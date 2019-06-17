Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE) CEO Dennis Lacey on Business Update Conference Call - Transcript

Real Goods Solar, Inc. (OTC:RGSE) Business Update Conference Call June 18, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Dennis Lacey - Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Lacey

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us on today's call. I made a commitment during our last conference call that as we build toward equilibrium and breakeven, we would update you on our progress every 30 days. Well, here we are.

Like last time, to facilitate this discussion, we posted our 30-day business update on the Investor Relations section of our website.

When publicly reporting, oftentimes executives say they're pleased by the results. So, it may sound trite to use an oft-repeated phrase, but we really are indeed pleased with our progress over the last 30 days.

I believe you will understand why we feel that way when you see that, for every single metric we have tracked, each shows improvement for this 30-day period.

Versus the last 30-day period, first off, the POWERHOUSE network has grown by 8% to 310 participants. These participants include custom homebuilders, large homebuilders, local roofers and EPC solar installers.

Secondly, the participation rate of our POWERHOUSE network, meaning they have requested and received a POWERHOUSE quote from us, has increased. Last period, it was 26%. In this period, it's 33%, a strong increase for one month.

We have armed our POWERHOUSE network participants with the design tool and quick quoting tool. We believe many of them have used these tools to make quotes to homeowners without in advance asking for a quote from us because they really do not have to for initially engaging a homeowner as our product pricing is baked into the quoting tool. We believe that there is likely more quoting activity underway.

Thirdly, and we think the best of all the metrics, we have a substantial increase in purchase orders. For the previous 30-day period, from mid-April to mid-May, we have received 215,000 purchase orders.

For this 30-day period, from mid-May to mid-June, we have received purchase orders of about 5 million, an increase of over 2,000%.

As we have not shipped the POWERHOUSE kits for a recent large order by the time of this business update, it means we now have a rather large backlog of over $5 million, which is up from a backlog of $172,000 when we had the last update, an increase of over 2,800%.

We are delighted to have received a purchase order of $4.3 million from a large homebuilder during our startup phase because, as you know, we had expected that our sales cycle with large homebuilders would've taken longer to develop.

We expect to receive cash from this order and shipped within the next 30 days, which will be a material increase in revenue and enhance our cash flow.

Even without this one large customer order, the remaining purchase orders of $690,000 is an increase of threefold from the last update.

We are dual focused, seeking both large orders with homebuilders and comparatively smaller orders with local roofing and EPC solar companies.

You may recall that, at the end of the first quarter, we incurred negative cash flow to invest in POWERHOUSE inventory, about $1.5 million worth. Using inventory we already paid for, coupled with the cash inflow I just described to you from our backlog, we believe we will be very positive for our near-term cash flow.

Our POWERHOUSE revenue did increase this reporting period, but since we now have a large backlog that we expect to ship soon and as we book revenue when we ship, we believe that revenue will materially increase when we report to you 30 days from now.

On the last call, we talked about our thoughts on our cash runway. As I just mentioned, we expect our near-term cash flow to improve. And on top of that, we recently received cash of approximately $500,000 from investors exercising previously outstanding common stock warrants.

Back to the metrics. Our sales pipeline grew 9% from the last business update. We think this is strong performance for one month.

I would also like to point out that we quoted to our customers POWERHOUSE for 363 systems during this 30-day period. Hypothetically, were to do this for a full 12 months at, say, $21,800 per kit and all resulted in purchase orders, that will be annual revenue of around $95 million.

Lastly, our progress of building a sales pipeline and backlog to achieve, meet and exceed the future monthly revenue for breakeven showed improvement also. The equilibrium calculation shown on the business update indicates that we are at 172% of the required monthly breakeven for our second month of reporting. Last month, this statistic was 97%. This further demonstrates why we feel we are making great progress.

Although not our prime business today, you will also see in the business update that both our small commercial and symmetric units showed revenue growth.

We are quite pleased with this business update and the strong progress we're making toward achieving equilibrium, breakeven and better results. I am really glad to have a good hand this reporting period, so I see no reason to wax on. We will host another business call in another 30 days.

Thank you again for joining us on today's call. And, yes, we look forward to updating you on our progress in the future. Operator, please go ahead and wrap up the call if there are no questions from sell-side analysts.

