 14 billion miles. Given the size, JetBlue at only 5.4 billion vs. the others each at nearly 3 times that in a typical month, JetBlue clearly has a lot more room to grow and the higher year-over-year increases should be expected. Despite this room for growth, JetBlue lagged behind on both ASMs and RPMs in May.

Despite this, results fell within management’s 2nd-quarter guidance of 4.5% and 6.5% year-over-year growth, with the same full-year growth rate expected. Regardless of this expected growth, the capacity is available, and it's more important to understand how management is going to fill those seats to increase the load factor and reduce costs. While the increased travel noted above by AAA will certainly help, the company is banking on network reallocation from underperforming markets and higher fees from the premium cabin, baggage, etc., to grow RPMs.

First-Quarter Earnings

The company recently released 1st quarter financial statements, which saw the company increase operating revenues by 6.7% from the same quarter in 2018. This was accomplished by growing the number of passengers and increasing the average fare. The average fare increased from $171.19 to $177.24 or 3.5% year over year. This revenue increase was slightly offset by the 10.2% increase to operating expenses over the same period; however, the airline did a better job at managing costs than expected as operating expense per ASM, excluding fuel, increased only 0.9%, which was below guidance of 1.5% and 3.5% despite the load factor woes. This was the main story of the company's earnings as non-GAAP EPS of $0.16 beat expectations by $0.04 on top of the revenue growth beat. Despite this, net income still decreased from $90 million to $42 million.

Management is continuing to work on addressing the rising fuel prices through various measures including closing poorly performing routes, adjusting frequencies of certain routes and adjusting off-peak flying. Additionally, management is always looking for areas where JetBlue can shift low-margin flying to better opportunities to help drive revenue and earnings. Aside from fuel, the airline provided 2nd quarter cost per ASM guidance of only increasing between 1.5% and 3.5% while revenue per ASM is expected to grow between 1.0% and 4% in the quarter. Management will need to create a margin between the two and management fuel prices to go higher.

Valuation

These margin issues along with questions on the ability to continue growing revenue in the future are weighing on the stock price. From a valuation standpoint, JetBlue's stock appears to be fairly valued at a P/E ratio of around 12, largely due to the higher operating costs, compared to an industry average of 11, meaning the stock is trading at a consistent valuation compared to the industry average.

This is expected given recent reports on the company's future, including Credit Suisse's releasing a negative report on the stock due to the muted 2019 outlook. The firm pointed toward the expectation for lower margins due to new labor deals weighing and other cost creep items. Since that report, Barclays has warned on JetBlue's lack of traction in hitting its high-flying expectations in 2020. They cite competitive pressure and lack of improvement in margins as primary reasons for their pessimism.

Even looking at the industry as a whole, it's difficult to be optimistic about the airliners. Deutsche Bank warned that the stream of global macro data points have been less encouraging of late, suggesting that the industry risks are now more biased to the downside. Additionally, the East Coast's delays and the Boeing issue all are challenging issues that JetBlue must navigate in the future while focusing on attracting customers and reducing margins. BAML dropped EPS estimates on JetBlue by 23%, which means they aren't buying management's margin plans.

More recently, however, Citi lifted JetBlue to a buy rating, up from neutral. The firm’s price target was $26 which represents a 42% upside potential. They aren’t the only one, with Susquehanna predicting 25% upside based on revenue drivers such as network optimization and product enhancement to go along with cost savings that are outpacing inflation.

JetBlue has announced big news in the earlier this year with travel service launching to London starting in 2021. This is the first time JetBlue will make a trans-Atlantic service after a lengthy launch period. JetBlue is hoping that customers will choose them over other competitors given their consumer-friendly business model. Given the timeframe and flights only routing from New York and Boston, I'm not too excited, but it is positive to see JetBlue expanding internationally as long as the company can become a leaner corporation.

Conclusion

While being much smaller, it led some major competitors in regard to growing capacity, attracting customers, and efficiency. Given JetBlue's smaller size compared to Southwest, Delta, and United, it has a lot of room to grow. It must continue to differentiate itself from the ultra-low-cost carriers and the premium carriers.

JetBlue is in an odd market space because it is labeled as a low-cost carrier. However, it isn't in the same group as Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) or Frontier Airlines (FRNT). This puts JetBlue in competition with both these ultra-low-cost airlines plus the premium carriers, and it must fight to differentiate or at least maintain a reputable service.

While JetBlue's position in the market puts the company in a great position to take advantage of the expected increase in airline passengers as a result of an improved US economy, however, the increase in operating expenses is weighing on the company's earnings and stock. If the company is able to reduce costs, I believe the company's stock will benefit; however, until management puts plans into action that proves to be effective, I'm staying away from the company's stock at its current premium valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.