'EPV' Portfolio: Mid-Year 2019 Update

Our short position returned around 10.7%, while our long position had a smaller 1.8% return.

Our portfolio returned 5.24% overall from inception, while our benchmark returned 3.64%.

Six months have passed from the start of our EPV portfolio.

Our portfolio returned 5.24% overall from inception, while our benchmark returned 3.64%.

Our short position returned around 10.7%, while our long position had a smaller 1.8% return. Even if the long ideas did not generate much yet, we are not worried because most of our positions have a “long-term view.”

After a half-year we decided it was time to update some positions on both the long and short side.

Starting from the short, we decided to remove companies that have forward sales in one and two years greater than 10% of their current sales.

Name Ticker Delivery Hero DLVHF HelloFresh HFG

While these companies still are overvalued, based on our analysis, we believe the market can keep supporting them due to their expected growth in the coming years.

For example, HelloFresh still has negative margins. It expected to reach $12.6 million in net income in 2020 (0.060 EPS), which based on today’s price is around 144x.

Since revenue increased by a CAGR of 107% in the last five years, we believe the market will continue supporting this company until the growth disappears. It’s a similar story with OTCPK:DLVHF, whose revenue is expected to increase to EUR 1.6 bill in 2020, with negative EPS -0.76.

We updated our short positions with the below securities:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings – (OTCPK:AMGDF)

Since the IPO, the stock has lost almost 50% in value. The decrease is due to multiple missed profit forecasts and disappointing guidance.

On May 15, the company posted better-than-expected first-quarter revenue as it sold more vehicles in the Americas and China. But higher costs to push the expansion led to a loss in the period. With a net debt of GBP 564 mil, in order to justify the actual price in the market, the company should double the net income expected in 2020, and reach the market ROE of 10%.

While OTCPK:AMGDF can reach its target in the long-term, we believe that the stock will continue suffering in the short-term.

SGL Carbon SE - OTCPK:SGLFF

SGL Carbon SE is a manufacturer of products and solutions based on carbon fibers and specialty graphites. The company gained almost 10% from the start of the year, when it had reached the lowest point in the last five years.

In 2014 the company introduced ROCE as a new key management principle, which it grew constantly over the year.

Exhibit 1: SGLFF Growth & Profitability targets – Source: Company presentation

The company’s target is achieving EUR 1.4 bill in sales in 2022, with a net profit margin between six and seven percent.

This means an EPS of 0.70, which at today’s price is a P/E of 10x. The industry today is trading at P/E 8.5x. We believe the company is doing a good job in terms of growth and margins, but the price is still too high. We would not be surprised if the stock continues shrinking.

In our long portfolio we decided to close the below positions:

Name Ticker International Personal Finance IPF Griffin Mining GFM Reno De Medici S.p.A. RM U and I Group UAI Emak S.p.A. EM

While we still believe those companies are undervalued, we found companies with higher upside at this time.

Taptica International - OTCPK:TTTPF

Taptica International Ltd. offers data-focused marketing solutions that drive execution and brand insight in mobile, leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users for every application, service, and brand.

OTCPK:TTTPF lost almost 60% in less than one year. The reasons were first earnings guidance below expectations due to the forgoing of some lower-margin sales, then the acquisition of RhythmOne plc after putting on hold the share buy-back.

The company also has been penalized because of the allegation against the former CEO, Hagai Tal.

Hagai Tal has been found liable for certain statements made in relation to the sale of Plimus Inc., a company of which he was both a shareholder and chief executive officer at its time of sale in August 2011.The plaintiffs in the case are entitled to restitution for breaches of certain representations and warranties.He resigned as CEO of Taptica in December 2018. While it may not have had any direct financial impact on Taptica, it was considered really bad and the stock shrank.

Today, OTCPK:TTTPF trades at a P/E of 5.18x, while the industry trades at 12x.

The company has around $54.4 Mil in net cash -- $ 0.78 per share (GBP 0.62 per share).

Taking into consideration the analysts’ forecast, we see a net cash P/E of 2.5x in 2019.

Exhibit 2: Taptica P/E – Author’s Work

We were a bit skeptical about the whole story, but two factors assured us about OTCPK:TTTPF:

The company is using the cash to buyback shares, which at this price is a wonderful way to return cash to the shareholder.

Tosca Micro Cap Fund (a fundamental, value-orientated strategy fund) discloses a 21.7 percent stake in the company

On June 11, the stock lost 37% after the release of Uber files in a lawsuit alleging fraud by multiple companies, including OTCPK:TTTPF.

Only the day after the company gave more information about the matter:

Exhibit 3: Update re Uber Lawsuit – Source: Investigate

We want to believe the revenue associated with the Uber Campaign does not represent a material portion of Taptica's revenue and, for this reason, we initiate our position at a price of 115p per share.

Kaufman & Broad SA - KOF

Kaufman & Broad SA is a French-based property developer and builder. The company principally is engaged in the development of single-family homes and apartments, and commercial real estate activity, as well as the provision of residential services for business tourists and students.

While homebuilding and construction supplies don’t give much upside in France, we believe that KOF could be a good long position.

In a nutshell, we see that in France the number of companies in the broad construction sector has seen a 19.6% growth over 2010-2016, reaching 834,617, while the number of workers remained relatively stable. Demand still is outstripping supply, particularly for affordable dwellings. Homeownership rates are some of the lowest in the EU, and 1.7 million people are on the social housing waiting list. As part of the Construction Revival Plan, several schemes promoting home ownership have been introduced (the Zero-interest Loan, Social Access loan) and recently were amended to give stronger incentives to the acquisition of new housing.

The overall outlook for the construction sector is positive, and production is expected to grow.

Why do we like KOF? The company presents better margins than the industry. KOF has been able to generate an average of 21% in return on capital employed in the last seven years, while the industry median sees value around 10%. It’s the same story for the ROE, which on average is around 27%, while the industry reaches 10.5%.

KOF is expected to generate revenue of EUR 1,610 mil in 2020, and NI of EUR 75.7 mil (EPS of 3.61).

Is expected to generate an FCF of EUR 6.41 per share, which at today’s price would be around a 19% yield.

The company has net cash of EUR 50 mil.

Today, KOF is trading at 32.14 per share. Based on our valuation, we see around 33% upside.

Exhibit 4: KOF Multiple Valuation – Source: Author’s work

Biesse - BSS

Biesse S.p.A. is an Italian-based company engaged in the machinery industry. It designs and manufactures machinery and systems used to make furniture, doors and windows, as well as items from wood, glass and stone. Its client base includes companies from multinationals, such as IKEA.

Biesse was under our radar for more than one year. Biesse delivered consistent earnings growth. The company also has a higher ROE and ROCE than the industry.

After a long run, reaching EUR 50 per share, the stock dropped. The decrease was due to the different FCF generated in 2018 compared to 2017. In 2017, the company had 72% higher cash from operations than in 2016. This was due to the changes in working capital, thanks to the changes in accounts receivable. The story did not repeat in 2018. Moreover, Capex was even higher than expected.

Lower FCF per share put pessimism on the stock. Today, Biesse trades around EUR 15 per share, which we believe to be a fair price for a wonderful company.

We believe the long-term strategy is intact and we did not find anything that could change Biesse’s outlook in the long-term.

The company generates 85% of revenue outside of Italy. In the last two years, they opened the first facility in the United Arab Emirates, and increased their capacity in India.

The company is innovating the way its machines works.

Thanks to its 2017 acquisition of Avant, which has expertise in software for machining lines and working cells, Biesse introduced its Services Optimisation Predictivity Human Innovation Analysis (SOPHIA).

SOPHIA allows Biesse customers easily to access help for machine maintenance and order replacement parts more quickly than ever before. Its predictive abilities help users avoid the hassle and waste involved in work stoppages.

Thanks to this forward-looking approach, Biesse won the Digital Technology Award for Italy at the 2018 European Business Awards, and was named an Exemplar of Industry 4.0 by leading Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The company is really conservative in its estimations. We did backtesting starting from 2013, and we noticed the company always underestimates its figures. On average, we see a lower estimation of about 14% compared to the actual result.

Based on one of the last investor presentations, Biesse is expecting to generate EUR 882 mil in 2021.

Exhibit 5: Biesse Business Plan – Source: Company Presentation

With a net profit margin of 5.7%, the EPS will be around 1.84. If the company underestimated its figures again, we see an EPS up to 2.1 (P/E 7x).

Exhibit 6: BSS Multiple Valuation – Source: Author’s work

Based on our valuation we see around 85% upside in the next three years.

NB: A much higher volume of the shares are traded on the European exchanges under the below tickers:

ADR Main exchange Country OTCPK:AMGDF AML UK OTCPK:SGLFF SGL UK OTCPK:TTTPF TAP UK NA KOF France NA BSS Italy

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTTPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.